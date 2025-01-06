This brilliant Mac mini M4 accessory fixes the weirdest thing about Apple's tiny computer — and it costs less than $100

After testing out the Mac mini M2 for a few weeks last year, it was clear that Apple’s mini PC was in need of an upgrade. While it did well enough with web browsing and basic tasks, it was easier than I thought to utilize all 8GB of RAM on the base model.

Fortunately, back in November of last year, Apple unveiled the new Mac mini M4 which unlike its predecessor, came with 16GB of RAM instead of 8GB on the base model. Alongside Cupertino’s more powerful M4 chip , this extra memory made a huge difference when it came to multitasking and with heavier workloads like video editing.

There was only one small problem for me, instead of two USB-A ports and two Thunderbolt 4 ports, the Mac mini M4 doesn’t have any full-size USB ports. Instead, it has two USB-C ports on the front and three Thunderbolt 4 ports on the back. If you’re using Apple’s Magic Keyboard alongside a Magic Mouse or even a Magic Trackpad, this likely won’t be a problem since all of the company’s accessories are wireless and connect to your Mac via Bluetooth.

Personally, I’m not quite ready to completely move to USB-C as I still have some older devices with USB-A ports. Likewise, while Apple upped the Mac mini M4’s RAM from 8GB to 16GB, the same can’t be said for the device’s storage as moving up from 256GB to 512GB or even a 1TB of internal storage still carries a premium.

This is where accessories like Satechi’s new Mac Mini M4 Stand & Hub with SSD Enclosure can be quite useful. Not only do you get more ports, but you also get the option to outfit your Mac Mini M4 with additional storage without having to pay the Apple Tax .

(Image credit: Satechi)

On the front, there are two USB-A 3.2 ports, a single USB-A 2.0 port and an SD card reader. Meanwhile, on the back, there’s a single, hard-wired USB-C cable that you plug into one of the rear ports on your Mac mini M4.

Just like with Satechi’s similar stand and hub for the Mac mini M2, this one also allows you to add your own M.2 SSD for additional storage space. In fact, the company says you can add up to 4TB of NVMe storage. You just have to make sure that your M.2 SSD is the right size to fit inside this new accessory.

If you think about it, giving up one Thunderbolt 4 connection at the back of the Mac mini M4 is totally worth it for all of these extra USB-A ports along with the option to upgrade your computer’s storage even after you purchased it from Apple. The Satechi Mac mini M4 Stand and Hub has one more trick up its sleeve though.

Pressed for power

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Back when the Mac mini M4 was first revealed, myself and many others were shocked by Apple’s decision to move the device’s power button from the back side to underneath its new computer. Sure, the cooling fan at the bottom does raise up its chassis slightly, but this isn’t nearly enough space to slide your finger underneath it to press the Mac mini M4’s power button.

Just like with the Magic Mouse which needs to be flipped over to charge, this design decision baffled both Apple’s fans and critics alike. Instead of justifying the decision, the company doubled down by explaining that the Mac mini M4 doesn't need to be turned off or restarted all that often. Surprisingly, most Mac mini users just let their computer go to sleep instead of turning it off each night.

During my time spent testing and reviewing the Mac mini M4, I did the exact same thing but it did take some getting used to. Letting one of the best mini PCs go to sleep instead of just shutting it down didn’t make any sense to me then and it still doesn’t either. Sometimes, you just want to turn off your computer and walk away, like when you’re done for the day or don’t plan on using it for a long period of time. On its own, the Mac mini M4 needs to be completely flipped over to press its power button.

(Image credit: Satechi)

In the picture above, you can see a cutout on Satechi’s stand and hub which makes it much easier to press the device’s power button. No more fumbling around, flipping your computer over or just leaving it in sleep mode so that you never have to push the power button again.

The Satechi Mac mini M4 Stand & Hub will be available to purchase in limited quantities for just $99 at the beginning of February. However, in March, the company plans to make it generally available to the wider public.

The right accessory can make all the difference and if you want even more ports, the ability to add extra storage and an easy way to reach the Mac mini M4’s power button, Satechi’s new hub is a great investment. Just keep in mind that you will need to provide your own M.2 SSD.