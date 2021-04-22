Call of Duty: Warzone gets Nvidia GeForce RTX DLSS boost in time for Season 3

Call of Duty players with an Nvidia Geforce RTX graphics card are in for DLSS boost. Call of Duty: Warzone, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare are just two of five titles adopting Nvidia's tech, and the update is available right now.

Nvidia announced the update is coming to both Call of Duty games, as well as Outriders, Mortal Shell, and Naraka: Bladepoint. Turning on DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) will upscale the resolution and accelerate framerates. This means a smoother gameplay experience that can still churn out those high-quality effects like ray tracing.

You can enable Nvidia DLSS in your respective game's options menu. It applies to Call of Duty: Warzone, and Modern Warfare's multiplayer modes, as well as Modern Warfare’s co-op Spec Ops mode. You can also switch it on for Modern Warfare's campaign, as well as Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s Zombies, multiplayer, and campaign mode.

Nvidia said it'll boost performance on its GeForce RTX graphics cards by 70% at 4K, but adds that you can "reinvest the extra performance in higher detail levels and higher rendering resolutions, which will help you spot distant targets, and make gameplay prettier and more immersive."

(Image credit: Nvidia)

The benchmarks for Call of Duty: Warzone are over on the Nvidia blog, but the graphics giant hasn't posted the details for Modern Warfare. There are benchmarks for the other three titles that are getting the DLSS boost, as well as comparison videos for them. You can also check out the difference between Warzone in native 4K and DLSS 4K in the video comparison above.

Call of Duty: Warzone players are kicking off Season 3 this week with a hefty 25GB update. The Verdansk map has finally been nuked, after leaked map footage suggested it was on the cards. Activision teased the live event last week, which has been split into two parts. The second half of the event is set to take place later today.