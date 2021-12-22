The best MacBook accessories for 2022

The best MacBook accessories help you get the most from your premium Apple laptop. While laptops like the MacBook Pro Air M1, the MacBook Pro 14-inch and MacBook Pro 16-inch are great out of the box, you can enhance the experience with a number of great peripherals.

We've rounded up a wide range of accessories to help you get the most out of your MacBook Air or MacBook Pro, including mice, chargers, laptop stands, external storage and more. Some peripherals are made specifically for MacBooks while others will work with multiple devices.

Based on our research, here are the best MacBook accessories right now.

The best MacBook accessories you can buy today

1. Satechi Thunderbolt 4 dock Best dock for your MacBook Specifications USB-C ports: 3 x USB-C/Thunderbolt 4 ports (up to 40 Gbps) USB-A 3.2 ports: 3 USB-A 3.2 ports (up to 10 Gbps) Power delivery: 1 x Thunderbolt 4 host port w/ 96W power delivery Size: 12 x 6 x 1.8 cm Weight: 140 g Reasons to buy + Multiple ports + Small and light + Compatible with multiple Apple devices Reasons to avoid - No HDMI out

MacBooks are phenomenal but they aren’t exactly known for their bountiful amount of ports. If you want to use many of the peripherals listed in this article, you’re going to need more ports than the laptop comes with. As such, we’re starting things off with the Thunderbolt 4 dock from Satechi .

This docking port is specifically designed for MacBook Pros. It features 3 USB-C/Thunderbolt 4 ports (up to 40 Gbps), 3 USB-A 3.2 ports (up to 10 Gbps) and 1 USB-A 2.0 port. You’ll also find gigabit ethernet, a UHS-II SD card reader, 3.5mm headphone/microphone port and a Kensington lock port. Though pricey at $299, the sheer number of ports will allow you to turn your MacBook into a solid workstation.

2. Anker 100W 4-Port Type-C Charging Station The best charging station for MacBooks Specifications Power delivery: 100W Ports: 2x USB-C, 2x USB-A ports Reasons to buy + 100W of power + Compatible with multiple devices + Intelligent power allocation Reasons to avoid - Large and bulky

If you’re using your MacBook at home or at the office, a charging station is a must-have accessory. One of the best is the Anker 100W 4-Port Type-C Charging Station.

This wall charger is superior to the one bundled with MacBooks for a couple of reasons. The first is that this 100W device charges your MacBook faster than the 96W charger MacBooks come with. Secondly, thanks to its two USB-C and two USB-A ports, you’re able to charge more than one device at a time.

3. LG UltraFine 27-Inch 5K Monitor The best monitor for MacBooks Specifications Display: 27 inches Resolution: 5120 x 2880 Refresh rate: 60Hz Ports: Thunderbolt 3 Port with up to 94W Power Delivery, 3 x USB Type C Ports Size: 22.6 x 9.4 x 18.3 inches Weight: 14.1 pounds Reasons to buy + Large 27-inch screen + 5K resolution + Compatible with macOS Mojave 10.14.6 and iOS 12.4 Reasons to avoid - Expensive

If you’re serious about turning your MacBook into a proper workstation then you’ll need a suitable monitor. The LG Ultrafine 27-inch 5K monitor was specially designed to work with Macs and even uses the same display technology found in iMac desktops.

The monitor’s main draw is its large 27-inch 5K display. It offers 218 pixels per inch (PPI) with P3 wide color gamut and color accuracy, and 500-nit brightness which makes HDR content look incredible. Other features include built-in Thunderbolt 3 and USC-C support, a fully adjustable stand, a webcam, microphone and stereo speakers. It’s also made for use with macOS Mojave 10.14.6 and iOS 12.4 – meaning that you’ll be able to adjust the display’s settings directly from your Mac.

4. Logitech MX Master 3 The best mouse to use with a MacBook Specifications Max DPI: 4000 Buttons: 6 Size: 4.9 x 3.3 x 2.0 inches Weight: 5.0 ounces Reasons to buy + Ergonomic design + Long battery life + Customizable features for different software Reasons to avoid - Expensive - USB plug is easy to lose

There’s nothing wrong with MacBook trackpads but it’s always good to have a proper mouse to truly maximize your productivity. One of our favorite devices is the Logitech MX Master 3 due to its ergonomic design, long battery life and customization features.

This productivity mouse is a top choice for professionals who spend the majority of their workdays on specialized software. Coders, graphic designers, film editors and such will benefit most from the mouse’s speed, accuracy, product design and customizable settings. But the mouse is also great for regular users because of how comfortable it is to use.

Read our full Logitech MX Master 3 review.

5. Twelve South Curve Stand The best laptop stand for MacBooks Specifications Material: Aluminum Height: 5.8 inches Width: 10.3 inches Depth: 8.7 inches Weight: 1.43 pounds Reasons to buy + Elegant design + Improves airflow + Small profile Reasons to avoid - Can't adjust height

Shoulder and neck strain are par for the course when spending long hours working on a laptop. If you don’t want to sit hunched over while looking down at a screen, then you’ll want to invest in a reliable laptop stand. That’s where the Twelve South Curve Stand comes in.

Made exclusively for MacBooks, this stand not only looks great with its aluminum design but also improves your laptop’s airflow. Its minimal design also makes it take up less space on your desk or wherever you’re working from. If you want to give your neck and shoulders a reprieve then this accessory is a must-have.

6. Samsung T7 Touch Portable SSD The best inexpensive portable storage for MacBooks Specifications Storage: 500 GB - 2TB Dimensions: 3.4 x 2.2 x 0.3 inches Weight: 6.4 ounces Flash memory size: 1 Write speed: 1,000 MBps Reasons to buy + Available in multiple storage capacities + 1,000 MB transfer speeds + Slick design Reasons to avoid - Some users may experience software issues

Apple’s iCloud makes it easy to upload and store files over the internet. But you can’t always rely on a stable internet connection, especially if you’re traveling. That’s why you’ll want to keep your most important files in a portable storage device. We recommend the Samsung T7 Touch SSD.

This small and light external SSD comes in configurations ranging from 500GB to 2TB. It has transfer speeds of over 1000MB per second along with fingerprint and password security. The device is also sturdy and can withstand drops from 6 feet. It has a USB-C to USB-A cable and USB-C to USB-C, making it perfect for MacBooks. Some users on Amazon have reported software issues but it doesn't seem to be a widespread problem.

7. Anker PowerCore Slim 10000 The best affordable portable charger for MacBooks Specifications Dimensions: 5.87 x 2.68 x 0.55 inches Input ports: 1x USB-C, 1x Micro USB Output ports: 1x USB-A Charge: Up to 12W Reasons to buy + Solid, durable design + Tailored charge up to 12W + Travel pouch included Reasons to avoid - Minimal ports

The last thing you want is for your MacBook to run out of power while you’re traveling. We recommend the Anker PowerCore Slim 10000 to ensure your device has plenty of juice when you need it most.

This portable charger has a solid design that protects it from scratches and falls. Despite its durability, it’s both slim and light (as befitting a portable charger). Anker’s PowerIQ and VoltageBoost tech detects and delivers a tailored charge up to 12W. The charger also comes with a travel pouch, which is certainly appreciated.

8. Nonda USB C to USB Adapter Specifications Weight: 0.317 ounces Host Connector: USB Type-C Male Output Connector: 1 x USB Type-A Female Interface: USB 3.0/3.1 Gen 1 (5 Gb/s) Reasons to buy + Color matches MacBooks + USB 3.0 data transfer speeds of up to 5 Gb/s + Small and nondescript Reasons to avoid - Easy to misplace due to size

One of the chief complaints we have with modern MacBooks is the lack of a USB-A port. If you want to get files from a thumb drive or other USB devices, you’ll need an adapter such as the Nonda USB-C (male) to USB-A (female) adapter.

This indispensable little accessory has data transfer speeds up to 5Gbps and also works with other laptops and phones. Best of all, it costs less than $10. This little accessory is a no-brainer for MacBook owners.

9. Native Union Type-C Belt Cable Pro The best charging cable for MacBooks Specifications Charging speed: Up to 100W Length: 8 feet Material: Nylon braided, DuPont Kevlar fiber Weight: 7.7 ounces Reasons to buy + 8 feet long + Durarable + Fast charging Reasons to avoid - Exclusively for USB-C devices

Yes, MacBooks come with their own charging cables but frequent use will eventually wear them out. This is why we recommend the Native Union Type-C Belt Cable Pro.

This cable has a braided nylon coating and reinforced shielding around its connectors. It has a maximum charging speed of 100W, which is impressive compared to the 60W cap of most other cables. Like many items on this list, this accessory is vital for those who frequently travel as it’s made to last.

10. SightPro Magnetic Privacy Screen The best privacy screen for MacBooks Specifications Attachment type: Magnetic Reasons to buy + Magnetic attachment + Keeps your display private + Easy to remove and reattach Reasons to avoid - Slightly darkens display

Most of us enjoy working in public locations like cafes and parks. However, privacy is a concern when working away from home or the office. This is why a product like the SightPro Magnetic Privacy Screen is so important.

This accessory allows you to see things on your screen straight on but stops strangers from seeing what you’re working on. Since the privacy screen is magnetic, you won’t have to contend with any messy adhesives. This accessory slightly dims the display but it's worth the trade-off for protecting sensitive data from prying eyes.

11. Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector The best screen protector for MacBooks Specifications Material: Tempered glass Item hardness: 9H Color: Glas.tR Reasons to buy + Easy installation + Doesn't diminish display clarity + Protects from scratches and impact Reasons to avoid - No stickers to line up protector with screen

MacBooks have vibrant screens capable of displaying rich colors and subtle details. You can keep the screen looking pristine with a Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector. This accessory is rated for 9H hardness for solid protection from scratches, and it offers a bubble-free installation so you shouldn't have to smooth anything out.

12. InCase MacBook case The best hardshell case for MacBooks Specifications Form factor: Case Sizes: Various sizes for different MacBooks Reasons to buy + Allows access to ports, lights and buttons + Rubberized feet for increase stability + Ventilation to keep MacBook cool Reasons to avoid - A tad expensive for a hardshell case

MacBooks are rugged laptops but that doesn’t mean you should carry one around without proper protection. InCase makes a variety of MacBook cases for MacBook Pros and MacBook Airs. The hardshell cases protect against scratches and falls and are open enough to diffuse heat. The cases are built to allow access to your device’s various ports. An essential MacBook accessory for users who are always on the move.

13. Matein Travel Laptop Backpack The best backpack for MacBooks Specifications Dimensions: 18 x 12 x 7.8 inches Weight: 1.56 pounds Reasons to buy + Numerous pockets for different devices + Comfortable to carry + Abundant space Reasons to avoid - Not entirely waterproof

If you’re going to travel with your MacBook, you’ll want to carry it around in style. The Matein travel laptop backpack will not only protect your MacBook but it’s also suitable for many of your other electronic devices. The multitude of pockets and sleeves ensures you’re able to store portable hard drives, charging cables, your phone and more. The RFID shielded pockets are also a plus.

14. Apple Airpods Pro The best earbuds for MacBooks Specifications Dimensions: ‎0.94 x 0.86 x 1.22 inches Weight: 0.176 ounces Special features: Active noise cancellation, transparency mode, adaptive EQ, Spatial Audio, automatic switching, Ear Tip Fit Test, audio sharing, announced messages with Siri, Enhanced Find My, "Hey Siri" voice-activated assistance, Live Listen, MagSafe charging case (2021 version) Reasons to buy + Modern, functional design + Great active noise cancelling + Expanded, easy to use controls + Comfortable semi-custom fit + Great sound Reasons to avoid - No companion app - Battery life could be longer

People normally associate Apple’s AirPods with the company’s iPhone but they’re also great for MacBooks. While the AirPods 3 are solid, we recommend the Airpods Pro. Despite the $249 price tag, you get a lot for your money versus the regular AirPods. This includes powerful active noise cancellation and a customizable fit. The earbuds are also sweat- and water-resistant. Its three microphones and powerful audio driver allow it to deliver rich and powerful sound.

Read our full Airpods Pro review.

15. Apple Airpods Max The best headphones for MacBooks Specifications Colors: Space gray, silver, sky blue, green, pink Size: 7.4 x 6.6 x 3.3 inches Weight: 13.6 ounces Battery life: 20 hours Speakers: 40mm dynamic drivers Features: ANC, spatial audio, audio sharing, Siri Reasons to buy + Luxurious design and feel + Easy-to-use controls + Crisp and balanced sound + Spatial audio is a game-changer + Fantastic noise cancellation Reasons to avoid - Expensive - No on/off switch - Smart case provides no protection

If earbuds aren’t your thing and you’re willing to spend more for a better audio experience then the Apple AirPods Max is a pair of headphones to consider. The Apple AirPods Max are among the best headphones available, offering superb active noise-cancelling, easy-to-use controls (including a Digital Crown) and Spatial Audio. You can also pick from multiple colors and enjoy a comfy fit.

Read our full Apple AirPods Max review.

16. UE Megaboom 3 Specifications Dimensions: 8.9 x 3.4-inch Weight: 2 pounds Audio: Maximum Sound Level: 90dBC. Frequency Range: 60Hz - 20kHz. Drivers: Two 50mm (2 in), 4 ohm full range drivers and two 55mm x 86mm passive radiators. Wireless capabilities: Pair up to 8 Bluetooth enabled source devices - Connect up to two source devices at the same time. Mobile range of play is up to 45 m (150 ft). Reasons to buy + Big bass and full vocals + Good battery life + Waterproof + Can pair with older Megaboom and Boom models for stereo sound Reasons to avoid - Big and heavy for a portable - No speakerphone

Another audio peripheral you may want for your MacBook is the UE Megaboom 3. Sure, it doesn’t have a virtual assistant like Alexa or Google Assistant but it makes up for that with its impressive battery life, ruggedness, and, of course, fantastic sound quality. It's one of the best Bluetooth speakers overall.

The only drawback with this device is that it may be too big to carry around. However, if you plan to keep the speakers stationary, then their size won’t be an issue. The UE Megaboom 3 is hard to beat.

Read our full UE Megaboom 3 review.

How to choose the best MacBook accessories for you

There is a wide range of MacBook accessories out there. However, there are some basics to keep in mind.

Protecting your MacBook is the top priority. After all, these devices aren’t cheap. A screen protector like the Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector is a good starting point, as is the InCase hardshell. The former keeps your display looking pristine while the latter defends against accidental falls. A dependable backpack such as the Matein Travel Laptop Backpack to carry your MacBook is also important.

The next thing is ensuring your laptop doesn’t run out of battery life while you’re in the middle of an important task. This is where the Anker PowerCore Slim 10000 comes in. You’ll also want extra storage provided by the Samsung T7 Touch Portable SSD, especially if you plan to work on large video or music files. The aforementioned Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector is also good for keeping wandering eyes from seeing what you’re working on.

MacBooks like the 2021 MacBook Pros rival the power of some dedicated desktops. Accessories like the LG UltraFine 27-Inch 5K Monitor, Logitech MX Master 3 and Satechi Thunderbolt 4 dock turn your laptop into a powerful workstation. The Anker 100W 4-Port Type-C Charging Station and Native Union Type-C Belt Cable Pro ensure your MacBook has enough power to tackle any and all tasks you throw at it.

And if you have money to spare, you can enhance your audio experience with AirPods Pro, AirPods Max or the UE Megaboom 3 Bluetooth speakers.