Arsenal vs Wolves live stream — how to watch Premier League 21/22 game online

The Arsenal vs Wolves live stream could have a significant impact on the race for European qualification. Both clubs are furiously knocking on the door of the top four in the hopes of scoring a highly coveted place in next season’s Champions League competition. Winning this match could prove decisive come the end of the season.

Arsenal vs Wolves live stream, date, time, channels The Arsenal vs Wolves live stream takes place Thursday, February 24.

► Time 7.45 p.m. GMT / 2.45 p.m. ET / 12.45 p.m. PT

• U.K. — Watch on Amazon Prime Video

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock (requires Premium or Premium Plus subscription)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was mocked in the early stages of the season for insisting that the club was following a “process,” but he’s certainly getting the last laugh right now. The North London side are in red hot form and have enjoyed a swift rise up the table. They currently sit in 6th, four points off the top four, but have three games in hand on the two clubs directly above them.

Arteta's faith in youth is paying off massively, with the likes of Emile Smith Rowe, Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard all enjoying fantastic seasons. This current Arsenal side looks formidable, which is not something that has been said about the Gunners for several years. Only some disappointing cup results, including a humiliating defeat to Nottingham Forest, have blighted what has otherwise been a very impressive start to 2022 for the club.

Wolves are also enjoying a fantastic campaign of their own. After a poor start which saw the club lose four of their opening five games, the club have subsequently only lost four of the following 19 matches (picking up 11 victories along the way). Manager Bruno Lage is definitely enjoying his first season in charge of the club, and the objective now is surely to push on and finish within the top six at a minimum.

Due to a scheduling quirk caused by coronavirus-related postponements, Arsenal and Wolves have already played each other in the Premier League earlier this month. That reserve fixture ended 0-1 to Arsenal, with the side finishing a man down after Gabriel Martineli was dismissed 20 minutes from time. Arsenal will hope for more of the same here, minus the red card; Wolves will be hunting for revenge.

How will this one play out? Find out by watching the Arsenal vs Wolves live stream, which we'll show you how to do below.

Plus, make sure you don’t miss a game this season with our how to watch Premier League 21/22 hub. You might also want to know how to watch the Champions League this season, wherever you are.

How to watch the Arsenal vs Wolves live stream wherever you are

The Arsenal vs Wolves live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Peacock or another service and watch the game.

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

How to watch the Arsenal vs Wolves live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Arsenal vs Wolves live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($4.99/month) or Premium Plus ($9.99/month, which also gets rid of ads.

If you're outside of the U.S. but still have the right Peacock subscription, you can watch the Arsenal vs Wolves live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 21/22 live streams, Peacock also has huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

How to watch the Arsenal vs Wolves live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Arsenal vs Wolves live stream on DAZN.

Sadly, DAZN no longer offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, so you'll have to pay the $20 CAD per month fee, although you can save a little by buying annually ($150 CAD). DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Arsenal vs Wolves live stream in the UK

This season, Amazon Prime Video is broadcasting 20 Premier League games in the U.K. and the Arsenal vs Wolves live stream is one of them. The full match will be streamed live exclusively for Amazon Prime subscribers and can be watched on any device that offers the Amazon Prime Video app.

If you’re outside the U.K. but have an Amazon Prime subscription, you can still watch the Arsenal vs Wolves live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Amazon Prime Video has the exclusive U.K. rights to 20 Premier League games for the 21/22 season. The streaming service is included with a Prime subscription, which you can sample with a one-month free trial. Prime Video's library also includes original movies and series, like The Wheel of Time, The Boys and Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

How to watch the Arsenal vs Wolves live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Arsenal vs Wolves live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV — plus it costs a very reasonable $14.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $139 AUD/year, but a current offer knocks that back to a bargain $99 AUD.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Arsenal vs Wolves live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Arsenal vs Wolves live stream via Spark Sport, which costs $24.99 NZD per month. Bear in mind, though, that there's currently a seven-day free trial so you can check it out for the start of the season and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.