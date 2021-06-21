Best Prime Day Roomba deals 2021

Prime Day Roomba deals have arrived, making this a perfect time to clean up at checkout and at home. These Prime Day deals are discounting some of our favorite iRobot robot vacuums and mops.

For example, the Roomba i6+ vacuum is marked down $300 to $499, and so is its companion the Braava m6 robot mop. When the Roomba i6+ finishes its job, the Braava m6 (currently $200 off, at $299) switches on and mops the floor.

Meanwhile, the Roomba 692 is a more "traditional" Roomba in that you have to empty it out manually each time it finishes vacuuming. But you can still schedule it to run while you're away, and like the i6+, you can control it with voice commands via Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.

Best Prime Day Roomba deals

iRobot Roomba i6+: was $799 now $499 @ Amazon

The premium iRobot Roomba i6+ maps out your entire home so that it can clean the living room one day and the kitchen the next. It deposits dirt into its base so that you don't have to empty the Roomba manually, and it can work in tandem with the Braava m6 robot mop for a thorough clean. View Deal

iRobot Roomba 692: was $299 now $199 @ Amazon

One of the best robot vacuums is on sale for Prime Day at $100 off. The iRobot Roomba 692 cleans carpets, hard floors and baseboards, and you can set a schedule to have it run while you're away. Best of all, the Roomba 692 interacts with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant so you can control it with voice commands.View Deal

iRobot Braava jet m6: was $449 now $399 @ Amazon

The best robot mop is currently on sale for $50 off. In our iRobot Braava jet m6 review, this device was the best at cleaning up spills and stains on our floor. It also works with the Roomba S9 and i7—once they finish vacuuming, they can tell the m6 to start mopping.View Deal

iRobot Roomba i4+ w. extended battery: was $649 now $399

You want your Roomba to work, work, work without you doing any maintenance. And so we recommend you look at this $250-off deal on the Roomba i4+. Its self-emptying base will do more of the work for you, letting you off the hook for up to 60 days. Plus, it also works with the aforementioned M6 Robot Mop.View Deal

iRobot Roomba i7+: was $999 now $799

This is one of the best Prime Day Roomba sales because the i7+ elevates the smarts of the tidying robot. This way, it can detect the differences between your rooms, and know when to not interfere with your life, thanks to Keep Out Zones.View Deal

iRobot Roomba s9+: was $1,299 now $1,099

The Cadillac of Roombas, the Roomba s9+ is better in every single way. Of course, its seriously superior suction and corner-cleaning abilities come at a higher price, which is why we're happy to note this $200 discount will help you afford the Roomba that's MacBook-pricey.View Deal

Shop more sales at Amazon