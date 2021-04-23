Battlefield 6 reveal coming ‘soon’ — with mobile game coming next year

Battlefield 6 is set to launch this holiday, and developer DICE has just teased the first official reveal. After screenshots of the trailer leaked last week (via sketches — yes, really!), fans have been eager to see the real thing.

The latest Battlefield 6 blog post hints at a number of features of the upcoming title, including an imminent reveal. Interestingly, there also seems to be a reference to the rumored PS5 and Xbox Series X console exclusivity that would see the game launch on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X, while skipping the PS4 and Xbox One entirely.

"We’re in daily playtesting mode right now: polishing, balancing, and making the best possible Battlefield game we can," reads the update from DICE general manager Oskar Gabrielson. "I can tell you it is a bold step. It has everything we love about Battlefield — and takes all of it to the next level. Epic scale. All-out military warfare. Crazy, unexpected moments. Game-changing destruction. Massive battles, packed with more players and mayhem than ever before. All brought to life with the power of next-gen consoles and PCs.

"Get ready for our reveal 'soon,'" Gabrielson added.

While that doesn't give us an official reveal date, the tone suggests that it's not far off. Battlefield and Call of Duty leaker, Tom Henderson, has said that the reveal is "a week or two away" so that seems to line up with DICE's teaser.

In terms of next-gen exclusivity, it certainly sounds like DICE is deliberately avoiding mentioning current-gen consoles. But the developer hasn't stated that outright, so while it seems to confirm what we've heard, we shouldn't jump the gun just yet.

The developer also took the opportunity to announce a new Battlefield mobile game set to launch in 2022. The title has been developed with Industrial Toys and is a standalone game for mobile and tablets. It's described as a "fully-fledged, skill-based experience" and is currently entering a testing period ahead of its release.