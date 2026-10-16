The leaves have changed, the air has turned crisp, and the quality of stream-ready TV shows has drastically improved: Fall is here, baby! Speaking of which, if you're looking for a great new show to cozy up to this weekend, Netflix has plenty to choose from; the streaming service added 60 new titles to its already massive library on October 1 alone.

But all of that choice can be daunting, so we here at Tom's Guide have helpfully narrowed things down to three new-to-Netflix shows that you should add to your watchlist this weekend. First up is "Tyson," a four-part sports docuseries following one of America's most iconic athletes. If you want your drama more politically focused, the fourth installment of "The Diplomat" also drops this week, with Keri Russell back as Kate Wyler dealing with new White House fallout. For something considerably lighter, try the teen sitcom "Hollywood Arts," a spinoff of the Nickelodeon favorite "Victorious."

Whether you're looking for inspiring athletics or political subterfuge, these three fresh Netflix releases are worth adding to your watchlist this weekend.

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'Tyson'

TYSON | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Outside of Muhammad Ali and Rocky Balboa, few names are as synonymous with the sport of boxing as Mike Tyson. The legendary prizefighter is the subject of a raw four-part Netflix documentary that chronicles both the soaring highs and crushing lows of his personal life and professional career.

The Floyd Russ-directed doc tracks Tyson's chaotic upbringing in Brooklyn and his rise as boxing's biggest name. He became the youngest heavyweight champion in boxing history at age 20 and reigned as the undisputed world heavyweight champion from 1987 to 1990. It also gets into his convictions and the controversies (hello ear bite!) that almost derailed everything.

Tyson himself was heavily involved in the project, not just as its primary subject but as the series' co-narrator, offering unfiltered personal insights into the man's own fascinating journey.

Watch "TYSON" on Netflix now

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'The Diplomat' season 4

The Diplomat: Season 4 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

One of Netflix's most acclaimed ongoing originals, "The Diplomat" returns for season 4 on October 15, with two marriages split along a political divide. President Grace Penn (the recently Emmy-minted Allison Janney) and Vice President Hal Wyler (Rufus Sewell) continue their plan to steal Russia’s powerful Poseidon weapon, leaving Ambassador Kate Wyler (Keri Russell) to navigate the fallout with a surprising ally: First Gentleman Todd Penn (Bradley Whitford).

The new episodes also see the return of fellow core cast members David Gyasi (as Austin Dennison), Ali Ahn (as Eidra Park), Rory Kinnear (as Nicol Trowbridge), Ato Essandoh (as Stuart Hayford), and Nana Mensah (as Billie Appiah), the latter of whom has been bumped up from recurring guest to series regular.

Watch "The Diplomat" season 4 on Netflix now

'Hollywood Arts'

Hollywood Arts | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

More than a decade after the Nickelodeon sitcom ended, the "Victorious" universe expands with this new spinoff: "Hollywood Arts" sees Trina Vega (played by Daniella Monet) return to her alma mater, the elite Hollywood Arts High School, as a substitute teacher, guiding a new generation of eccentric youngsters as they follow their performing-arts dreams.

Speaking of, the series is a mix of new talents and familiar faces: Along with returning legacy cast members like Matt Bennett, Jake Farrow, Eric Lange and Yvette Nicole Brown, the cast includes newcomers Alyssa Miles, Erika Swayze, Emmy Liu-Wang, Peyton Jackson, and Martin Kamm. And behind the scenes, the aforementioned Farrow (who was a longtime writer and producer on "Victorious") and Samantha Martin serve as co-showrunners; original "Victorious" creator Dan Schneider is not involved.

Watch "Hollywood Arts" on Netflix now

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