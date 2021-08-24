Amazon PS5 restock could happen soon — here’s what we know

An Amazon PS5 restock has been curiously absent the last few weeks. While August has been a busy month for most major retailers, with some having already restocked the console more than once, the biggest online retailer in the world has been surprisingly quiet on the PS5 front.

That could be set to change in the near future, as one reliable source is claiming that Amazon is “due soon”. The tip-off comes from Matt Swider of our sister site TechRadar, who is one of the most prominent names in the PS5 restock tracking game. He definitely has a strong track record when it comes to calling drops ahead of time.

PS5 restock update: Track on Twitter, Best Buy, Target and more

The best PS5 games in 2021

PS5: check stock @ Amazon

Sony's flagship gaming machine, the PS5 is one of the most in-demand tech products currently available. For good reason: this powerful console boasts 4K visuals, an innovative DualSense controller, and a 4K Blu-ray drive. It could be restocked soon. View Deal

PS5 Digital: check stock @ Amazon

The PS5 Digital console lacks a 4K UDH Blu-ray disc drive. As a result, it's slightly thinner than its counterpart. It also sells for $399 ($100 less) and includes a PS5 DualSense controller. Amazon is reportedly due to restock the console soon. View Deal

PS5: £449 @ Amazon UK

As one of the biggest retailers in the U.K. Amazon is the place to check regularly for PS5 stock. Stock tracking accounts are reporting that Amazon U.K. is also preparing for a PS5 restock in the coming days. View Deal

Matt took to Twitter to give a state of play update on various retailers and noted that Amazon has changed its links. This means the retailer has recently tweaked something on its PS5 listing page and updated the product URL. When this has happened previously a drop has followed soon after, so it does seem likely that Amazon is preparing to take PS5 orders once again.

🆕 PS5 / Xbox restock news + Spider-Man trailer⚠️PSA: NEVER buy from Twitter users (💯scams)1. Amazon due soon (changed its links recently)PS5 Disc https://t.co/jiCiZyFp2xPS5 Digital https://t.co/Z1x6HcLHWlXbox S https://t.co/ntgOmxQlRcXbox Series X https://t.co/5jhpFiXrJwAugust 24, 2021 See more

Last month Amazon experimented with offering early access PS5 restocks exclusively to Prime members. This new perk for subscribers to the company’s premium membership service was trialed on Amazon UK, and has yet to make its way over to Amazon US. There’s been no indication that the next U.S. restock will include any early access window but that could change ahead of the drop.

Speaking of the U.K., stock tracking accounts on the other side of the pond have also indicated that Amazon UK will also be dropping PS5 restock in the coming days. This news originally came from the @ps5ukalerts Twitter account, although it's expected that Prime members will have exclusive access to this drop at least initially.

It’s also important to note that as of yet nothing has been official confirmed by Amazon. While Matt Swider is most definitely a source that should be considered reliable, no restock is guaranteed until it’s been announced by the retailer in question. We advise keeping an eye on Amazon in the coming days but don’t pin all your hopes on this restock, it could prove to be a false mirage.

If you’re still hunting for a PS5 then make sure to bookmark our PS5 restock hub. This guide contains all the buying information you need and is regularly updated with the latest restock information, updates, and speculation so you never miss a drop. We can’t guarantee it’ll get you a PS5 but it’ll certainly tip the odds in your favor.