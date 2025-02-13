Apple's Studio Display may be getting a welcome Mini LED upgrade

Mini LED backlighting is coming to Apple's next 27-inch Studio Displays, according to well-regarded display analyst Ross Young (via MacRumors).

These new displays would be next iteration of the Studio Display that hasn't been updated since Apple introduced the 27-inch monitor back in 2022. According to Young's subscribers-only post, the upcoming version will stay the same size but feature Mini LED backlighting, which could improve the contrast, black levels, and the overall brightness of the display.

Young's report says that the display will use Mini LEDs from Epistar, while LG Display will supply the panels. Together, these new display specs should hopefully make the Studio Display far less glossy or susceptible to glare. But it's worth noting that this wouldn't be a first for Apple – Mini LED tech in the Pro Display XDR, but that hasn't seen an upgrade since 2020.

The currently-available 2022 version features a 5K LED panel and starts at $1,499. Although we don't know yet if switching to Mini LED technology will reflect in the cost of a next-generation version, there are other ways Apple could improve the Studio Display. For example, we're hoping the company upgrades the terrible webcam in the display, and potentially upgrading the speakers would be a good improvement as well.

On a personal level, making the power cable removable would be very welcome. Similarly, Tom's Guide security editor, Anthony Spadafora, longs for more ports as it currently only has one Thunderbolt port and three USB-C ones.

Several other currently available Apple devices already use Mini LED or have switched over to OLED like the MacBook Pro M4 and the iPad Pro M4, respectively.

It's not clear when this upgrade Studio Display would arrive though MacRumors suggests 2026 or late 2025.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

More from Tom's Guide