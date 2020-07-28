Best back to school sales 2020: Deals at Apple, Best Buy and more

Back to school season is upon us and retailers are now offering some of the best back to school sales of the summer. While many parents and students are still unsure what the new semester will look like — one thing is certain: students will still need school supplies. So we're rounding up the best back to school sales you can get right now.

So far we're seeing aggressive discounts on laptops, tablets, backpacks, and smartphones. Retailers like Best Buy are also throwing in student discounts that take anywhere from an extra $50 to $100 off already discounted prices. For instance, Best Buy is offering students $100 off select Chromebooks, which is a solid deal on its own. However, students can also score a pair of Jabra Elite 65t Earbuds for just $20. (They normally cost $100).

So whether you're shopping for a new laptop or a cheap iPad, here are today's best back to school sales.

Back to school sales 2020

Best back to school sales

Back to school top 5 sales

Chromebook w/ Jabra earbuds: $100 off @ Best Buy

For a limited time, students can take $100 off select Chromebooks during Best Buy's back to school sale. Plus, get the Jabra Elite 65t Earbuds for just $20 when you buy a Chromebook priced $299 or more. You'll need an edu-based e-mail to sign up for Best Buy's free student deals newsletter to access this sale. View Deal

PopFunk Pleated Face Masks: was $14 now $9 @ Amazon

Amazon is taking $5 off a wide variety of PopFunk face masks. The masks feature licensed characters and logos from Marvel, DC, Harry Potter, and more. The one-size-fits-all masks feature adjustable ear loops and are machine washable. View Deal

Buy a Mac or iPad, get free AirPods @ Apple

Back to school sales have arrived at Apple. Students and educators who purchase an eligible Mac or iPad will get a free pair of AirPods. The free AirPods are in addition to Apple's educational discounts, which take up to $200 off select Macs and iPads.View Deal

Dell Chromebook 11 3100: was $349 now $249 @ Dell

The perfect back to school sale for accident prone kids, this durable Chromebook is built for drops and spills. For just $249, you get a Celeron CPU, 4GB of RAM, and an 11.6-inch (1366 x 768) display. View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $219 @ Verizon

Verizon has the AirPods Pro on sale for $219. That's $30 off and their second-lowest price ever. The AirPods Pro offer both sweat and water resistance (IPX4 certified) along with built-in noise cancellation. (Staples had them on sale for $199 this weekend, but the deal sold out). View Deal

Back to school Chromebook sales

Google Pixel Slate (Core m3): was $799 now $454 @ Amazon

The Pixel Slate has an elegant design, sharp screen, and a comfortable keyboard (sold separately). It also lasts 10 hours on a charge. Amazon is currently taking $345 off this machine. View Deal

Yoga C630 Chromebook: was $699 now $629 @ Best Buy

The Lenovo Yoga Chromebook C630 has a flexible, 360 degree flip and fold aluminum chassis. This model packs a 13.3-inch 1080p display, Core i5-8250U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB SSD. View Deal

Back to school laptop sales

Dell laptop deals: up to $350 off @ Dell

Dell is taking up to $350 off a wide selection of laptops during its current sale. The sale includes Inspiron and XPS laptops. After discount, laptop deals start at $399. View Deal

XPS 13 (7390): was $899 now $783 @ Dell

The XPS 13 is one of the best laptops you can get. Dell currently has this Editor's Choice laptop on sale for $783.99 via coupon code "50OFF699". It packs a Core i5-10210U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.View Deal

Dell XPS 13 (2020): was $999 now $930 @ Dell

The new XPS 13 refines the best laptop you can buy with an even more immersive display and speedy new CPU. This model packs a 13.4-inch (1920 x 1200) bezel-less display, Core i3-1005G1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. Use coupon "50OFF699" to drop its price to $930.99. View Deal

Microsoft Store laptop deals: up to $450 off @ MS Store

The Microsoft Store is taking up to $450 off a wide range of laptops including budget machines, gaming rigs, and mainstream laptops. After discount, prices start at just $349 for the budget Asus VivoBook 15, which is the perfect cheap laptop for kids learning from home. View Deal

Dell XPS 15 (7590): was $1,149 now $949 @ Dell

The XPS 15 is one of the smallest and most stylish 15-inch laptops we've reviewed. Rarely does it get this cheap. The system on sale packs a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS display, Core i5-9300H CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Use coupon "50OFF699" to drop its price to just $949.99. View Deal

ThinkPad X1 Carbon: was $999 now $919 @ Lenovo

The ThinkPad X1 Carbon is the ultimate business machine. As part of Lenovo's back to school sale, you can get the ThinkPad X1 Carbon for $919.99, which is $30 cheaper than it was last week and the best ThinkPad deal we've seen all year. This config also packs a 10th-gen Intel CPU, whereas last week's deal housed an 8th-gen CPU. The current config on sale features a 14-inch 1080p IPS LCD, Core i5-10210U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. The coupon should be added to your cart automatically, but if not — use code "CLEARANCE8" to get this price.View Deal

Back to school MacBook sales

MacBook Air 13" 2020: was $999 now $899 @ Amazon

The new MacBook Air features a (2560 x 1600) 13.3-inch Retina display, a Backlit Magic Keyboard, Touch ID, a 10th Gen Core i3 CPU and Intel Iris Plus graphics. Save $100 on this latest Apple laptop. View Deal

MacBook Pro 13.3" 2019: was $1,499 now $1,179 @ B&H

Arguably the best Apple laptop for most users, the MacBook Pro gives you loads of power in a super-portable chassis. This model has two Thunderbolt 3 ports and 256GB of storage.View Deal

13-inch MacBook Pro: was $1,799 now $1,749 @ Adorama

The new 13-inch MacBook Pro delivers a great Magic Keyboard, blazing performance, and long battery life. For a limited time, Adorama is taking $50 off. This configuration features a 13.3-inch Retina Display, 10th-gen 2GHz Core i5 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. View Deal

16-inch MacBook Pro: was $2,399 now $2,099 @ Amazon

Hurry! The 16-inch MacBook Pro is $300 off at Amazon. This model comes with a Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and AMD Radeon Pro 5300M graphics. It's the second-cheapest price we've seen for this machine. View Deal

Back to school tablet sales

Fire HD 8 Plus w/ wireless dock: was $149 now $139 @ Amazon

The Fire HD 8 Plus packs the same features found on the Fire HD 8, but houses 3GB of RAM (instead of 2GB), which means you'll get much snappier performance. It also supports wireless charging. This bundle includes the tablet and the wireless charging dock.View Deal

MS Surface Go 2: was $549 now $510 @ MS Store

The Surface Go 2 is a solid laptop with all-day battery life and an excellent screen. It packs a 10.5-inch (1920 x 1280) display, Pentium 4425Y CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. Stylus and keyboard cost extra, but on its own it's a solid tablet and now $39 off. View Deal

MS Surface Pro 7: was $959 now $649 @ Best Buy

This Microsoft Surface Pro 7 packs a 12.3-inch (2736 x 1824) PixelSense display, 10th-gen Core i3 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. It's currently $310 off and one of the cheapest prices we've seen for this configuration.View Deal

Back to school iPad sales

Apple iPad Mini (64GB): was $399 now just $349 @ Amazon

The 2019 iPad Mini sports Apple's A12 Bionic CPU, which provides insanely fast performance. It also packs epic battery life that lasts just shy of 13 hours. Amazon is knocking $50 off the 64GB model and the 256GB model, which is the biggest discount we've seen for these tablets all year. View Deal

iPad (Wi-Fi, 128GB): was $429 now $399 @ Amazon

The 10.2-inch iPad is an excellent tablet for just about any type of use. It sports a bright display, long battery life, and keyboard support. Apple's entry-level iPad is now $30 off. However, keep in mind that this model has been from $50 to $100 off before, which makes this iPad discount a tad less exciting than the others. (This deal is coming in and out of stock, so be sure to check different colors to find the sale price).View Deal

Apple iPad Air (64GB): was $499 now $469 @ Amazon

The 2019 iPad Air is one of the best tablets Apple makes. Its speed and gorgeous screen make it perfect for gaming on Apple Arcade, binge-watching your favorite shows, or multitasking with the tablet's split screen. It's on sale for $469, which is $30 off Apple's price. Alternatively, the 256GB model is $100 off at Best Buy.View Deal

11" iPad Pro (128GB/2020): was $799 now $749 @ Best Buy

Students with a valid edu-based e-mail can get the 2020 iPad Pro on sale for $749.99. (You'll have to sign up to Best Buy's free student deals newsletter to get an instant $50 voucher). It offers an 11-inch edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display, Apple's insanely fast A12Z Bionic CPU, and mouse/trackpad support. It features the same specs/hardware as the larger 12.9-inch iPad Pro, but costs a few hundred dollars less if you don't need the larger screen. View Deal

12.9" iPad Pro (128GB/2020): was $999 now $949 @ Best Buy

The Editor's Choice 12.9-inch iPad Pro is the tablet you buy when you need blazing speed, 10 hours of battery life, and the biggest screen possible. The new iPad Pro also fully supports Apple's new pricey Magic Keyboard and cursor input. Students can get it for $949. (You'll have to sign up to Best Buy's free student deals newsletter to get an instant $50 voucher).View Deal

Kindle Paperwhite Bundle: was $189 now $169 @ Amazon

The Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle includes a Kindle Paperwhite along with a leather cover and power adapter. Normally on sale for $189, it's now $169 ($20 off). A great back to school sale for the avid reader. View Deal

Kindle Unlimited 6 months: was $59 now $47 @ Amazon

Already own a Kindle? Right now you can get 6 months of Kindle Unlimited for $47.86 ($12 off). Kindle Unlimited gives you access to over 1 million titles, magazines, audiobooks, and more. It will renew at $9.99/month after your 6 months are up. View Deal

Back to school face mask sales

PopFunk Pleated Face Masks: was $14 now $9 @ Amazon

Amazon is taking $5 off a wide variety of PopFunk face masks. The masks feature licensed characters and logos from Marvel, DC, Harry Potter, and more. The one-size-fits-all masks feature adjustable ear loops and are machine washable. View Deal

Face Mask Filters 30-Pack: $18 @ Amazon

Need to restock on filters for your face mask? Amazon has this 30-pack of face mask filters for $18.99. The filters offer five layers of protection and can be used with most masks that offer an insert for filters. View Deal

Levi's Face Mask 3-Pack: $15 @ Amazon

Amazon has this 3-pack of Levi's reusable masks for $15. The masks are available in various colors/styles and are also reversible. View Deal

Steve Madden Combat Face Mask: $14 @Macy's

The Steve Madden Combat mask is an adult sized mask made of washable material. It includes 3 filters and features an adjustable nose bar and three layers. View Deal

Back to school headphone sales

AirPods w/ Charging Case: was $159 now $129 @ Staples

Looking for slightly less expensive earbuds? Staples will also offer the AirPods with Standard Charging Case for $129. That's the cheapest AirPods deal of the year. The headphones feature Apple's latest H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices.View Deal

Bose 700: was $399 now $299 @ Amazon

The Bose 700 headphones are the best noise-cancelling 'phones you can get. They're stylish, comfortable to wear, and deliver the best noise-cancelling experience you can find. Even better, they're now $100 off (Arctic White only) and at their lowest price ever. When it comes to headphone discounts, this is one of the best back to school sales you'll see. View Deal

Bose 700: was $399 now $339 @ Amazon

Not a fan of the Arctic White color? The Triple Black and Silver Luxe are also on sale for $339 each ($60 off). View Deal

Bose SoundSport Wireless: was $149 now $99 @ Amazon

Although we found them to be a bit bulky, the Bose SoundSport Wireless are reliable sports headphones that offer great sound under any condition. They're currently $10 shy of their all-time price low. View Deal

Beats Studio3 Wireless: was $349 now $199 @ Target

The Beats Studio 3 Wireless Headphones offer a comfy fit, 20 hours of battery life, and near-seamless pairing with iOS devices. Their active noise cancelling also does a decent job of blocking outside noise. They're just $10 shy of their all-time price low.View Deal

Sony WH-1000XM3: was $349 now $278 @ Amazon

The Editor's Choice Sony WH-1000XM3 pack killer sound and noise cancellation into a slender design. In our tests, they offered 30 hours of playback on a full charge. They're a close second to the Bose 700 headphones. View Deal

Bose QC 35 II Headphones: was $349 now $279 @ Amazon

The excellent Bose QC 35 II wireless headphones are on sale for $279. The Editor's Choice headphones are comfy to wear, provide excellent sound, and offer killer noise-cancelling technology. View Deal

Back to school backpack sales

Buy a Razer Blade, get free messenger bag @ Razer

Through August 2, buy any Razer Blade laptop and get a free Razer messenger bag via coupon "FUTUREJULRZR". That's a $49 value and one of the best freebies we've seen from any PC manufacturer. View Deal

Nike Vapor Power: was $70 now $54 @ Kohl's

The Vapor Power backpack features a double exterior to help safeguard your items from the elements. It has a padded laptop sleeve and an added compartment for additional items. View Deal

Nike Air Jordan Backpack: was $65 now $48 @ Nike

The Nike Air Jordan Backpack is a strong, flexible backpack designed for just about any use. It features a laptop sleeve to keep your notebook safe and a tablet/smartphone pocket with a buckle closure. It's $17 off. View Deal

Classic Topload Bag by NAVA: was $39 now $21 @ Lenovo

Lenovo has the Classic Topload Bag by NAVA on sale for $21.99. That's $18 off and one of the cheapest backpacks you'll find. It accommodates laptops with screens of up to 15.6 inches and also features an adjustable shoulder strap. View Deal

Backpack sale: 25% off @ Macy's

Macy's is taking up to 25% off select backpacks during its back to school sale. The sale includes backpacks from Nine West, Fila (pictured), Kipling, Michael by Michael Kors, Vera Bradley, and more. View Deal

Back to school TV sales

TCL 65" 8 Series 4K QLED TV: was $1,999 now $999 @ Best Buy

The TCL 8-Series is TCL's first high-end TV. It has awesome picture quality, HDR10 and Dolby Vision support, Dolby Atmos, and Roku smart functionality. It's now 50% off and the cheapest it's ever been. View Deal

TCL 75" QLED Roku TV: was $2,999 now $1,799 @ Best Buy

Want a bigger screen? Best Buy also has the 75-inch TCL 8-Series QLED TV on sale for $1,799.99. That's $800 off and the best price we've seen for this excellent TV. View Deal

Insignia 24" Fire TV: was $149 now $109 @ Amazon

If you're looking for a cheap back to school sale that won't break your budget — this TV is it. The 24-inch Insignia Fire TV comes with a voice remote that lets you watch live TV, launch apps, search for titles, play music, switch inputs, and more via voice commands. It's a 720p set, but perfect for small rooms and budgets. View Deal

TCL 40" Roku Smart TV: was $239 now $199 @ Amazon

Amazon has the TCL 40-inch Roku Smart TV on sale for $199.99. Though we wouldn't normally recommend TV with a sub-4K resolution, this one is cheap enough that it won't break any budget. We also like that it features Roku's platform as its operating system. View Deal

Samsung 43" 7-Series 4K TV: was $299 now $279 @ Best Buy

This 43-inch Samsung 7-Series TV features a gorgeous near bezel-free design. It also offers HDR support, 120Hz refresh rate, and voice control. It's only $20 off, but a solid back to school sale for anyone in search of a small TV. View Deal

Hisense 55" H65 4K TV: was $399 now $299 @ Best Buy

The Hisense H6 4K TV is a solid big-screen TV that won't break the bank. The Android TV offers HDR support, built-in Google Assistant, and DTS Virtual X, which offers enhanced audio quality. It's $100 off and one of the cheapest back to school sales you'll find. View Deal

Back to school smartphone sales

iPhone SE: $200 off @ Xfinity Mobile

Through August 17, Xfinity Mobile is taking $200 off any iPhone purchase when made via its 24-month Xfinity Mobile Device Payment Plan. Alternatively, existing customers can get a $200 pre-paid card. Either way — you're getting $200 off the iPhone of your choice. After discount, you can get the iPhone SE 2020 for just $8.33/month, which comes out to $199. View Deal