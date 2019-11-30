Early Cyber Monday Beats deal: Beats Solo 3 is $170 off this weekend

Black Friday has been and gone, but we’ve still got Cyber Monday deals to look forward to. If you want some great headphones right now, Amazon has the Beats Solo 3 over-ear headphones for just $129 .

This is a hefty $170 discount and a whopping 57% off the usual price.

Beats Solo 3 Wireless Headphones: was $299.99 now $129.99 @Amazon

The Beats Solo3 wireless headphones give you booming sound and 40 hours of battery life. Get these stylish, bass-heavy 'phones for $170 off, which is their lowest price yet. View Deal

The Beats Solo 3 headphones impress immediately with their rated battery life. They last for up to 40 hours on a single charge. Plus, you can charge them for five minutes and get 3 hours of playback if you’re in a rush but need to top up your battery.

When you’re wearing the headphones, you can control music playback with the in-line controls, enjoy the comfy ear cushions and of course the well engineered sound.

And because they use Apple’s W1 chip for wearables, these would make an excellent companion for an iPhone or MacBook user when you’re out and about, and make for a super easy set-up.