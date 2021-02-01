Asus ROG Phone 5 display, charging and design just got revealed

Mobile gamers will be interested to hear that the Asus ROG Phone 5 will feature much faster charging and a bigger display among its upgrades.

The much-improved screen and new battery set-up have popped up in two Chinese regulatory listings, which shows details of what looks to be the final version of the phone.

Going by the listing, Asus will be arming the ROG Phone 5 with a total of 6,000 mAh battery capacity. We've seen this number previously rumored and it's the same size as the cell in the Asus ROG Phone 3. However, the Chinese MIIT listing reveals the new phone actually contains two 3,000 mAh batteries instead of a single large battery like the ROG Phone 3 did.

(Image credit: TENAA/the_tech_guy)

This arrangement should mean we see much faster charging speeds, because the two batteries can fill up simultaneously from the same power input. This is how the 65W charging system works on the OnePlus 8T to great effect, filling that phone's 4,500 mAH battery to 93 percent full in just 30 minutes.

(Image credit: TENAA/the_tech_guy)

The leaks further reveal that the display is a 6.78-inch AMOLED panel. That's a little larger than the ROG Phone 3's 6.6-inch display. Asus will likely keep the same 144Hz refresh rate that the ROG Phone 3 had for another smooth gaming experience on the ROG Phone 5.

The screen still features a top bezel for the selfie camera, rather than a notch or punch-hole arrangement. It's not quite the full-screen display that a teaser from Asus seems to suggest, but having a portion of the screen removed for the camera isn't helpful when gaming.

(Image credit: TENAA/the_tech_guy)

The images from the TENAA entry, posted by the_tech_guy on Twitter, clearly show the "05" on the back of the handset. This all but confirms the phone's name as ROG Phone 5.

We can also see here the dot-matrix lighting array from a previous leak in the center of the back. This is less colorful than the RGB logo on the previous ROG phones but looks to be a lot more customizable when it comes to shapes and movement.

While it's hardly a surprise, the listing also confirms that the ROG Phone 5 will use Android 11.

Although the last phone in the series was the ROG Phone 3, this phone is not called the ROG Phone 4. That's due to the number 4's association with bad luck in certain Asian countries.

If the ROG Phone 5 follows the launch schedule of the ROG Phone 3, then expect it to launch in July, but not reach the U.S. until October. But given the amount of information that's already leaked, it's possible the launch will be taking place a lot earlier this year.

The ROG Phone 3 sits proudly at the top of our best gaming phones list. Based on these and older leaks and rumors, the ROG Phone 5 has every chance to inherit that position.