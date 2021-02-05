How to delete your venmo account

Venmo is great, but it’s not for everyone. Perhaps you signed up a long time ago and just don’t use it. Or maybe you want to use one of the other person-to-person payment apps--PayPal, Zelle, or Google Wallet--exclusively. Heck, maybe you’re going full-on Luddite and swearing off these kinds of apps altogether.

The good news is it’s easy to delete your Venmo account. You just can’t do it on a mobile device--you’ll need a desktop computer. And in order to delete your Venmo account you’ll need to make sure you have no incomplete transactions and no money in your Venmo account.

After you successfully delete your Venmo account, all of your transaction history, as well as all of your personal and bank data, will be deleted. You will get a final email showing your entire Venmo transaction history, so if you want to have a record of your Venmo transaction history, be sure to save it.

If you want to close your Venmo account for any reason, follow the steps below.

1. Log in on a desktop

Log in to your Venmo account on a desktop computer browser. You cannot close an account on a mobile device or in the app.

2. Check for incomplete transactions

To make sure you have no incomplete transactions hanging around, click on “Incomplete” on the homepage and address anything there.

3. Clear out your balance

From the homepage, click on “Transfer Money” and transfer any funds in your Venmo account to your bank account. Any funds remaining in your Venmo account at the time you close your account will not be available to you without contacting Venmo.

4. Click on Settings

5. Click on “Close My Venmo Account” at the bottom of the Settings page

6. Check your email for confirmation

Once your account is closed, you’ll receive one final transaction history email.