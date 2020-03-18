The Best Business VPN in 2020

Sign up to the best business VPN and you'll be granted a layer of security and protection that small to medium-sized businesses can use to protect data in a fast and affordable way. As more sensitive and personal data finds its way online than ever before, this is the perfect time to make sure yours is protected, using a VPN.

A VPN, or virtual private network, funnels your data through private, secure servers to keep you anonymous and your data encrypted so that nobody can access it. That doesn't just mean would-be hackers, you'll also be protected from snooping by your ISP, the government and even the VPN provider itself. No one will have access to your data but you and those you choose to share it with.

Since all your data is encrypted from end-to-end, that means it can't be read. So even if someone were to – somehow – access it, they wouldn't be able to decode it to read it.

You can get a business VPN which is easy to setup and can be scaled to fit your organization, making it ideal for smaller to medium sized businesses, as well as sole traders, that have limited resources to devote to security.

The best business VPN services at a glance:

1. Perimeter 81

2. Encrypt.me

3. NordVPN Teams

4. ExpressVPN

5. IPVanish

There are consumer VPNs as well as business VPNs. The difference is that business VPNs are designed to protect the whole company, not just a single individual. As such there are more protections to stop surveillance and hacking. Crucially, a business VPN will provide a dedicated IP address on a personal server – rather than one you share as you would with a consumer VPN service.

Since this is all controlled, for each employee, via a central software system, you'll have access to all site visited while using the business VPN.

So which is the best business VPN for your company? We thought you'd never ask!

The best business VPN you can get right now

1. Perimeter 81

Best all round VPN for your business

Number of servers: 700+ | Server locations: 35 | IP addresses: N/A | Maximum devices supported: 5

Money-back guarantee for 30 days

Management console for teams and network

Custom plan available

Five team member minimum

Perimeter 81 is the best business VPN out there right now for small to medium sized businesses, especially if you're looking for an alternative to the traditional, hardware-based VPNs of this world.

We start by saying that as this has a minimum of five team members so if you're a sole trader check out the options below. This network security service offers a cloud based system meaning you can scale to suit your needs without the need for hardware. This is done using a superb client which allows you to manage the network and team settings all from one place with compatibility for Windows, MacOS, iOS, Android, Linux, Linux 64 and Chromebook.

Security is very tight with protocols including OpenVPN, IKEv2, L2TP and PPTP backed by WireGuard connector, auto Wi-Fi security and a zero-trust network. This increases security, efficiency and mitigates against data loss as well as reducing total cost of ownership for IT security by offering a single connected platform.

Perimeter 81 offers a software-defined perimeter (SDP) to limit network access by offering manageable system control. By using its own SDP solution you get easy cloud migration as well as secure environments like IaaS, PaaS and beyond.

We particularly like the two-factor authentication which works well no matter where the person is working, including on a mobile device using a public Wi-Fi connection.

There are three business plans to pick from to suit the number of users you'll have, starting from $10 per team member per month. Whatever you go for you can expect great customer care and support throughout your time with Perimeter 81.

2. Encrypt.me

Best business VPN for lots of devices

Number of servers: 115+ | Server locations: 60 | IP addresses: N/A | Maximum devices supported: Unlimited

Unlimited devices

Free trial

Easy to use

Few servers

Session logging

Encrypt.me is a dedicated business VPN service which offers some of the best device support out there thanks to no cap on the number of connections at once. That means you could have hundreds of devices and they'll all be protected under the same VPN service, something the competition falls down on.

As such this VPN works across lots of platforms including iOS, Android, MacOS, Windows and Amazon. It's super simple to setup for each device with an app download and install being all you need to do. Security is strong with DNS leak protection, private endpoints to connect to the office network remotely and auto-secure. There is also content filtering, allowing you to block content on your network connection for staff.

Pricing starts at $15.98 per month for a minimum of two members and is scalable depending on how you need to use the service.

3. NordVPN Teams

A business VPN boasting super security

Number of servers: 5,500+ | Server locations: 55+ | IP addresses: N/A | Maximum devices supported: 6

Super 2048-bit encryption

Lots of servers

No logging

Quote based pricing

NordVPN Teams is the business version of the consumer NordVPN which is famous for its superb security and that only gets better in this business variant. The key here is that you get a double encryption on all your data, something most other VPNs don't manage. That means if your data were to be attained it should be impossible to decipher. This is backed by a kill switch, that keeps you secure if your connection drops.

NordVPN Teams operates a no logging policy which means even it won't have any data stored on your or access to anything you use. In the case of this version of the service you get a dedicated business VPN server for internal use as well as a dedicated IP address assigned to each account.

Pricing is done on a quote basis to suit your needs, meaning you'll need to fill out a form first. Expect to have service options for between five and 51+ users - head straight to the website for more information.

4. ExpressVPN

Our #1 overall VPN - so perfect for sole traders and small businesses

Number of servers: More than 3,000 | Server locations: 160 | IP addresses: 30,000 | Maximum devices supported: 5

Excellent performance

Lots of platform clients

Secure encryption

Not cheap

No dedicated business plan

ExpressVPN is the best business VPN for individuals and sole traders that want protection on a limited number of devices. It doesn't offer a specific business plan but with great server coverage, excellent speeds and super security, this has to make the list.

Thanks to a very well made app this VPN will work across lots of devices, and it works well. That means you can use it on iOS, Android, Mac, Windows, Linux, Kindle Fire, Chromebooks, Nook, Firefox, Chrome and plenty more – all with simple to use controls.

Encryption levels are high, there are dedicated DNS servers, split tunneling and it all operates with a clear no-logging policy. As such you'll pay a bit more than the average offering for all that. When it comes to 24/7 live chat customer support, you definitely get your money's worth.

5. IPVanish

Loads of servers with an emphasis on speed and security

Number of servers: 1,300 | Server locations: 75 | IPaccresses: 40,000+ | Maximum devices supported: 10

All servers owned and managed

Fast live chat support

Excellent apps

No dedicated business provision

IPVanish is another great option for individuals or smaller businesses since it is primarily aimed at consumer level use of up to 10 devices at once. That focus has allowed it to grow to offer some of the most privately owned and managed servers with over 40,000 shared IPs across the planet.

The apps are powerful, configurable and work across the likes of iOS, Android, Mac and Windows. The number of servers make this a great option for international travellers who want high speed access anywhere. The 24/7 live chat customer support is a great addition that keeps you connected no matter where you go. If this sounds good you can give it a try for free thanks to a seven day free trial option.

Want to go for a more business focused offering? IPVanish is partnered with Encrypt.me, which made number three in our list.

Do I need a VPN for my business?

If you have any kind of data that you want kept secure, then yes, you need a VPN for your business. This will keep your information private and safe. Beyond that, in some cases, it'll allow you to control what your staff have access to. It also gives you the chance to stay secure and log into home-based servers even when travelling the world.

A VPN is an affordable way to enhance your business' security without the need to invest in lots of hardware and tech support. It's a future-focused way of staying secure now and in the years to come, without costing you a huge expense. It's also usually well supported by customer care meaning you can enjoy that extra security, worry-free.

Got all you need to know? Now make sure that you're getting the very best VPN service with our expertly assembled top 10.