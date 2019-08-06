Amazon Prime Student Members Get Music Unlimited for $1 a Month

Amazon is giving college students a compelling reason to sign up for Prime Student. The e-tailer recently announced that Prime Student members can subscribe to Amazon Music Unlimited for just 99 cents per month.

Music Unlimited is Amazon's premium music subscription service. It gives subscribers access to over 50 million songs, including new releases. The service typically costs $7.99 per month for Prime members and $9.99 per month for non-Prime members. That means that over the span of a year, a Prime Student member will only pay $12 for Music Unlimited, whereas everyone else would pay at least $84.

Prime Student Members: Music Unlimited For $1

Prime Student members have a new perk to take advantage of. Amazon is offering its premium music service, Music Unlimited, for just 99 cents per month. (That's $7 less than what a non-student Prime member would pay). View Deal

Prime Student is a no brainer for most college students who frequently shop online. It costs $59 per year (or $6.49 per month) and features free 2-day shipping and a variety of other Amazon-specific services at half the price of the company's traditional Prime membership. It comes with a free, 6-month trial and gives students access to exclusive deals, video game discounts, Whole Foods discounts, and deals found at the Amazon Off to College Store.

To be fair, Amazon isn't the only company with a student discount. Spotify has an excellent student plan that includes Spotify Premium, Hulu, and Showtime for just $4.99 per month. Meanwhile, Apple Music Student offers access to over 50 million songs for $4.99 per month (regularly $9.99 per month). However, if you're looking for a plan that includes free shipping alongside various other perks, this Prime Student deal wins hands down.