Call of Duty: Warzone Verdansk map gets nuked today — everything you need know

Call of Duty: Warzone gets another huge update today that's set to roll out a Verdansk map makeover. Players have been anticipating the nuke event for a little while now and that will see the map get an 80s update. Activision teased the end of Verdansk as we know it just last week, and now it's finally upon us.

The map refresh is part of a Season 3 Warzone update arriving today, April 21 at 9 p.m. PT, and April 22 at 12 a.m. ET / 5 a.m. BST. It weights in at around 25GB, and follows the Black Ops Cold War update that dropped yesterday, which was significantly smaller.

The roasting of Verdansk is teased in the latest Call of Duty blog post, with the zombie-infested map deemed as "too dangerous for even a Tier 1 Operative to survive in."

The post continues: "Is a conflagration imminent? The answer is still unknown, though it is recommended you clear your schedule for the week and ready yourself for a crescendo of utter chaos within the Warzone. Be certain you’re available for Operation Rapid Sunder throughout Wednesday, April 21 and beyond.

"Armistice Central Command will be communicating directly to all Operators with further instructions, starting at 12 PM Pacific Time on April 21."

In shorts, we're all set to see the end of Verdansk as know it with the Season 3 live event.

Verdansk has officially been nuked 🤣 pic.twitter.com/r7UHmTMBGaApril 6, 2021 See more

We're expecting the missile silos dotted across the map to launch their nukes, cleansing the area of zombies. We've already seen gameplay captured by some players that show the nukes launching, although there was no detonation on impact. It was likely a mistake on the part of the devs, as opposed to a legitimate tease, but now all of the pieces are falling into place.

Call of Duty players have got a lot more to look forward to other than Verdansk getting incinerated. The Hunt for Adler limited-time event brings in-game challenges to both Black Ops Cold War and Warzone. If you complete the intel challenges, you can pick up rewards including Weapon Charms, Calling Cards and a new Operator Skin.

(Image credit: Activision)

There are three new operators, with "alpine warfare specialist-turned-Perseus-agent" being available at Tier 0 in the Season 3 Battlepass. Knight and Antonov can be found in the new Season 3 Store bundles. The legendary Captain Price is also making an appearance in Cold War for players who own or buy any version of Black Ops Cold War at the start of the season.

If you've been itching to get your hands on new weapons, there are six of them coming in the update — two of which are melee. The Ballistic Knife and Baseball Bat will roll out alongside PPSh-41 SMG, Swiss K31 Sniper Rifle, CARV.2 Tactical Rifle and AMP63 Pistol.

Their debut coincides with the return of the popular Sticks and Stones multiplayer mode, that will see players deployed with just the R1 Shadowhunter crossbow, Ballistic Knife, and a Tomahawk.

Black Ops Cold War is also getting four new multiplayer maps: Yamantau (6v6), and Diesel (6v6/2v2/3v3) will be available from launch week. Standoff (6v6) and Duga (Multi-Team) will follow later in the season.

Another worthy mention are the new Prestige levels which will sit at 15 total post-update. You can find all of the finer details on the blog, but we're most looking forward to the live nuke event, so be sure not to miss it!