Best Oculus Quest 2 cases in 2022 — tested and rated

The best Oculus Quest 2 cases can make a bigger difference than you’d think. If you’re happy to pay out for the Oculus Quest 2 , now known as the Meta Quest 2, you want it to have adequate protection from bumps and spills. But, the fact is not all cases provide the same quality and performance. Some struggle to hold the console in place, while others can let leaks seep in from everyday rainfall.

That’s why we put a range of Oculus Quest 2 cases to the test — to see which are worthy of carrying your console. We tested everything from durability, to water-resistance, to comfort to find the cases that deliver in every aspect. Whether you’re looking for a case which will fit the Elite Strap , or one which provides maximum security, there’s one here to suit every gamer. These are the best Oculus Quest 2 cases.

What are the best Oculus Quest 2 cases?

After extensive testing, the best Oculus Quest 2 case is the Yinke Hard Case. This scored highly across the majority of our tests, featuring a strong build as well as a compact and lightweight design. Plus, it can hold the Elite Strap, which is useful.

If you’re looking for a case you can carry on your shoulder instead, check out the Procase Hard Travel Case. It features a velvet-soft interior which feels premium to the touch, as well as two internal zipped compartments. We loved the quality and security behind this design.

For the ultimate security, the Casematix Hard Case is your best bet. You tear the foam layer within to fit your Oculus Quest, and if torn correctly, this is as secure as your device can be. But, it is a rather chunky and heavy case to carry around.

The best Oculus Quest 2 cases you can buy today

1. Yinke Hard Case Best Oculus Quest 2 case overall Specifications Dimensions: 10.8 x 8.9 x 6.1 inche Weight: 1 pound Can it fit the Elite Strap: Yes Accessories included: Mesh bag, lens protection pad, 2x velcro cable ties Handle or shoulder strap: Handle Reasons to buy + Compact design for storage + Lightweight to carry around + Handle is comfortable to grip + Mostly waterproof Reasons to avoid - Very tight to fit the Elite Strap with Battery - Could be more secure

The Yinke Hard Case is the best Oculus Quest 2 case we tested, offering quality construction and good features for a reasonable price. Available in black and gray, it features a circular-oblong design. This was one of the most compact cases we saw, measuring just 10.8 x 8.9 x 6.1 inches, but it still comes with a lens protection pad, two velcro cable ties and a mesh bag for accessories. Plus, it can carry the Elite Strap with or without the Battery. There’s no shoulder strap on this case though, so you need to carry it using the single handle. The Oculus Quest controls are held in place using elastic straps, while the main headset is secured via velcro elastic straps.

When we tested this model, we found it very easy to open and close using the surround zip, and fairly straightforward to fit the Oculus Quest and controls in place as well. However, we did find that the Elite Strap with Battery could only just fit in there, with the battery pressed right up against the zip. The regular Elite Strap would likely fit better. It’s also worth flagging that the controls are tightly fitted together as well, but this does make the most use of the space. In terms of security, the headset shifted slightly with vigorous movement, but the controls held in place.

The inside feels soft and the shell is pretty thick and durable. The handle also has a cushioned rubber grip for ease of carrying, and we like that there’s a good range of accessories with it too. It was one of the best when it came to waterproof testing — with only a tiny amount seeping in on one side after being drenched. When you add all this to its lightweight and compact design, as well as the reasonable price, the Yinke Hard Case is our top pick.

2. Procase Hard Travel Case Best Oculus Quest 2 case with a shoulder strap Specifications Dimensions: 15 x 10.9 x 5.1 inches Weight: 1.7 pounds Can it fit the Elite Strap: No Accessories included: Mesh bag, shoulder strap, 2x velcro cable ties Handle or shoulder strap: Both Reasons to buy + Comes with shoulder strap + Velvet soft interior + Features two internal zipped pockets for accessories + Inside is indented for better security Reasons to avoid - More of a bulky design - Quite heavy

The Procase Hard Travel Case is the best Oculus Quest 2 case if you’re looking for a premium design and a shoulder strap. It comes with a long, rectangular build and is available in gray and black. The interior features a velvet soft lining with indentations for the Oculus Quest, controllers and accessories. On the other side, there’s two zipped pockets you can use for storing cables. In terms of accessories, you get a mesh bag as well as two velcro cable ties and the adjustable shoulder strap. This case also features a single cushioned handle on one end as well as two zips on the outside for better accessibility. The controls are held in place by two elastic straps, which are secured by velcro.

We immediately loved the feel of the inside of this case. The lining of the other cases felt fairly rough with a scratchy finish, whereas this truly feels soft, and you can hear the difference when you fit your Oculus Quest 2. It’s pretty quiet as you slot the headset and controls into the indentations, and on top of feeling nice, the soft finish helps protect the device if it moves around. Because of the indentations, our Quest remained pretty secure, and the elastic strap kept the controllers in place.

The Procase Hard Travel Case is easy to access because of the two zips, and the fact that each zip has a looped handle makes it all the easier. We also like that you have the option to use the shoulder strap if you choose. This is ideal considering the size is a little larger than most and at 1.7 pounds, it’s not the lightest design. Having said that, it still feels like it has a strong and sturdy build and it managed to remain mostly dry inside after our waterproof testing. It’s not the cheapest design, but you get what you pay for.

3. Oculus Quest 2 Carrying Case Best for the Elite Strap with Battery Specifications Dimensions: 13.8 x 8.4 x 5.4 inches Weight: 1.1 pounds Can it fit the Elite Strap: Yes Accessories included: None Handle or shoulder strap: Handle Reasons to buy + Fits the Elite Strap with Battery perfectly + Compact design + Lightweight + Premium appearance Reasons to avoid - Handle is awkward - No accessories - Fitting the controllers isn't obvious

The Oculus Quest 2 Carrying Case is the obvious choice for many Oculus fans — and there is reason behind its popularity. On first appearances, it has a very smart and sleek design, with a gray felt finish and a capsule-like shape. The single zip also appears hidden under the lid, which gives the top a suspended appearance. There’s a single, soft loop handle on the outside and compartments within for the headset, controllers and cables. This case can fit the Elite Strap with Battery as well for added versatility. However, no accessories are included, which is a bit of a letdown.

Upon first opening the Oculus Quest 2 Carrying Case, we felt like the interior looked less premium than the outside. It’s not particularly soft, with the same material used to line it as the outside, although we did like the flexible rubber walls to separate the compartments. Fitting the headset was simple, even when using the Elite Strap with Battery; however it wasn’t obvious how the controls should sit and there’s no straps to hold things in place. This means if the case goes through some turbulence, you can hear things rattling around a bit in there. The overall comfort of carrying the case could be improved as well — while the handle looks attractive, it’s loop-style isn’t as comfortable to carry for long periods as a standard handle.

However, this case is still compact, lightweight and looks great. It was easily the most attractive of all the cases we tested, and the fact that it can successfully fit the Elite Strap with Battery is a bonus. The design is durable, with a hard shell and no obvious corners which will help with impact. It’s pretty waterproof too, with only a little seeping in where the zip finishes in our tests. The Oculus Quest 2 Carrying Case might not be the best case for travel, but it’s certainly a contender for its looks and for those that own an Elite Strap.

Most compact Oculus Quest 2 case Specifications Dimensions: 10 x 10 x 5 inches Weight: 0.9 pounds Can it fit the Elite Strap: No Accessories included: Mesh bag and 2x velcro cable ties Handle or shoulder strap: Handle Reasons to buy + Very compact design + Cushioned handle + Lightweight + Reasonable price Reasons to avoid - Security could be better - Could be more waterproof - Tight squeeze to fit the mesh bag in

Upon first looking at the Linkstyle Hard Travel Case, you might see something familiar. It looks pretty identical to our winner, the Yinke Hard Case. However, the Linkestyle model we tested is actually a bit smaller and won’t fit the Elite Strap. Although it should be noted that a model from Linkstyle is available with a larger build much like Yinke’s.

This more compact design is as small as they come, measuring just 10 x 10 x 5 inches. It’s available in gray and black and comes with an internal layout much the same as the Yinke Hard Case. There's a velcro elasticated strap to hold the headset in place as well as two elastic straps for the controllers on the other side. Accessories include a mesh bag and two velcro cable ties. The single handle is cushioned for comfort as well.

When put to the test, the results for the Linkstyle Hard Travel Case were much the same as the Yinke Hard Case, which isn’t surprising. But there were a few key areas of difference. First, while the Linkestyle case is a little more compact for storage, this does make it tricky to fit any accessories in there using the mesh bag. We could also tell that the shell wasn’t as strong when compared directly to Yinke’s — the front surface in particular flexes with ease. We were also surprised to see this model struggled more in our waterproof tests. Water seeped in quite badly around the sides when drenched.

Otherwise the Linkstyle Hard Travel Case delivered in most respects and can easily fit the Oculus Quest 2. The device shifted in place a little in terms of security, much like the Yinke. But the overall quality is decent for the reasonable price tag — the interior feels soft and it definitely makes the most use of the space. If a compact design means more than anything, then this is the best Oculus Quest 2 case for you.

5. Hijiao Hard Travel Case Best case for customization Specifications Dimensions: 16.8 x 13.4 x 4.5 inches Weight: 1.5 pounds Can it fit the Elite Strap: No Accessories included: Lens protection pad, shoulder strap and 1x velcro cable tie Handle or shoulder strap: Both Reasons to buy + Comes with a shoulder strap + 2x internal zipped pockets + Indented for better security + Buckled strap inside Reasons to avoid - Interior feels flimsy - Comfort when carrying by handle could be better - Zip can get stuck at times

The Hijiao Hard Travel Case has a similar design to our runner up, the Procase Hard Travel Case, in terms of shape and internal layout. Although it is a little more compact in size, measuring 16.8 x 13.4 x 4.5 inches. There are a selection of colors to choose from, including black, blue, gray, purple and red with various patterns.

The Hijiao Hard Travel Case features an indented structure within to fit the Oculus Quest 2, controllers and accessories, and there are two zipped pockets on the other side for spare cables. It comes with a nice assortment of accessories as well, including a lens protection pad, one velcro cable tie and an adjustable shoulder strap you can fit on the outside.

This model is about $15 cheaper than the Procase Hard Travel Case, but you do notice subtle differences in the quality as a result. First, the interior is not soft or sturdy — it feels pretty flimsy and like you could bend it out of place easily. Having said that, the layout still serves its purpose; you can fit the headset in with ease. Plus, this case comes with a buckle on the internal strap to hold the controllers in place, which is a nice upgrade on the velcro we’ve seen in other models. While the headset shifts slightly back and forth, the contents feel otherwise secure in motion.

On the outside of the Hijiao Hard Travel Case, the main zip feels particularly thick and sturdy. While this makes the design look and feel strong, it does have a tendency to catch when you’re trying to open or close the case. It can also rub against the knuckles when you carry the case via the main handle, which is cushioned using a faux-leather material.

Unfortunately, the shell of this case feels a bit flimsy on the front, and it’s not the most waterproof either with water seeping into the inner fabric via the zip lining after being soaked. But, considering the cheap price, you still get a lot of premium features, including inner pockets, a shoulder strap, a lens protection pad and fitted compartments inside. Plus, no others come in such a selection of colors. That’s why the Hijiao Hard Travel Case makes our list as one of the best Oculus Quest 2 cases.

6. Sarlar Fashion Travel Protective Case Best case for accessories Specifications Dimensions: 13 x 9.1 x 5.1 inches Weight: 1.7 pounds Can it fit the Elite Strap: Yes Accessories included: Controller grips, lens protection pad, 1x velcro cable tie, shoulder strap, VR stand Handle or shoulder strap: Both Reasons to buy + Comes with an abundance of useful accessories including shoulder strap + Velvet soft indented interior + Buckled strap inside + 1x internal zipped pocket + Fits the Elite Strap with Battery Reasons to avoid - Shell feels pretty flimsy - Zip can be difficult - Bit heavy

The Sarlar Fashion Travel Protective Case is one of the best Oculus Quest 2 cases because of the sheer amount of accessories it brings to the table. In addition to the anticipated lens protection pad, shoulder strap and velcro cable tie, you also get some colorful controller grips and a complete VR stand, so you can leave your Oculus Quest 2 on display should you choose.

The quality of the case itself left us impressed, too. The interior features a velvet-soft indented lining to fit the console and accessories, similar to the Procase Hard Travel Case. And on the other side there’s a single large zipped pocket which has a nice mesh finish compared to the cheaper materials we’ve seen. The outside has more of a typical satchel appearance, but the front has raised indentations to give it some character.

We were impressed by the overall layout of the Sarlar case. Everything on the inside shouted premium, from the soft lining, to the mesh pocket, to the buckled elastic strap. The headset and controls fit into place nicely, with or without the Elite Strap attachment, and the buckled strap adds to the security. You can admittedly feel the console shifting slightly in turbulence, but the soft lining really helps to ease this. It’s also a nice touch that the main zip looks to seal shut as you close it. However, it should be noted that this feature does mean the zip takes a bit of force to open and close. The adjustable shoulder strap feels thick and sturdy and the main handle is cushioned with a rubber grip. It’s a medium size at 13 x 9.1 x 5.1 inches, but is a little heavy considering this is almost 2 pounds.

The main reason this case didn’t feature higher on the list is because of its durability, or lack thereof. While the corners seem strong, you can physically squish the sides and front with your bare hands. So if you dropped it, it could potentially dent. It didn’t score top marks on our waterproof test either, as while the inside remained mostly dry, we noticed water had seeped into the velvet fabric in certain areas. But, if you don’t plan to take your case out in the rain and you don’t tend to drop it, there’s little reason not to invest in this one. The whole package is brilliant for someone who has just purchased the Oculus Quest 2.

7. Casematix Hard Case Best case for security Specifications Dimensions: 16 x 14 x 6 inches Weight: 3.7 pounds Can fit the Elite Strap: Yes Accessories Included: None Handle or shoulder strap: Handle Reasons to buy + Great security in motion + Can fit padlocks for added security + Customizable to fit whatever accessories you have + Strong and firm design Reasons to avoid - Bulky and heavy design - Takes effort to cut the holes into the foam - Not very waterproof

The Casematix Hard Case is for serious game players who care about security above all. It’s essentially a full-size briefcase measuring 16 x 14 x 6 inches. Unlike any of the other cases we tested, this one features a foam layer inside which you can tear to fit your console and accessories. It’s opened and closed using two latches, and the single, plastic handle has holes for padlocks on each side. The exterior is made from plastic to give it a solid finish, and both front and back are indented to fit the logo and convey the security of the design.

We were admittedly a little intimidated by this design at first. Knowing that you yourself have to tear the foam is intimidating — if you tear it wrong, there’s no going back. The instructions try to reassure that you can reuse foam you tear away to pad it out, but I can’t imagine anything more annoying than having to do that each time you fit the console. You have to first draw around the console on the foam, which was actually quite difficult. Pencil doesn’t show up and you can only just see ballpoint pen marks. A permanent marker would definitely work, but I was reluctant to use that around my Oculus Quest 2. It was fairly easy to tear the foam, but it was time consuming — I needed about 20 minutes to do the headset and controls. Thankfully I’d measured it out correctly and everything fitted fine. Plus I had room to spare if I wanted to extend the shapes to fit the Elite Strap, or add more for accessories.

Even with violent motions, my console didn’t budge and everything stayed in place, which is what makes the Casematix Hard Case one of the best Oculus Quest cases. This combined with the hard exterior and padlock holes, easily makes it the most secure case we’ve seen. The customization of the foam is a great selling point, too, although this design is not without its drawbacks. It’s heavy and bulky, so you won’t want to carry it far. Plus, the solid plastic handle won’t win any awards for comfort either. It’s also not waterproof — after drenching the case, we found the foam was wet underneath and had seeped around the sides. But, it is the best when it comes to security, and if you’re willing to risk tearing the foam yourself, you could land the perfect fit.

How we tested the best Oculus Quest 2 Cases

We called in several Oculus Quest 2 Cases of varying size and design to see which could deliver in every respect. First, we looked at how easy the case was to access as well as how intuitive it was to fit the console and controls. If the case claimed it could fit the Elite Strap with Battery, we checked that too. Next, we considered the security by shaking each case and listening out or feeling for movement. Only one case managed to hold the console firmly in place, the Casematix Hard Case.

After that, we considered the quality of design and the included accessories, not to mention the overall strength and durability of the case. Finally, we drenched each case in the shower for 10 seconds to see if there were any leaks. The size of the design, comfort when carrying and weight were also assessed.