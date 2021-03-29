Best MacBook Pro cases — how to protect your Mac

The best MacBook Pro cases stand between your not-cheap investment and a headache down the line. If you try and go without a case, bag or sleeve, your MacBook Pro could wind up getting nicked — or even worse, the victim of a spilled liquid or besieged by crumbs. A case with enough durability could even safeguard your Mac should it ever take an unexpected fall.

So, we've found the best MacBook Pro cases for everyone. Our list pulls in protective cases for some of the best MacBooks of all sizes, with the current 13 and 16-inch sizes, as well as the 15-inch as well if you're protecting an investment you already made.

We're also recommending all sorts of designs, from protective snap-on shells to folios and sleeves that you simply store your MacBook in. Not everyone feels that the rigid "shell" design is the best version of a case, so we've tried to find everybody's cup of tea for when it's time to protect their Mac.

One more thing: since the MacBook Pro from 2015 and earlier has such a different design, don't buy one of these below cases (except for the briefcase bag) and expect a proper fit if you have a machine that’s 5 years or older.

The best MacBook Pro cases you can buy today

(Image credit: Mosiso)

When it comes to total protection, Mosiso has carved out a pretty strong argument for why it's made the best MacBook Pro case. Not only do its shells come in a huge variety of colors, with 38 options for 13-inch MacBook Pros and 24 for 16-inch models, but Mosiso includes all of the bonuses as well. That means you get both a keyboard shield and a screen protector. Mosiso also throws in a bag for your accessories, so your mouse and portable keyboard don't collect detritus either.

Our favorite color options are Aqua Blue and Living Coral, and there are so many options, you can make your MacBook Pro match the rest of your life. And if you don't want a bright color, you can get one of the minimalist options: frost, clear or black. Just note that this is for the MacBook Pros with USB-C ports, made from 2016 and onward.

13-inch, in 38 colors: $16

16-inch in 24 colors: $19

(Image credit: Thule)

2. Thule Gauntlet 3.0 MacBook Pro Sleeve Best durable sleeve for MacBook Pro Material: Polyurethane | Models supported: 2016 - 2020 MacBook Pros, 13- and 15-inch | Weight: 1.1 pounds £41.70 View at Amazon £62 View at Amazon Zips up for all-over cover Rigid design takes bumps Interior is padded for protection Only available in black

If you prioritize protecting your investment, and don't care if your case looks a little drab, the Thule Gauntlet sleeve is a good pick. Its dual-zipper design means it covers all of your MacBook Pro while you've got it closed, but it's also made so that you can keep the MacBook Pro inside the case when you're using it as a laptop. It uses straps to keep the MacBook and case in place, so remember to take the straps off when you close the Gauntlet completely, to avoid accidentally draining your battery because the case doesn't close all the way.

As the Amazon reviews of the Gauntlet say, don't expect to fit anything but the MacBook Pro inside this sleeve. That means finding somewhere else to stow your charging brick, USB-C cable and accessories. Still, the Gauntlet provides enough protection where you won't need to worry about it banging against other things in your bags.

(Image credit: TopCase)

3. TopCase 2-in-1 Ultra Slim Hard Cover with keyboard cover Best MacBook Pro case for value Material: Plastic | Models supported: 2016 - 2020 MacBook Pros, 13, 15 and 16-inch | Weight: 0.5 pounds £20.77 View at Amazon Super light design Available in 11 colors Keyboard cover included Collects debris

The 16-inch model of the TopCase 2-in-1 hard cover is one of the most affordable options on this best MacBook Pro cases list, while also including a keyboard cover — a huge perk if you spill your beverages a lot Don't let the brand name fool you: The TopCase 2-in-1 features a bottom half as well, which is designed to ventilate and distribute heat. And at only half-a-pound, it's barely adding any weight to your already-light MacBook Pro.

Top Case may not provide as many color options as our top pick from Mosiso, but there are a decent number of options, with clear cases that don't distract, a minty green that is neat and bright yellow, blue and pink colorways. And while Top Case claims the case is shatter-proof, some Amazon reviewers note that this case can crack.

(Image credit: KECC)

4. KECC Laptop Case Compatible with MacBook Pro Best eye-catching MacBook Pro case Material: Plastic | Models supported: 2016 - 2020 MacBook Pros, 13 and 15-inch | Weight: 0.4 pounds £21.99 View at Amazon Extremely expressive Lightweight design Textured design Cut-out Apple logo shows off your Mac Keyboard cover doesn't always fit

A lot of the best MacBook Pro cases don't allow you to express your own personality. KECC's cases, though, let you go all out. From the Black Crocodile Leather design to the Cherry Blossoms case and the Colorful Triangles version, this brand is making cases that will appeal very strongly to different uses. And their lids have a cut-out hole for the Apple logo, which is great for those who want to wear their fandom on their sleeve.

A couple of notes, though. User reviews call outt the keyboard cover for not always fitting perfectly, so you're buying this case for the shell, primarily. More importantly: make sure you know the year your Mac was made in (check out Apple Menu > About This Mac on your MacBook Pro to confirm) though, as KECC makes this case in varyingly different fits that change slightly depending on the model year.

(Image credit: Mujjo)

If you're looking for a MacBook Pro case that's got just the right amount of visual flair, Mujjo has you covered. Available in black-on-black or tan-on-black, this sleeve mixes leather and wool felt to snazzy success. When most cases are either extremely minimalist or too expressive, the Mujjo sleeve is one of the best MacBook Pro cases because it falls directly in the middle, with a design that goes well with practically everything.

Since it's not all-leather, though, you might think its pricing is a little steep. Make sure you pick the right size when selecting your sleeve, as some shoppers report getting a model that's a little too large. Mujjo's confidence in including a 2-year warranty — something we don't see that often in cases — provides reason to trust this case with protecting your MacBook Pro.

(Image credit: Estarer)

6. Estarer Men's Leather Briefcase Best formal MacBook Pro case Materials: Polyurethane leather | Models supported: 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pros | Weight: 3.2 pounds £43.99 View at Amazon Prime £47.99 View at Amazon Vegan leather Tons of pockets and compartments Affordably priced for a whole bag No 13-inch model

If you're in an extremely professional setting, you may prefer a case that’s more at home in a business meeting. That's why we're recommending this well-reviewed briefcase messenger bag designed for 15.6-inch laptops. Estarer says the Men’s Leather Briefcase will fit the MacBook Pro and MacBook Air, and it's got enough compartments to fit both a MacBook and an iPad too.

The only issue? We can't find a smaller model, so if you have the 13-inch MacBook Pro it might move around inside the bag. That said, when the briefcase pretty much stays stuck at its $43 "sale" price (rarely ever going to its $86 MSRP), we have to give points for value. Just note that its polyurethane leather materials don't feel as much like leather as you might like. At $43, though, we wouldn’t expect it to be true leather.

(Image credit: Incase)

A unique tactile feel can go a long way to making your tech feel less sterile, and such is the case with Incase's excellent Textured Hardshell case. Incase uses Woolenex, a "abrasion-resistant fabric" to give its rigid case a texture that makes it feel a lot more natural than most cases.The hardshell case is still designed to dissipate and release heat, though, so don't worry about the material's impact on how your laptop handles warmth.

The biggest issue is that Incase is charging $70 for this case, without any of the extras (keyboard cover for example) you get with much less expensive cases. But with Incase's reputation for quality, there's good reason to pony up for this accessory.

(Image credit: UAG)

8. UAG MacBook Pro Rugged Case Best rugged case for MacBook Pro Material: Rubber | Models supported: 2016 - 2019 MacBook Pros, 13 and 15-inch | Weight: 0.7 pounds Prime £53.68 View at Amazon Prime £64.99 View at Amazon Seriously durable Locks MacBooks into its shell Requires care Removing it takes effort

The MacBook Pro is always an investment in your future, and so of course you want to give it seriously durable protection. And Urban Armor Gear offers's got exactly the MacBook cCase for those who worry about dropping their laptoptheir case around. UAG’s MacBook Pro Rugged CaseIt's hasgot big chunky bumpers that lock in the corners of your MacBook Pro, and a grippy design. UAG also claims its case has it's passed multiple levels of drop-tests at the MIL-SPEC 810G standard, which is used for military-grade goods.

The one concern we have about this model is that some users report its locks can be too tight and hard to remove. If you have trouble with your unit when first using it, we'd suggest shipping it back for a refund. One customer, sharing photos of a cracked screen, warns "Whatever you do- open with equal pressure on both corners!"

(Image credit: Bellroy)

9. Bellroy Laptop Sleeve Best minimalist MacBook Pro case Material: Fabric | Models supported: 2016 - 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro | Weight: 0.5 pounds £49 View at Amazon Stylish look Water-resistant Made with recycled materials Three-year warranty Relies on magnetic enclosure No 16-inch MacBook Pro option Many cases are more affordable

When I buy a case as a gift, I usually prefer a product that has a neutral, but still stylish, look. A lot of folks these days have no interest in the above colorful and eye-catching designs, but still want something more than a basic black case. Bellroy's Basalt-grey laptop sleeve is ideal for those with the minimalist aesthetic, using a magnetic enclosure instead of zippers. We love Bellroy's other products, as the company provides well-made goods that look great.

Of course, that magnetic enclosure means you're going to need to make sure to treat the case with a bit more attention than most. Sure, its water-resistant materials will help protect your MacBook Pro from spills, but if you're a little too fast and loose with moving it around, your laptop could slide out. We would love to see Bellroy make a model for the larger 16-inch model, too.