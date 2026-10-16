The truth about baking soda and vinegar — should they ever be mixed?
To mix or not to mix?
My cleaning cupboard was once stacked with endless products to clean windows, remove mold and blitz limescale. But now, when I open the doors, it’s a much calmer, tidier space, with fewer cleaning options.
Beyond saving money on expensive potions that often promise more than they deliver, I’ve started swapping my usuals for staple pantry items I already have at home.
At Tom’s Guide, we often share how to use baking soda and vinegar in your cleaning routine, along with products such as dish soap, lemon and essential oils. But while you might already be using a paste of baking soda and dish soap to remove grease from clothing, or distilled white vinegar with water to clean your windows, can you use baking soda and vinegar together, or should they always be used separately?
Baking soda and vinegar: The difference
Baking soda (sodium bicarbonate) is a mild alkali with a pH between 8.3 and 9. In baking, it reacts with acidic ingredients, such as buttermilk, yogurt or lemon, to release carbon dioxide gas. It helps your cakes and cookies rise.
In cleaning, it works as a gentle, non-abrasive scrub. As a paste, it lifts grease and burnt-on food from pans, and its odor-absorbing properties keep refrigerators and trash cans fresh.
Vinegar sits on the opposite end of the pH scale and is acidic. Standard distilled white vinegar, the go-to vinegar for cleaning, has a pH between 2.42 and 2.5.
The acetic acid in vinegar cuts through grime, dissolves mineral deposits like limescale and kills bacteria. Plus, when diluted with water, it leaves windows streak-free.
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What happens when an baking soda and vinegar mix?
Although baking soda and vinegar are effective cleaning agents on their own, mixing them doesn't always create the cleaning secret they're made out to be.
Because baking soda is alkaline and vinegar is acidic, mixing them causes a quick chemical reaction. So what does this chemical reaction look like? You’ll get an immediate fizz as carbon dioxide is released.
Once those bubbles stop, you’re left with water and sodium acetate, effectively neutralizing the properties that made each ingredient effective in the first place.
This doesn’t mean you should never use them together. The secret is knowing how they work best. Combine them when you need the fizz reaction to help with your cleaning task, and use them alone or in sequence.
For instance, pouring them down a slow-draining sink lets the expanding fizz loosen the trapped gunk. Alternatively, for stubborn jobs like cleaning old baking sheets, start with a baking soda paste to lift away the heavy grime, and finish with a spritz of vinegar to remove the remaining residue.
The verdict: Baking soda and vinegar are usually most effective as standalone cleaning aids. Combining them neutralizes their core cleaning abilities, though the initial bubbling reaction can help loosen tough grime.
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Camilla is the Homes Staff Writer and covers everything to do with homes and gardens. She has a wealth of editorial experience, mounting over 30 years, and covers news and features, tests products for reviews and compiles buying guides.
Her work has appeared in business and consumer titles, including Ideal Home, Real Homes, House Beautiful, Homebuilding & Renovation, and Kitchen & Bathroom Business. She’s even appeared on the cover of Your Home, writing about her own house renovation.
Although she’s obsessed with decorating her home, she also enjoys baking and trying out the latest kitchen appliances. But when she’s not inside, you’ll find her pottering about in her yard, tending to her vegetable patch or taking in her prized hydrangeas.
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