Forget Prime Day deals – ExpressVPN is now cheaper than it has ever been

All the latest and greatest October Prime Day deals are well underway, but there are still some things you can't get from the Bezosphere. The best VPNs come under that category, and it just so happens that one of the most surprising VPN deals I've ever seen has cropped up during the sales event.

ExpressVPN is well-known as being one of the more expensive providers around, but it has just launched a brand-new 2-year plan which works out at $5.32 per month. In fact, this is the first time ExpressVPN has reduced its price in 15 years – and it's currently exclusive to Tom's Guide and our friends at TechRadar.

If you've been eyeing up ExpressVPN, this is as cheap as it's going to get. More info below.

ExpressVPN | Exclusive 2-year plan | $5.32 per month

Save 64% – ExpressVPN is a super secure VPN service that has millions of users worldwide. It's fast, great for unblocking global streaming content, and it's super simple to use. If you're new to VPNs, it's the perfect choice. This 2-year subscription is the cheapest it has ever been, coming in at $5.32 per month, or around $140 all-in. There's also a 30-day refund period if you decide it's not right for you.

Why is this ExpressVPN deal so good?

Designed to make staying safe online as easy as possible, ExpressVPN is the simplest VPN around. You can connect to one of its 3,000 servers in a single click, and feel safe that your traffic is fully encrypted and protected from snoopers and invasive government surveillance.

It's also one of the most secure VPNs available, and it has been independently audited multiple times to make sure that it lives up to the claims it makes.

It's still not the cheapest VPN – providers like Surfshark and Private Internet Access are more affordable – but if you like the simple life, ExpressVPN is the best choice. It's also an excellent streaming VPN, and is our choice as the best iOS VPN, too.