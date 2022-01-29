It's finally time to learn how to use Universal Control on Macs and iPads to bring Apple's biggest screens into a tighter harmony. First shown off at WWDC 2021 last June, Universal Control failed to arrive in 2021 alongside the releases of macOS 12 Monterey and iPadOS 15.

Universal Control arrived on iPads and Macs this year in the developer beta versions released on Thursday (Jan. 27). And now that we've had time to test it out, we've got to applaud Apple. We didn't want to wait this long, but wow: Universal Control is actually worth the wait. Especially if you don't have a multi-monitor setup.

So, we've gone through the process of testing it out, and now we can guide you through the steps you need to take to use Universal Control — as well as share tips for how to make the most of it.

Before we dive in, let's talk about how much this feature makes iPads better than ever. While you've been able to extend your screen between the Mac and an iPad for a while now via third-party apps like Sidecar, this is even cooler. Why? Because now the keyboard and mouse you use on one of those devices works with the other. This way you can (as I tested) have your iPad Pro next to your MacBook Pro, and just use one of the keyboards and trackpads to operate both. You can even copy and paste across devices.

How to use Universal Control on Macs and iPads

1. Make sure you have a compatible Mac and iPad. Here are the supported devices:

2. Install the macOS Monterey 12.3 developer beta on your Mac.

(Image credit: Apple)

3. Install the iPadOS 15.4 developer beta on your iPad.

(Image credit: Apple)

4. Make sure you're signed into the same Apple ID on both your iPad and Mac.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Apple) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Apple)

5. Put your Mac and iPad near each other. They don't need to be this close, though.

(Image credit: Future)

6. On your Mac, move your cursor to the edge of the screen closes to your iPad, and move the cursor "off the screen" as if it's going to "jump" to the iPad.

(Image credit: Future)

Ta-da, you're using Universal Control on macOS and iPadOS!

(Image credit: Future)

As for what this can be used for, aside from the utility of controlling both devices with the same keyboard and mouse or trackpad, you can also copy and past content across devices. This way it's even more like the devices are unified!