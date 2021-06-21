Best Prime Day computer deals: Save hundreds on Alienware, iBuyPower and more

If you're in the market for a new computer or some PC accessories, we've got you covered with this round-up of the best Prime Day computer deals.

We're going to focus on pre-built PCs here, but there are lots of Prime Day deals on laptops, monitors, headphones, and storage if you're looking to stock up on computer gear and accessories.

Unfortunately, we rarely see a lot of deep discounts on pre-built PCs during Prime Day, and this year the ongoing chip shortage has rendered what few deals we do see all the more precious. Since it's almost impossible to buy a good GPU right now without paying hundreds of dollars extra, spending a little extra to buy a pre-built PC is often a faster and cheaper way of getting your hands on the latest Nvidia and AMD graphics cards.

Read on for some of the best Prime Day computer deals we've seen so far. Prime Day will run through June 22nd this year, and many deals have limited stock, so make sure to move quickly if you see an appealing discount on something you want.

Best Prime Day computer deals

Alienware Aurora R12 w/ Core i7 & RTX 3080: was $2,489, now $2,199 @ Dell

If you're looking to spend some money on a new gaming rig this Prime Day, Dell has knocked nearly $300 off the price of its well-reviewed Alienware Aurora R12 desktop tricked out with a Core i7 CPU and a GeForce RTX 3080 GPU. Given how hard it is to find Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 restocks right now, this is a great opportunity to get one at market rate.

iBuyPower Creator RDY LCIIBR203 w/ Core i9 & RX 6900 XT: was $3,799, now $3,599 @ iBuyPower

Again, if you're in the market for a high-end gaming PC, custom PC maker iBuyPower has knocked up to $200 off many of its ready-to-ship PC builds. Since the GPU stock disaster has driven GPU prices through the roof, paying $3,599 for this pre-built PC with an Intel Core i9 CPU and a beefy Radeon RX 6900 XT GPU might actually be one of the more affordable ways of getting your hands on a high-end GPU.

Alienware Aurora R10 w/ Ryzen 7 & RTX 2060 Super: was $1,869 now $1,499 @ Dell

We've long considered the Alienware Aurora R10 an excellent gaming PC, and for Prime Day Dell is taking hundreds off the price tag of an R10 tricked out with a Ryzen 7 CPU and a serviceable Nvidia RTX 2060 Super GPU. You'll want to upgrade the 2-year-old GPU sooner rather than later, but with the ongoing GPU shortage this isn't a bad way to get your hands on a decent gaming PC.

Skytech Chronos w/ Ryzen 7 & RX 6700 XT: was $2,449, now $2,099 at Newegg

Newegg is having its own sale today, and among the best computer deals is this Skytech Chronos configuration with an AMD Ryzen 7 CPU and AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT GPU. It's nearly $400 off the usual price, making this a decent way to get your hands on a prebuilt PC with a decent GPU that should play most games at great framerates for years to come.

Alienware Aurora R10 w/ Ryzen 7 & AMD RX 5600: was $1,499, now $1,199 @ Dell

This is a less powerful configuration of the Alienware Aurora R10 than the deal listed above, and it knocks $300 off a mid-tier configuration that sports an AMD Ryzen 7 CPU paired with an AMD RX 5600 GPU. The GPU is on the weaker side, but it should still be plenty to play most PC games in 1080p at a good framerate.

ABS Master Gaming PC w/ Core i5 CPU & RTX 3060 GPU: was $1,299, now $1,199 @ Newegg

This admittedly isn't a huge discount, but with PC components still so dear this isn't a bad way of saving $100 on a pre-built PC with a decent Core i5 CPU and a very powerful GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, which are still quite hard to find.

