Prime Day deals take up to 40% off Roombas — 7 robot vacuums I'd shop now
Roomba deals are already trickling in for Prime Day
Prime Day Roomba deals are now live for Prime Day. Although Prime Day technically starts on July 16, there are plenty of deals you can get on the best Roombas right now.
For example, Amazon has iRobot vacuums on sale from $159. iRobot's Roomba vacuums tend to stand out from the crowd thanks to their advanced cleaning technology, reliability and competitive prices. That's why you'll want to keep an eye on this page — we'll be updating it from now through Prime Day to ensure you get the best deals possible.
If you're not an Amazon Prime member, don't worry. There's still time to sign up for a free 30-day trial and take advantage of all the incredible deals. Be sure to also check our iRobot coupon codes page for other discounts from iRobot.
Quick Links
- iRobot Roomba Vac Essential: was $249 now $159
- iRobot Roomba i4 Evo: was $399 now $253
- iRobot Braava jet m6: was $499 now $279
- iRobot Roomba j7: was $599 now $369
- iRobot Roomba i4+: was $599 now $449
- iRobot Roomba j6+: was $799 now $569
- iRobot Roomba s9+ & Braava Jet m6 combo: was $1,249 now $899
Best Prime Day Roomba deals
iRobot Roomba Vac Essential: was $249 now $159 @ Amazon
If you’re after a basic Roomba for under $200, this deal is a bargain. The Roomba Vac Essential robot is a vacuum loaded with cleaning essentials and powered by iRobot OS. It cleans up after itself, emptying its vacuum bin into an enclosed bag that holds up to 60 days of debris. It also cleans for up to 120 minutes on a single charge.
iRobot Roomba i4 Evo: was $399 now $253 @ Amazon
This robot vacuum offers all of the smart features you would expect, but for a great price. It will detect dirtier areas of your floors and clean those spots more thoroughly as it works. Plus, it’s smart enough to make suggestions for your schedule too, such as recommending more vacuuming during pollen season or when pets are more likely to shed.
iRobot Braava jet m6: was $499 now $279 @ Amazon
The best robot mop we've tested is on sale with over $200 off, taking it to the lowest price its ever been. In our Braava jet m6 review, we found this device was the best at cleaning up spills and stains on our floor. It also works in tandem with the Roomba S9 and i7 — once they finish vacuuming, they can tell the m6 to start mopping.
iRobot Roomba j7: was $599 now $369 @ Amazon
The j7 is definitely worth a look for pet owners. This clever bot can recognize and avoid obstacles such as pet poop and cables, plus it learns from it's encounters. Robot vacuums don't come much more advanced than this. Plus, it's one of the lowest discounts we've seen on this model.
iRobot Roomba i4+: was $599 now $449 @ Amazon
The iRobot Roomba i4+ is a newer version of the i3+. We named the latter one of the best Roombas you can buy. Although we haven't tested the i4+, this model promises more battery life and the ability to detect dirtier areas of your home and focus on those areas.
iRobot Roomba j6+: was $799 now $569 @ Amazon
This vacuum is guaranteed to detect and avoid pet poop on its cleaning rounds. (iRobot says it will replace your Roomba j6+ for free if the robot vacuum fails in that task). This model has an automatic self-emptying base that can hold up to 60 days of dirt, and it learns from its encounters to recognize obstacles.
iRobot Roomba s9+ & Braava Jet m6 combo: was $1,249 now $899 @ Amazon
Save big on this robot vac + robot mop duo. Packaging the top-tier Roomba S9+ with the best robot mop you can buy, the Braava jet m6, you get a combination that can handle carpet and clean up the kitchen at the same time. And the pair can talk to each other — once the vacuuming's done, the mop bot goes to work!
Get the top Amazon Prime Day deals right in your inbox: Sign up now!
Receive the hottest deals and product recommendations alongside the biggest tech news from the Tom's Guide team straight to your inbox!
Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.