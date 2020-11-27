Best Black Friday electric toothbrush deals: Save on Oral-B, Sonicare, more

Black Friday deals on electric toothbrushes are ramping up. While sales have cut prices on both regular and professional cleaning models, we've also seen some retailers run in and out of stock. Philips Sonicare and Oral-B are neck and neck with the deals, offering all time low prices on some of their best models.
Looking for more than improved dental hygiene? Check out our Black Friday deals guide. While we love shiny teeth, there are loads of Black Friday kitchen appliance deals to check out as well.
Best Electric Toothbrush Black Friday deal now
Philips Sonicare HX6810/50 ProtectiveClean 4100 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush: was $69 now $29 @ Amazon
The current best active electric toothbrush sale is Amazon's Philips Sonicare 4100 offering. The retailer's cut the best everyday electric toothbrush down by $40, to $29. Get it before it's gone.View Deal
Electric Toothbrush Black Friday Sales: The best deals right now
- Philips Sonicare HX6810/50 ProtectiveClean 4100: was $69 now $29 @ Best Buy
- Oral-B 1000 CrossAction Electric Toothbrush: was $49 now $29 @ Amazon
- Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 6100: was $129 now $89 @ Amazon
- Oral-B Genius X Limited: was $199 now $99 @ Amazon
- Fairywill Electric Toothbrush: was $27 now $22 @ Amazon
Electric Toothbrush Black Friday deals
Oral-B 1000 CrossAction Electric Toothbrush: was $49 now $29 @ Amazon
Bring some oscillating action to your mouth with the Oral-B CrossAction electric toothbrush. The pulsating intensity and rotation of this model ensures a deep clean. View Deal
Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 6100: was $129 now $89 @ Amazon
With a focus on stain removal and a customizable power experience, the Philips Sonicare 6100 hits a low $89 for Black Friday. Highlights of this model include a wide variety of modes and intensities packed within a slick travel case. View Deal
Oral-B Genius X Limited: was $199 now $99 @ Amazon
The Oral-B Genius X Limited helps you improve your brushing habits with an advanced AI coaching system. Bluetooth connectivity syncs up to your phone for feedback and real-time monitoring. For just under three digits this is a steal for those who want the best electric toothbrush on Black Friday.View Deal
Fairywill Electric Toothbrush: was $27 now $22 @ Amazon
Amazon's best-selling budget electric toothbrush is now even more affordable when you clip the $5 coupon next to the add to cart button. Offering advanced features and powerful brush head action, the Fairywill electric toothbrush is a great stocking stuffer.View Deal