How to switch VPN providers this Black Friday

If you're unhappy with your current VPN's performance and have been thinking about switching VPN providers, Black Friday is the perfect time to do it.

This is because even the best VPN providers seriously slash their prices this time of year, making it the cheapest time of year to switch.

In this guide, we'll take you through how to switch your VPN provider this Black Friday, as well as taking a look at all the best Black Friday VPN deals.

One of the best Black Friday deals: Surfshark | 2 years + 4 months FREE

Save 87%: Surfshark's early Black Friday offer gives you access to a powerful yet great value VPN. Not only is it excellent for unblocking streaming sites, it's also one of the fastest VPNs on the market. At $1.99 per month, it's a great deal. Plus, there's even a 30-day money-back guarantee so you can try it out and make sure it's the right choice for you.

How to cancel your VPN this Black Friday

While not all VPNs are cancelled in the same way, many of the best VPNs follow the same basic structure. To cancel your VPN, simply follow these steps:

Go to your VPN provider's website

Log in to your account

Go to your subscription management page

Turn off automatic billing (you may be required to confirm multiple times that you want to turn off automatic billing)

If you're still within your VPN's money-back guarantee period, contact your VPN provider either by email or live chat to get a refund

That's it!

Once you have cancelled automatic billing, you will have cancelled your VPN service.

How to claim a refund

Many VPNs offer money-back guarantees, which means if you cancel your VPN within this time limit, you can claim a refund on it.

The length of the VPN money-back guarantee depends on the VPN provider, with some only offering a 7-day money-back guarantee, and others offering a 45-day money-back guarantee.

In order to claim a refund, you will need to check that you are still within the money-back guarantee period. If you are, then you'll need to contact your VPN provider, either via email, live chat or contact support form. Let them know you have cancelled within the money-back guarantee period, and you will receive a refund.

How to pick a new VPN

There are a whole range of factors that go into choosing the right VPN for you, and if you're looking to switch providers chances are there's something your current provider is lacking that you're searching for in your next VPN.

If you're concerned about buffering and download speeds, the fastest VPN will be perfect, whereas if you're looking to watch all the latest content from across the world, the best streaming VPN will be more up your street.

If you're looking for the best deal, or indeed the best cheap VPN, then Black Friday is the absolute best time for you to consider switching VPNs.

So, to pick the right VPN, consider what features you want from it, and choose one that matches your wants and needs best. If you need a hand, our guide to the best VPNs available can help you out.

The best Black Friday deals

Here at Tom's Guide, we follow all things VPN to make sure you're getting the most up-to-date info, and when it comes to the best Black Friday VPN deals, this is no different.

Below are the best bargains on offer right now:

NordVPN | 2 years + 3 months FREE

Save 74%: Ranked at #1 in our testing, NordVPN's Black Friday deal gives you access to our top-rated VPN for $2.99 per month. If you're looking for a VPN service that ticks all the right boxes from security to streaming, then Nord is a great option. There's also a 30-day refund period so you can put it to the test.

PIA | 2 years + 4 months FREE

Save 82%: If security is your number one when it comes to a VPN, consider Private Internet Access. On top of its commitment to user privacy and security, it also offers features like a kill switch, split tunneling, and even port forwarding. It's also available at just $2.03 per month.

at go.getproton.me Proton VPN | 2 years

Save 70%: For Black Friday, Proton VPN has dropped its price below $3 per month for the first time ever. It's a great streaming VPN, but that's not all its got on offer – its Secure Core servers are unavailable anywhere else. Its exclusive Black Friday price of $2.99 per month is the best price available until next year.

at ExpressVPN ExpressVPN | 2 years + 4 months free

Save 62%: This Black Friday deal is a special one, considering it's the first time ever ExpressVPN has ever discounted its product. On top of this, this 2-year plan includes lots of brand-new features like Identity Defender, dark web leak alerts and ID Theft insurance alongside the world-class VPN. Plans start at $4.99 per month, and there's a 30-day money-back guarantee,

at Fast Technology Limited FastestVPN | Lifetime plan

Save 93%: If you want a VPN for life (literally) this deal from FastestVPN is just what you're looking for. For just one payment, you'll get a lifetime licence which you can use on 15 devices at the same time. FastestVPN is a decent VPN, too – while it may not match up performance-wise to that of NordVPN or ExpressVPN, it's a perfectly safe, functional VPN. The headline price is $30, but if you use the code BFCM24 you can drop that to just $23.

PrivadoVPN | 2 years + 3 months free

Save 87%: PrivadoVPN is a very balanced VPN, with solid security as well as great speed and unblocking power. It's also available at just $1.48 per month for a 2-year plan, plus an extra 3 months for free. It also has a 30-day money-back guarantee so you can put the service to the test.

at IPVanish IPVanish | 2 years

Save 83%: IPVanish is a well-known and trusted VPN provider that's been around for a long time – and it's especially good if you're the techy type that likes lots of settings to play with. The current Black Friday deal drops it to a very reasonable $2.19 per month, which is a hefty discount from its regular price.

at Hide.me Hide.me | 2 years + 3 months free

Save 77%: While it may not be as well known as some of the other providers in this list, that doesn't mean Hide.me doesn't have a great value exclusive Black Friday VPN deal. You can get access to this super customizable, reliable VPN for just $2.29 per month.