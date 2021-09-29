iPhone 13 Black Friday deals — what to expect in 2021

The iPhone 13 will be on many shopping lists this holiday season. Fortunately, we expect to see a multitude of iPhone 13 Black Friday deals in the coming weeks. Sure, it may feel like Black Friday deals are still far off, but November is just weeks away. Plus, with the Apple Store already undergoing supply issues, our advice for 2021 is to snag the first iPhone 13 Black Friday deals you see.

Generally speaking, Black Friday is an excellent time for iPhone 13 deals. Although the phone itself is less than a month old, retailers and carriers alike have been offering epic deals on Apple's entire iPhone 13 family. Many sales are offering the iPhone 13 for free.

Keep in mind, the best iPhone 13 Black Friday deals will require you to meet certain requirements. For instance, you'll likely have to trade in your old phone and sign up for an unlimited line. However, the savings are massive. So whether you're shopping for yourself or someone else — here's what you can expect from this year's iPhone 13 Black Friday deals.

iPhone 13 Black Friday deals — what to expect

The iPhone 13 is one of the best phones you can buy. Naturally, it comes with a high price tag. The base iPhone 13 costs $799, whereas the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max cost $999 and $1,099, respectively. Meanwhile, the iPhone 13 mini is the smallest and least-expensive model in the lineup coming in at $699.

As far as deals are concerned, practically every major carrier is currently offering free iPhone 13 deals. These freebie deals are generally reserved for the holidays. (Last year, we saw dozens of iPhone 12 freebie discounts in November). However, this year carriers have come out strong and aggressive.

That means we likely won't see "cheaper" deals in November. Instead, iPhone 13 Black Friday deals may offer better incentives. For instance, a carrier like Verizon could offer a higher trade-in credit than its current $800 max. Alternatively, carriers and retailers could offer iPhone 13 buy one, get one free (BOGO) deals.

Expect all major carriers to offer the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, and iPhone 13 Pro for $0 after trade-in and with the opening of new unlimited line. The pricier iPhone 13 Pro Max will likely drop to $99 with the same stipulations.

One thing to keep in mind is that retailers and manufacturers are experiencing chip shortages. Retailers like Verizon and Apple are reporting backorders through late October. So our advice is to shop early and secure the best deals as soon as you can. That said, we've lined up some of the best deals you can get right now.

Best early iPhone 13 Black Friday deals

iPhone 13

iPhone 13: free w/ trade-in + unlimited @ AT&T

AT&T is offering new and existing customers the iPhone 13 for free after an eligible trade-in. You'll need to purchase your phone via a monthly installment plan and you'll also need to sign up for an unlimited data plan. View Deal

iPhone 13: up to $1,300 w/ trade-in + unlimited @ Verizon

New Verizon customers can get up to $1,300 off any new iPhone 13 model. You'll get up to $800 off with select trade-in. Plus, new members will be able to get an extra $500 to help cover the cost of switching for a total of up to $1,300 off. Existing members can get up to $800 off with trade-in. View Deal

iPhone 13 mini: free w/ trade-in + unlimited @ AT&T

Currently at AT&T, new and existing customers can get the iPhone 13 mini for free with an eligible trade-in. You'll need to purchase your phone via a monthly installment plan and you'll also need to sign up for an unlimited data plan. View Deal

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro: free w/ trade-in + unlimited @ AT&T

New and existing customers at AT&T can currently get the iPhone 13 Pro for free with an eligible trade-in. You'll need to purchase your phone via a monthly installment plan and you'll also need to sign up for an unlimited data plan. View Deal

iPhone 13 Pro: up to $1,500 w/ trade-in + unlimited @ Verizon

New Verizon customers can get up to $1,500 off the iPhone 13 Pro. You'll get up to $1,000 off with select trade-in. Plus, new members will be able to get an extra $500 to help cover the cost of switching for a total of up to $1,500 off. Existing members can get up to $1,000 off with trade-in. View Deal

iPhone 13 Pro Max: $99 w/ trade-in + unlimited @ AT&T

New and existing AT&T customers can get the iPhone 13 Pro Max for just $99 with an eligible trade-in. You'll need to purchase your phone via a monthly installment plan and you'll also need to sign up for an unlimited data plan. That's $1,000 off and one of the best deals we've seen on Apple's premium handheld. View Deal

iPhone 13 Pro Max: up to $1,500 w/ trade-in + unlimited @ Verizon

New Verizon customers can get up to $1,500 off the iPhone 13 Pro. You'll get up to $1,000 off with select trade-in. Plus, new members will be able to get an extra $500 to help cover the cost of switching for a total of up to $1,500 off. Existing members can get up to $1,000 off with trade-in. View Deal

iPhone 13 Pro: $300 off @ Xfinity Mobile

Comcast customers who sign up for Xfinity Mobile can take $300 off their iPhone 13 Pro preorders. You must sign up for a 24 month Xfinity Mobile Device Payment Plan, activate a new Xfinity Mobile line, and port your current number to Xfinity Mobile to get this deal. View Deal