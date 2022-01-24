Apple iMac Pro could pack superpowered M1 Max chip

Apple made waves last year when it introduced the new M1 Pro and M1 Max chips in its latest MacBook Pro laptops, the MacBook 14-inch and MacBook 16-inch. The new Apple silicon chips packed in these devices have 8- and 10-core CPUs respectively, featuring impressive performance and power efficiency. According to a new intel, the Cupertino-based tech giant will unleash an upgraded M1 Max chip with 12 cores in the upcoming iMac Pro 2022.

This info comes to us via regular Apple leaker @Dylandkt (via Apple Insider ), who took to Twitter on Sunday (January 23) to say that they had "received confirmation that there will be an additional configuration for the upcoming iMac Pro beyond M1 Max." They went on to say that a 12-core CPU configuration was referenced in a code excerpt that also mentioned the iMac.

I have received confirmation that there will be an additional configuration for the upcoming iMac Pro beyond M1 Max. A 12 Core CPU configuration was tied to a snippet of code referencing the iMac. The internal naming candidate is iMac Pro for a reason. It is targeted towards prosJanuary 23, 2022 See more

As WCCFTech notes, the upgraded M1 Max chip could feature 10 performance cores and 2 efficiency cores. This is possible because, unlike the latest MacBook Pros, the iMac Pro will be plugged in all the time and thus might be able to power a more performant M1 Max chip. The site says we can potentially see lower-tier options for folks who don’t want or need extra performance or those who don’t wish to pay more for higher-priced models.

So, when can we expect to see the new iMac Pro in the wild? As we previously reported, we believe the new computer will arrive in the first half of 2022. Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) CEO Ross Young has already claimed that Apple has a new 27-inch iMac with killer specs due out early in 2022, potentially with an upgraded mini-LED display.

Pricing-wise, we don’t think a 2022 iMac would be any cheaper than the current 27-inch iMac, which starts at $1,799. We expect its successor to pack more powerful components, so it's a safe bet we're looking at a starting price of around $2,000 for this upcoming 27-inch iMac Pro 2022.