Prime Day deals take up to 40% off Roombas — 7 robot vacuums I'd shop now

Prime Day Roomba deals are now live for Prime Day. Although Prime Day technically starts on July 16, there are plenty of deals you can get on the best Roombas right now.

For example, Amazon has iRobot vacuums on sale from $159. iRobot's Roomba vacuums tend to stand out from the crowd thanks to their advanced cleaning technology, reliability and competitive prices. That's why you'll want to keep an eye on this page — we'll be updating it from now through Prime Day to ensure you get the best deals possible.

If you're not an Amazon Prime member, don't worry. There's still time to sign up for a free 30-day trial and take advantage of all the incredible deals. Be sure to also check our iRobot coupon codes page for other discounts from iRobot.

Best Prime Day Roomba deals

iRobot Roomba Vac Essential: was $249 now $159 @ Amazon

If you’re after a basic Roomba for under $200, this deal is a bargain. The Roomba Vac Essential robot is a vacuum loaded with cleaning essentials and powered by iRobot OS. It cleans up after itself, emptying its vacuum bin into an enclosed bag that holds up to 60 days of debris. It also cleans for up to 120 minutes on a single charge.

iRobot Roomba i4 Evo: was $399 now $253 @ Amazon

This robot vacuum offers all of the smart features you would expect, but for a great price. It will detect dirtier areas of your floors and clean those spots more thoroughly as it works. Plus, it’s smart enough to make suggestions for your schedule too, such as recommending more vacuuming during pollen season or when pets are more likely to shed.

iRobot Braava jet m6: was $499 now $279 @ Amazon

The best robot mop we've tested is on sale with over $200 off, taking it to the lowest price its ever been. In our Braava jet m6 review, we found this device was the best at cleaning up spills and stains on our floor. It also works in tandem with the Roomba S9 and i7 — once they finish vacuuming, they can tell the m6 to start mopping.

iRobot Roomba j7: was $599 now $369 @ Amazon

The j7 is definitely worth a look for pet owners. This clever bot can recognize and avoid obstacles such as pet poop and cables, plus it learns from it's encounters. Robot vacuums don't come much more advanced than this. Plus, it's one of the lowest discounts we've seen on this model.

iRobot Roomba i4+: was $599 now $449 @ Amazon

The iRobot Roomba i4+ is a newer version of the i3+. We named the latter one of the best Roombas you can buy. Although we haven't tested the i4+, this model promises more battery life and the ability to detect dirtier areas of your home and focus on those areas.

iRobot Roomba j6+: was $799 now $569 @ Amazon

This vacuum is guaranteed to detect and avoid pet poop on its cleaning rounds. (iRobot says it will replace your Roomba j6+ for free if the robot vacuum fails in that task). This model has an automatic self-emptying base that can hold up to 60 days of dirt, and it learns from its encounters to recognize obstacles.