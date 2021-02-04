How to cancel a Venmo payment

There are several reasons you may want to cancel a Venmo payment. The most common is probably because you typed in someone’s info wrong--e.g., your friend’s Venmo account is Joe-Smith-4, not Joe-Smith. Another reason to cancel a Venmo payment might be that you didn’t think it went through the first time--or you just forgot you’d already done it--and accidentally paid someone twice. Or perhaps you want to cancel a Venmo payment because you got an address or phone number wrong and sent a payment to an account that doesn’t actually exist.

For starters, know this: It is not possible to cancel a Venmo payment to an existing Venmo account. Once you send a payment, the funds are available to the recipient right away. If you need the payment returned, you must have the recipient send you a payment for the same amount.

That said, Venmo Support can reverse a payment if the recipient gives their explicit permission, their account is in good standing, and they still have the funds available in their Venmo account. (Perhaps they couldn’t pay back the sender due to technical difficulties.)

Below is what to do in some common situations in which you’d want to cancel a Venmo payment.

If you accidentally paid your friend twice (or made a duplicate payment)

On the app, tap “Pay or Request”

Enter the recipient’s user name, email, or phone number

Enter the amount of one of the payments

Include a note asking them to pay you back for the money sent by mistake

Tap “Request”

(Image credit: Venmo)

If you sent a payment to a phone number or email address that has not been registered with a Venmo account yet and you want to take the payment back

You can follow the same instructions on venmo.com after logging in and clicking on “Incomplete” on the homepage. (Note: Payments sent via iMessage work a bit differently. Check out this article if you sent your payment via iMessage.)

(Image credit: Venmo)

If you believe that you are the victim of a scam, or you have paid the wrong person and they won’t pay you back

Email support@venmo.com or fill out this contact form, which can be found on the app by opening the menu and clicking Get Help → Contact Us. To get to the form on venmo.com, click on Help and then click on Contact Us at the bottom of the page.

Be sure to include the following details: