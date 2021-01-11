Forget Apple Watch — Amazfit’s new stress-monitoring smartwatch costs just $139

Amazfit, the brand behind several capable and affordable fitness wearables, just added two more models to its lineup. Unveiled at CES 2021, the Amazfit GTR 2e and Amazfit GTS 2e are a pair of $139.99 smartwatches coming January 12.

While the circular GTR 2e is visually reminiscent of the Amazfit GTR 2, the rectangular GTS 2e is more similar to the iconic Apple Watch. The former model sports a rotatable 1.65-inch HD AMOLED screen, while the latter's is a smaller 1.39-inches.

That's where the differences end. On paper, these two wearables are neck and neck in features. Normally we'd go hands-on with smartwatches announced during CES, but Amazfit has been kind enough to provide us the key specs of the GT2 and GTS 2e in light of the virtual version of the show.

The Amazfit GTR and GTS 2e are equipped with the company's wellness features, which include 24-7 heart rate monitoring and a PAI™ Health Assessment System that assigns users a health score based on holistic health data. Both watches also have SpO2 monitoring, the Apple Watch Series 6's headlining upgrade, and an emphasized indication of real-time respiratory health.

(Image credit: Amazfit)

When you're active, you'll benefit from 90 built-in sport modes. Then, when you're ready to wind down, the GTR and GTS 2e provide sleep quality monitoring, which we've liked on previous Amazfit models. The new models also sport a stress monitoring feature, rivaling the Fitbit Sense in the market of wearables that can help you understand and manage causes of stress.

As for smartwatch tools, the Amazfit GTR and GTS 2e provide notifications, reminds and timers, as well as an improved haptic system. Few companies have been able to make haptics are smooth as the Apple Watch's, so it'll be interesting to see how Amazfit's new technology fares.

(Image credit: Amazfit)

Another claim we'll need to test is the Amazfit GTR and GTS 2e's 45-day battery life. Although certain activity and display settings will cut into that impressive stamina, Amazfit has generally excelled at making long-lasting smartwatches.

The Amazfit GTR 2e and Amazfit GTS 2e are available for $139.99 starting January 12. Check out our roundup of the best cheap smartwatches for alternatives and stay tuned to our CES 2021 coverage for more wearable announcements from the virtual show.