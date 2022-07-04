The best wireless mouse in 2022

Using in the best wireless mouse for your needs can help you glide through your work day, so it's worth taking time to find the one that works best for you.

Wireless mice are a dime a dozen these days, but they aren't all the same. The best wireless mouse for you is the one that has all the buttons and features you need, in a comfortable design that feels intuitive to use for hours on end, with a battery robust enough to ensure you're never stuck high and dry without a charge.

Whether you need a wireless vertical mouse for work or want something good for gaming on the go, this guide will help you find the right mouse for you, based on our own testing and reviews.

If you're sure you want something purely for playing games, make sure to check out our guide to the best wireless gaming mouse for more expert recommendations.

What is the best wireless mouse?

Right now, we recommend the Logitech MX Master 3 as the best wireless mouse for most people. It's highly customizable and incredibly comfortable, with a long battery life. It even has an innovative scroll wheel that you won't find on any other mouse.

If you're on a tight budget we recommend the Logitech M325, which is about as simple as a wireless mouse gets. This small peripheral costs $30, and is a natural companion for laptops. It fits into backpacks, purses, pockets — anything. And its batteries last for more than a year, so you'll rarely have to replace them.

For gamers we recommend the Logitech G502 Lightspeed, the wireless version of Logitech's excellent G502 gaming mouse. The Lightspeed is as capable and effective as its wired counterpart, replete with customizable weights, but with the added convenience of not having to worry about wires thanks to a nigh-bulletproof wireless connection.

Looking for more gear to increase your productivity? Be sure to check out our picks for the best office chairs and the best monitors.

The best wireless mouse you can buy today

(Image credit: Logitech)

1. Logitech MX Master 3 The best wireless mouse overall Specifications Max DPI: 4,000 Buttons: Six Size: 4.9 x 3.3 x 2.0 inches Weight: 5.0 ounces Reasons to buy + Comfortable design + Helpful extra buttons + Innovative scroll wheel Reasons to avoid - Some software issues - Expensive

The Logitech MX Master 3 is the best wireless mouse, at least on the productivity front. It's comfortable, feature-rich and lasts an amazingly long time on a single charge. This sleek gray peripheral is the latest iteration of Logitech's MX Master series, and everything the company has learned from the previous iterations is on full display. The buttons give satisfying clicks, the grip is pleasant to hold and the horizontal thumb wheel makes scrolling through documents a breeze.

The software is where the MX Master 3 shines, however, as it comes preinstalled with a variety of different functionalities for popular programs. From Photoshop to Excel, Logitech has already predicted how you might want to use the horizontal scroll wheel and gesture controls, and developed optimized profiles for each program. You can also use the handy Logitech Flow feature, which lets you drag and drop files between two totally different computers, as though they were connected via USB.

Read our full Logitech MX Master 3 review.

(Image credit: Logitech)

2. Logitech M325 The best budget wireless mouse Specifications Max DPI: 1,000 Buttons: 3 Size: 3.7 x 2.2 x 1.5 inches Weight: 3.3 ounces Reasons to buy + Inexpensive for a wireless mouse + Sleek and portable + Great wireless connectivity Reasons to avoid - No customizable features - May be too small for very big hands

If you walk into an electronics store and make a beeline for the laptop mice, the Logitech M325 is probably the first thing you'll see. This wireless mouse is inexpensive and ubiquitous, but it came by its popularity fairly.

This small gadget is optimized for laptops, making it ideal for frequent travelers, or workers with limited desk space at home. It's also extremely comfortable, according to user reviews, and provides a DPI just high enough to comfortably scroll across a screen without overshooting your target. It's arguably the best wireless mouse for the price.

Thanks to a durable 2.4 GHz wireless dongle, you can use the mouse wirelessly anywhere — and with up to 18 months of battery life, you'll rarely have to replace the peripheral's single AA battery. Another cool thing about the M325 is that, unlike many other productivity mice, the M325 comes in a variety of colors: red, blue, purple and pink. Logitech also produces extremely similar mice under its Party and Doodle collections, which adorn their mice with floral and cartoon patterns.

(Image credit: Logitech)

3. Logitech G502 Lightspeed Best wireless gaming mouse overall Specifications Max DPI: 25,600 Buttons: 11 Size: 5.2 x 3.0 x 1.6 inches Weight: 4.0 ounces Reasons to buy + Excellent design + Flawless wireless + Great performance Reasons to avoid - Much more expensive than wired variant - Imperfect tunable weights

The Logitech G502 Lightspeed is the best wireless mouse for folks who want to do some gaming on the go. It features an incredibly comfortable design, complete with plenty of programmable buttons and well-placed textured grips. You can use the Logitech G Hub software to customize its RGB lighting, and the mouse is compatible with the Logitech PowerPlay charging mouse pad.

The only real reason to avoid the G502 Lightspeed is its high price. The device costs about twice as much as the wired version, for essentially the same functionality. However, having wireless connectivity may be worth the price hike, and with 50 to 60 hours of battery life, you won’t have to use a cord too often.

Read our full Logitech G502 Lightspeed review .

(Image credit: Logitech)

4. Logitech MX Vertical The best ergonomic wireless mouse Specifications DPI : 4,000 Buttons: 6 Size: 3.1 x 3.1 x 4.7 inches Weight: 4.8 ounces Reasons to buy + Unique ergonomic design + Robust, programmable software + Could reduce wrist strain Reasons to avoid - Polarizing shape - Expensive

The Logitech MX Vertical flips the idea of an ergonomic mouse on its head — well, more accurately, on its side. This mouse is essentially what would happen if you squished a productivity mouse, then made it stand upright. It's a little hard to describe, but once you see the MX Vertical in action, you'll know right away whether it's for you.

If regular mice strain your wrists through small, repetitive motions, the MX Vertical might offer some relief. This is because it forces you to move your whole hand around, thus minimizing the strain on any one muscle.

Aside from that, the mouse is classic upscale Logitech goodness, from its adjustable DPI, to its durable build quality, to its robust software that lets you drag and drop files across two computers with Logitech Flow. It might just be the best wireless mouse for workers who struggle with wrist strain.

Read our full Logitech MX Vertical mouse review.

(Image credit: Corsair)

5. Corsair Harpoon RGB Wireless Best budget wireless gaming mouse Specifications Max DPI: 10,000 Buttons: 5 Size: 4.6 x .7 x 1.6 inches Weight: 3.5 ounces Reasons to buy + Comfortable grip + Excellent performance + Reasonable price Reasons to avoid - Unnecessary lighting - Too small for large hands

The Corsair Harpoon RGB Wireless has been on the market for a long time, primarily because there’s nothing about it that needs changing. This small, straightforward mouse costs less than $50, but delivers a comfortable grip, a few extra buttons and full-featured performance. You can program buttons with the iCUE software; you can switch between USB and Bluetooth connectivity; you can even get up to 60 hours of battery life. If the Harpoon RGB Wireless makes any missteps, it’s hard to categorize them.

Granted, the mouse may be a little too small for gamers with large hands. The RGB lighting is also superfluous, at best, since you’ll cover the only illuminated area with your palm. Otherwise, the Harpoon RGB Wireless is one of the best deals in the gaming mouse space, particularly for a wireless model.

Read our full Corsair Harpoon RGB Wireless review .

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

6. Logitech Lift The best wireless ergonomic mouse for those on a budget Specifications Max DPI: 4,000 Buttons: Six Size: 4.3 x 2.8 x 2.7 inches Weight: 4.4 ounces Reasons to buy + Unconventional design + Long battery life + Cool range of colors Reasons to avoid - Not rechargeable - Software still has a few kinks

Like the Logitech MX Vertical, the Lift also opts for an unconventional design, but if you can get used to that, there's still a lot to like. Like most Logitech mice, the Lift is rich with features, from its helpful extra buttons, to its easily switchable profiles. The device boasts an incredibly long battery life, and comes in a few interesting color combinations.

At $70, it's also a bit cheaper than Logitech's other high-end productivity mice. From its striking design to its excellent performance to its handy extra features, the Lift is a worthwhile accessory for hardcore productivity and general computing alike.

Users with bigger hands will probably want the MX Vertical instead, while more traditional mouse fans may be better off with the Logitech MX Master 3.

Read our full Logitech Lift review.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

7. Logitech G Pro X Superlight The best lightweight wireless gaming mouse Specifications Max DPI: 25,600 Buttons: 5 Size: 4.9 x 2.5 x 1.6 inches Weight: 2.2 ounces Reasons to buy + Incredibly light + Smooth, sleek design + No extraneous features Reasons to avoid - Too expensive for limited feature set - Not that different from G Pro Wireless

If weight is a priority for you, the Logitech G Pro X Superlight is the best wireless mouse for your needs. While the G Pro X weighs just 2.2 ounces, it packs a ton of performance, with an accurate sensor, an ergonomic design and two well-placed thumb buttons.

The interesting thing about the G Pro X Superlight is just how unadorned it is. There's no RGB lighting; there are no textured grips; there's no customization potential. What you get in return, though, is one of the absolute lightest gaming mice on the market, with a rechargeable 70-hour battery and easy-to-use Logitech G Hub software. While the G Pro X Superlight is pretty expensive, it's also worth the price for esports aficionados. You can also pair it with the Logitech PowerPlay mousepad for constant charging.

Read our full Logitech G Pro X Superlight review .

(Image credit: Razer)

8. Razer Turret for Xbox One The best wireless mouse for Xbox Specifications Max DPI: 1,000 Buttons: 7 Size: 5.0 x 2.8 x 1.7 inches Weight: 3.7 ounces Reasons to buy + Elegant design + Excellent in-game performance + Compatible with both Xbox One and PC + Long battery life Reasons to avoid - Extremely expensive - Lacks bells and whistles from other Razer gear

Truthfully, the Razer Turret is more of a gaming keyboard than a gaming mouse. But if you want to navigate your Xbox One or Xbox Series X as you would a PC, it's still worth considering.

The Turret is a wireless mouse-and-keyboard combo, specifically designed for living room console play. You place the keyboard component in your lap, slide out a mouse pad, and move the mouse around just as you would on a desk.

The Turret is a bit of a niche product. It's expensive, it doesn't work with PlayStation consoles and not many Xbox games let you use a mouse and keyboard seamlessly. However, it could conceivably give you an edge in some high-profile titles, including Halo Infinite and Sea of Thieves. Whatever else you can say about the Turret, there's nothing quite like it.

Read our full Razer Turret for Xbox One review .

How to choose the best wireless mouse for you

There are three things to consider when choosing the best wireless mouse for your particular situation: features, size and price.

Features vary from computer mouse to computer mouse. Some, like the Logitech MX Master 3, have tons of extra buttons and entire software suites, which let you customize just about every aspect of the mouse's performance. If you do a lot of graphic design or video editing work, a feature-rich mouse is a boon; if you stick mostly to typing and Internet browsing, a simpler wireless mouse will work just as well.

Size is also a consideration; larger mice are long-bodied, and appeal to users who hold mice with their entire palms. Smaller mice lend themselves to a "claw" grip, meaning you can comfortably hold it with three fingertips.

Price is related to a mouse's feature set. Complex mice cost a lot of money; simple mice are cheaper. But beware extremely cheap mice, especially those from second- or third-tier manufacturers; they won't last long.

For more information on our testing methodologies, check out our how we test page for Tom's Guide.