Prime Day monitor deals 2022 — today's best sales

From Samsung to HP, Prime Day monitor deals are now live. While many associate Prime Day deals with discounts on 4K TVs and Echo speakers, the truth is that Prime Day is an excellent opportunity to buy a new monitor for work, school, or gaming. These back to school sales can knock hundreds off your monitor purchase.

Purchasing a monitor is one of the most crucial decisions when putting together your home office/gaming space. You'll want to pick the right resolution for your needs along with the most useful features, such as a height adjustable stand. If you're a gamer, you'll also want a monitor with a smooth refresh rate that matches your rig.

We've put together a roundup of all the best Prime Day monitor deals from Amazon, Best Buy, and Dell. These deals are active for a limited time, but we're going to be updating this page as more monitor deals arrive. Not sure which monitor to get? Make sure to check out our guide to the best monitors for all types of users.

Best Prime Day monitor deals

Prime Day office monitors deals

(opens in new tab) Dell 27" 1080p Monitor: was $309 now $179 @ Dell (opens in new tab)

It's not just Amazon that is discounting monitors for Prime Day. At Dell you can get this 27-inch 1080p monitor for less than $150. It offers an IPS panel, dual HDMI ports, AMD FreeSync technology, and a 75Hz refresh rate. Plus, it packs ComfortView technology, which helps reduce eye-straining blue light emissions.

(opens in new tab) HP 27" 1080p Monitor: was $219 now $149 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Thanks to this deal, you'll be getting a 27-inch Full HD display with an IPS Panel with a 3-sided micro-edge design. This monitor will also be gentle on your eyes with its low blue light screen. And with the abundance of ports, you won't need to worry about productivity.

(opens in new tab) HP 28" 4K Monitor: was $379 now $199 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

This monitor deal gets you a 28-inch 4K monitor with a 3-sided micro-edge design. This monitor also supports HDR content and features USB-C connectivity. It also offers HDMI and VGA ports.

(opens in new tab) Dell 27" 4K Monitor: was $539 now $319 @ Dell (opens in new tab)

Dell is known for its high-quality tech, including monitors. This particular model features a 27-inch 4K display with HDR support. This model also allows you to pivot, tilt, swivel and adjust the height of your monitor for a comfortable setup.

Prime Day gaming monitor deals

(opens in new tab) Dell 24" 1080p Curved Gaming Monitor: was $319 now $199 @ Dell (opens in new tab)

Create a more immersive gaming experience with this curved gaming monitor, capable of handling Full HD content at a whopping 165Hz frame rate. It comes with DisplayPort, HDMI, and AMD FreeSync Premium, so you know you'll get great visuals when you game.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Odyssey 27" 1080p Monitor: was $399 now $239 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

If you're looking to score one of the best gaming monitors available, then the Samsung Odyssey is a good option to consider. This curved monitor features a 27-inch LED Full HD display with an impressive refresh rate of up to 240Hz and G-Sync.

(opens in new tab) Dell 27" QHD Gaming Monitor: was $589 now $299 @ Dell (opens in new tab)

With this monitor, you'll be able to run your games at a smooth lightning-quick 165Hz refresh rate. This model features a 27-inch QHD display and Nvidia G-Sync/AMD FreeSync support — all the while saving you over $200.

(opens in new tab) Acer Predator 27" QHD Gaming Monitor: was $469 now $289 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

This 27-inch Acer gaming monitor comes with a WQHD resolution and Nvidia G-Sync to help eliminate any frame tearing. It also comes with a fast 144Hz refresh rate and sports an IPS panel. This Prime Day monitor deal saves you a whopping $180 off its original price.

(opens in new tab) LG Ultragear 27" QHD Gaming Monitor: was $379 now $264 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

LG's gaming monitor boasts a QHD (2560 X 1440) IPS display, 1ms response time, and a 144Hz refresh rate. It's compatible with Nvidia G-Sync, supports HDR10, and has a stand that can tilt and pivot (landscape to portrait). It's also height-adjustable.

