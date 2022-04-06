Easter sales 2022 — 30 best deals to shop now

Spring is here and Easter sales are starting to ramp up. While Easter isn't traditionally seen as a major retail holiday, consumers can still expect to see a variety of discounts from the likes of Amazon, Wayfair, Overstock, and more.

In terms of deals, don't expect to see a lot of tech deals. Sure, we might find the odd 4K TV deal or AirPods deal, but Easter sales tend to focus on home goods such as small kitchen appliances, home decor, furniture, and more. Likewise, we expect to see various discounts on flowers, gift baskets, and chocolates.

As with every retail holiday, there are plenty of fake deals out there you should avoid. So we're helping you pick the best Easter sales available by rounding up the best deals you can shop now. Not sure what you're looking for? Make sure to check out our list of the best Easter gifts and Easter decorations.

Best Easter sales right now

Easter decor

(opens in new tab) Easter flowers: deals from @ 1-800-Flowers (opens in new tab)

From sweets to Easter decor for your home, 1-800-Flowers has a wide array of Easter decorations ready to ship for the holiday. Pictured is the Easter Bunny Blooms, which includes an adorable bunny with a pink rose plant that's ready to bloom. It also includes an assortment of jelly beans.

(opens in new tab) Easter Dessert Plates (Set of 24): for $12 @ Wayfair (opens in new tab)

Make your Easter dinner extra festive with these disposable Easter dessert plates. Each plate is made of paper and measures 7 inches in diameter.

(opens in new tab) Inflatable Easter Bunny: was $43 now $39 @ Overstock (opens in new tab)

Easter decorations aren't just for the inside of your house. This inflatable Easter bunny stands 4 feet tall and greets all your guests with his friendly smile. It includes everything required for outdoor setup.

TVs

(opens in new tab) TV sale: deals from $119 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

A new TV isn't the first thing you may think of when it comes to Easter. However, Amazon has smart TVs on sale for as low as $119. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 720p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets.

(opens in new tab) Insignia 65" F30 4K Fire TV: was $569 now $449 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you want a big-screen TV on the cheap, Amazon has the Insignia 65-inch F30 4K Fire TV on sale. The TV offers HDR10 support, DTS Studio Sound, and it comes with a voice remote, which lets you control it with the sound of your voice.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 4K TV Sale: deals from $499 @ Samsung (opens in new tab)

Samsung's TVs are renown for their rich colors, solid picture quality, and sky-high prices. That is until now. Samsung is slashing the price of various 4K TVs with pricing that starts at $499. It's one of the best early Easter sales out there for fans of premium TVs.

(opens in new tab) TCL 70" 4K Android TV: was $829 now $549 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Want a big screen without the big price? Best Buy has the 70-inch TCL Android TV on sale for $549. It features built-in Chromecast, HDR10/HLG support, Google Assistant, and a voice remote.

Mattresses

(opens in new tab) Nectar Memory Foam Mattress: was $798 now $499 + $399 in free gifts @ Nectar (opens in new tab)

Save $399: Nectar is taking up to $399 off all mattresses. Plus, you'll get a free bedding set worth $399 with every mattress purchase. The Editor's Choice mattress offers tremendous value for the money. In our review we found that it's very comfortable (thanks to its five layers of memory foam) and it offers excellent pressure relief around your shoulders, hips, and back. Bonus points for offering an impressive 365-night trial and a forever guarantee. As part of its current sale — you can get the twin mattress for $499 (was $798) or the queen for $899 (was $1,298).

(opens in new tab) Saatva Classic Mattress: was $1,148 now $948 @ Saatva (opens in new tab)

The Saatva Classic is the best luxury hybrid mattress you can buy. This high-end innerspring mattress combines eco-friendly foams and a cushioning Euro pillow top with a super-durable dual steel coil support system. In our review, we found it fantastic to sleep on. The Saatva Classic comes in three different comfort levels (soft, medium firm, or firm) and two heights (11.5 or 14.5 inches). Plus, it includes free white glove delivery as standard. After discount (applied in-cart), the twin XL costs $948 (was $1,148), whereas the queen costs $1,495 (was $1,695).

(opens in new tab) DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress: was $1,273 now $699 @ DreamCloud (opens in new tab)

Free $399 gift set: If an all-foam mattress isn't for you, then you'll like the DreamCloud Hybrid mattress. The 14-inch mattress is one of the tallest we've reviewed and it features five layers that offer firm, responsive support as well as soft cushioning. As part of its official early sales — you can get the DreamCloud Hybrid mattress twin for $699 (was $1,273) or the queen for $999 (was $1,698). The mattress comes with free shipping, free returns, and a 365-night home trial. Plus, you get a free mattress protector, sheet set, and pillows.

(opens in new tab) Nectar Weighted Blanket: was $149 now $99 @ Nectar (opens in new tab)

$50 off: The Nectar Weighted Blanket offers either 15 or 20 pounds of weight creating the perfect night's sleep for anyone who has trouble falling asleep. It features a glass bead filling that evenly distributes weight across your body. Plus, it has a removable cover with antimicrobial protection. This is one of the best early Easter sales we've seen on a weighted blanket.

Appliances

(opens in new tab) Samsung Front Load Washing Machine: was $949 now $698 @ The Home Depot (opens in new tab)

This 27-inch washing machine has a 4.5 cubic foot capacity, is Energy Star certified, and has vibration reduction technology to keep it from making too much noise. Its Self Clean+ technology, eliminates 99% of bacteria, and has 10 preset washing cycles, 6 additional washing options, and 5 temperature levels.

(opens in new tab) Panasonic Countertop Microwave: was $513 now $167 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

This incredible Panasonic microwave offer will save you almost $350. It’s equipped with a one-touch sensor cooking, with 14 different presets to suit your needs. It also comes with a one-touch sensor reheat, and even a popcorn key for those movie nights! What’s more, it looks sleek with a flat button panel and a stylish blue light display. A great deal not to be missed.

(opens in new tab) CHEFMAN Air Fryer Toaster Oven XL 20L: was $199 now $124 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

This toaster oven from Chefman comes with nine cooking functions including: bake, air fry, toast, convection bake, slow cook, bagel, broil, warm and dehydrate — so the recipe possibilities are endless. You can set the temperature yourself from 200 to 450°F and the large 20 liter capacity can fit a whole roast chicken, so it’s great for family dinners.

(opens in new tab) Vitamix A2300 Ascent Series 64 oz Blender: was $549 now $484 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

This powerful blender has a variable speed control, digital timer, and pulse setting for all your tasty smoothies and blends. With a built-in wireless connectivity, pair with the Vitamix Perfect Blend App to control 17 programs and 500+ recipes.

(opens in new tab) Outdoor grills: deals from $219 @ Home Depot (opens in new tab)

Summer will be here before you know it. Home Depot is taking up to $200 off select outdoor grills and accessories from the likes of Weber, Lifesmart, Z Grills, Fervor, and more. After discount, deals start as low as $219.

Wearables

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Inspire 2: was $99 now $79 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $15 on this easy-to-use fitness tracker — which is one of the best fitness trackers on the market for under $100. It's affordable, comfortable and the lightweight design is perfect for 24/7 tracking. It's a brilliant option for first-time fitness tracker users.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Sense: was $299 now $210 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Fitbit Sense is a brilliant smartwatch that'll give you a comprehensive look at your overall health. This Easter sale comes with six month's free Fitbit Premium, and includes all three different models/colors.

Furniture

(opens in new tab) FlexiSpot EP4 Standing Desk: was $399 now $349 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The FlexiSpot EP4 Electric Standing Desk is the perfect addition to any home office. Its dual motors feature three different height stages and it also has built-in USB charging ports. It comes in various sizes and all sizes are on sale via the on-page coupon. The 48" x 24" model costs $349 via the $50 on-page digital coupon

(opens in new tab) Sand & Stable Laguna Coffee Table with Storage: was $434 now $190 @ Wayfair (opens in new tab)

If your living room needs a new coffee table, then look no further. This Laguna Coffee Table is currently 61% off and features an attractive distressed wood finish. It's made from pine and measures 18 x 48 x 24 inches. There's a useful lower shelf for storage too.

(opens in new tab) Leni 33.5'' Wide Recliner: was $359 now $339 @ Wayfair (opens in new tab)

With 37 colors to choose from, both plain and patterned, this manual recliner will fit in with any living room color scheme. It has a weight capacity of 300 pounds and a wooden frame made from Pine.

(opens in new tab) Home office furniture: up to 50% off @ Office Depot (opens in new tab)

As part of its Easter sales — Office Depot is knocking up to $200 off home office furniture including desks, cabinets, and chairs. After discount, deals start as low as $89.

Vacuums

(opens in new tab) iRobot Roomba i3+: was $549 now $499 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Roomba i3+ has a self-emptying base that takes up to 60 days to fill, removing yet another chore from your to-do list. Normally $549, you can get the Roomba i3+ for $50 less with this amazing deal.

(opens in new tab) Anker Eufy 25C: was $249 now $108 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

The Anker Eufy 25C is one of the least-expensive robot vacs we've seen. The smart vac can be controlled via smartphone app or via voice commands. It features a triple brush cleaning system and can clean both carpets and hard floors. Best of all, it has built-in drop-sensing technology that prevents it from falling down a flight of stairs.

(opens in new tab) Roomba bundle: was $1,749 now $1,399 @ iRobot

(opens in new tab)The ultimate smart home package, iRobot currently has its Roomba s9+ bundled with its Braava jet m6 and H1 handheld vac on sale for $1,399. That's $350 off and one of the best deals we've seen. Both robots won our Editor's Choice award and represent the very best iRobot has to offer.

When is Easter 2022?

Easter Sunday 2022 falls on April 17. However, in terms of sales, we're spotting early Easter sales right now. Generally speaking, Easter deals tend to gravitate toward home and flower deals. Expect to see discounts on flowers, home decor, small appliances, and outdoor furniture. There will be tech deals as well, but the vast majority will be home deals.

Will there be Easter mattress deals this month?

Easter generally isn't a big month for mattress discounts. However, many mattress manufacturers are currently offering spring deals. Companies like Purple, Casper, Tempur-Pedic, and Nectar are taking up to $500 off select mattresses, bases, and sheet sets. Make sure to follow our mattress sales guide for the latest deals on beds featured in our best mattress guide. Also, expect to see weighted blanket sales, bedding sales, and more.