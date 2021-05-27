2021 French Open live stream: How to watch the French Open online

French Open TV schedule, dates The 2021 French Open starts on Sunday (May 30) and runs for two weeks, with the women's final on Saturday, June 12 and the men's final on Sunday, June 13. In the U.S., it's available on NBC and the Tennis Channel. In the U.K. you can watch on ITV4 and Eurosport. Full channel details below.

The 2021 French Open live stream is nearly upon us, and the big question is whether Rafael Nadal can add to his record haul of 13 titles.

The Spaniard will start as favorite at Roland-Garros — no surprise, given his dominance on clay and the fact that he's already won the Barcelona and Italian Open titles this year on the same surface.

He'll face tough competition from World No.1 Novak Djokovic, as always, while the likes of Daniil Medvedev, Dominic Thiem, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev will also be hoping to break his stranglehold on the tournament. And of course you can never discount Roger Federer, at least until he finally retires.

The women's title is much harder to predict, with defending champion Iga Swiatek, World No.1 Ashleigh Barty and the in-form Aryna Sabalenka all tipped to do well.

World No.2 Naomi Osaka would also dearly love to make the French Open her fifth Grand Slam, while Serena Williams will be looking to win her 24th and join Margaret Court as the all-time record holder.

Like most major sports events, the 2020 French Open was put on hold from its original June date due to the coronavirus pandemic and only took place in October, but the 2021 tournament is back to its usual slot. It should also be played in front of spectators, with as many as 5,000 allowed at the start of the tournament, rising to 13,000 at its conclusion.

It all promises to be a fantastic festival of tennis — and you can watch it live online wherever you are. Here's everything you need to watch the 2021 French Open live stream.

How to watch 2021 French Open live stream with a VPN

If you're away from home and can't watch the 2021 French Open live stream from wherever you happen to be, you can still tune in via a virtual private network, or VPN. A VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you've already paid for.

We've tested many different services and our favorite right now is ExpressVPN , which offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options too, so check out our full list of the best VPN services.

A combination of speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.View Deal

How to watch the 2021 French Open live stream in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you're in the U.S. you have lots of options to watch a 2021 French Open live stream.

Viewers can watch all the tennis action on NBC and the Tennis Channel, plus selected Bally Sports regional networks. NBC can be accessed with one of the best TV antennas, while the Tennis Channel is available in some cable packages.

If you've cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch the French Open via several live TV services, including NBC's own Peacock, plus Sling TV and Fubo.TV.

Of these options, we recommend Sling Orange, which is $35 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including NBC (in select regions). Fubo.TV, meanwhile, costs $65 per month for more than 117 channels. Sports fans will find a number of niche sports channels among its lineup.

Sling TV offers two packages, both of which cost $35 a month. The Sling Orange plan comes with 30-plus channels. Get the Sports Extra add-on for $10 to access the Tennis Channel, NBA TV, MLB Network and more. Sling is currently offering $25 dollars off the first month.View Deal

If you love sports, you probably want to check out Fubo.TV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front. Fubo's dozens of channels include local networks, like NBC, as well as sports-focused channels like ESPN. The Fubo Extra add-on comes with the Tennis Channel and a few dozen other top networks.View Deal

In addition to the French Open live streams, Peacock also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.View Deal

How to watch the 2021 French Open live streams in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

British tennis lovers also have several options to watch the 2021 French Open live stream.

The tournament will be available to watch on ITV4 and also online via the ITV Hub. Selected matches, including the finals, will also be broadcast on the main ITV channel. And of course, if you live in the U.K. and have a valid TV licence, you can watch ITV or the ITV Hub for free.

Eurosport will also show the French Open live stream on both its channels and the Eurosport Player. The Eurosport Player costs £6.99/month (or £39.99 for the year), but Eurosport is also available via Amazon Prime Video — and here you can get a seven-day free trial of the service. Plus, if you don't already have Amazon Prime itself, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial of that at the same time.

How to watch the 2021 French Open live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can get all the French Open action on TSN (in English) or RSN (in French), as part of a cable TV package. If they've cut the cord, they can sign up for TSN or RDS streaming accounts for $4.99 (CAD) a day or $19.99 per month.

How to watch the 2021 French Open live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the 2021 French Open live stream on Channel Nine this year, after they cut a deal for exclusive coverage from Roland-Garros.

There'll be "extensive" broadcasting throughout the tournament through the free-to-view channels Channel Nine, 9Go and 9GEM, but if you've cut the cord you can also watch via the on-demand services 9Now and Stan.

2021 French Open live stream schedule

The 2021 French Open qualifying rounds are already ongoing and finish tomorrow (Friday, May 28). The main tournament starts on Sunday (May 30).

Here's the schedule for the 2021 French Open main draw (all times ET)

Men’s and Women’s Singles schedule

First round — May 30–June 1

Second round — June 2-3

Third round — June 4-5

Fourth round — June 6-7

Quarter-finals — June 8-9

Semi-finals — June 10-11

Women’s final — June 12

Men’s final — June 13