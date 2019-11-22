Black Friday TV deal: Get a 43-inch 4K Insignia for just $239

If you're in the market for a new television and want to score a great Black Friday TV deal early, here's one of the best we've seen yet.

Over at Amazon right now, you can get the 43-inch Insignia NS-43DF710NA19 4K Ultra HD television for $230, a $70 savings off its regular retail price of $300.

Insignia 43" 4K Fire TV: was $300 now $230 @ Amazon

The 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Insignia is the best Amazon Fire TV television you can buy, complete with 4K resolution and HDR support. All screen sizes are from $50 to $120 off. The 43-inch model is at its cheapest price ever.View Deal

In our Insignia 43-inch 4K Fire TV Edition review, we found this model to be a "solid smart TV" that features "good picture quality and sound." We gave it high marks for its affordability and HDR support, which helped it to deliver better-looking visuals.

Insignia's television features an LED screen and offers Amazon's Fire TV technology inside. So, rather than buying an external box to stream your favorite shows, you can simply boot up the television and start streaming everything from Netflix to Prime Video to Disney Plus right out of the box.

Better yet, Insignia's television comes with Amazon's Alexa built-in. With help from voice controls, you can launch apps, search for programming you want to watch, and even switch inputs.

The television has thin bezels around its screen and sturdy feet, so you can put it on your entertainment center and not worry about it tipping over. It also supports wall mounting.

