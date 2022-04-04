Surfshark VPN's mega free antivirus deal is only available until April 6

We knew it wasn't going to be around for long, but we've just had confirmation that Surfshark's massive antivirus freebie offer will end in just 2 days time – so if you fancy bagging one of the biggest VPN deals we've seen this year, now's the time to do it.

Surfshark offers an unbeatable combination of performance, privacy, and value for money, and has sat high on our list of the best VPN services for some time. However, until April 6 there's a double whammy of savings to get.

Right off the bat, you'll be able to claim 2 free months on the 2-year plan, dropping the price down to a very affordable $2.30 a month. However, Tom's Guide readers can also claim 2 years of Surfshark One with the code FREEUPGRADE, which would usually cost an extra $1.49 a month.

To claim this deal, all you need to do is head to the Surfshark website by using one of the links on this page. Then, when you head to checkout, you'll have Surfshark One in your basket with the coupon code pre-applied. To learn more about Surfshark One and this cracking deal, all you need to do is keep scrolling.

Surfshark | Free Surfshark One + 2 months extra with code FREEUPGRADE | $2.30/pm

This is an unbelievable deal from Surfshark, leveling up your cybersecurity with not just a VPN but comprehensive antivirus and breach detection, too. For a limited time, Surfshark is offering its One package for FREE to Tom's Guide readers, and you'll also get 2 free months on top. The code FREEUPGRADE will be applied at checkout. Not sure? A 30-day money-back guarantee has you covered.

What is Surfshark One?

We've rated Surfshark as the best cheap VPN option for a long time now, but it has recently launched Surfshark One, which is an add-on for Surfshark customers and really increases the service's value.

Essentially, Surfshark One seeks to offer all – or, at least, most – of the essential privacy and cybersecurity tools in one place. It includes:

VPN : Perfect for keeping your activity private online, and for accessing censored and geo-blocked content.

: Perfect for keeping your activity private online, and for accessing censored and geo-blocked content. Antivirus : Protection from harmful files downloaded from the internet, like malware and viruses. Can also scan your devices for existing threats.

: Protection from harmful files downloaded from the internet, like malware and viruses. Can also scan your devices for existing threats. Search : Private and organic search engine which uses no ads, no trackers, and keeps no logs.

: Private and organic search engine which uses no ads, no trackers, and keeps no logs. Alert: Detects information breaches across the web and alerts you if your data has been compromised, including emails and credit cards.

At just $1.49 a month without any discount, Surfshark One is already a very affordable alternative to established antivirus providers. However, as a freebie, it's a no-brainer.

While antivirus is very much the star of One's package, the other three features are appealing in their own rights – and remember, Surfshark will likely be adding features to One over time, so it should only become more powerful.

Why is this Surfshark deal so good?

While Surfshark certainly is cheap, it doesn't sacrifice usability and privacy features like many other cut-price VPNs. In our independent testing, only premium providers ExpressVPN and NordVPN scored higher overall.

Beyond the Surfshark One bundle and very appealing price, one aspect we really like about Surfshark are its well-designed apps. No matter what device you're using they share a common design language, meaning it's easy to get up and running, and once you've used one, you've used them all.

If you want the absolute best-of-the-best, we'd point you towards ExpressVPN, but at $6.67 a month it's a fair bit more expensive. NordVPN is a little more affordable, but at $3.71 a month it's still pricier.

So, if you're after the best-value option on the market – even better with those additional two months and Surfshark One thrown in – Surfshark's your best bet.