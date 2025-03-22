I tested this laptop backpack for 6 months — and it may be the best purchase I’ve ever made

My approach to laptop backpacks has always been simple — so long as it does the job, I’m happy. Whether it was the cheapest rucksack I could find or even a sneaker store pull-string bag at one point (don’t judge me), I just let my laptop case do all of the protecting for me.

But after plenty of judgmental looks from my friends, I decided to upgrade, and the Troubadour Apex 3.0 has been a revelation. From quick office trips to full-blown weeklong events and even vacations, this backpack is unmatched in versatility and comfort.

After really putting it through its paces for 6 months, I can safely confirm it’s one of the best laptop bags you’ll ever buy. Let me tell you about it.

Room for everything

(Image credit: Future)

So when it comes to how I use a backpack, I’ve found myself using it in three key ways:

Work: My M3 Pro MacBook Pro, DSLR camera, DJI Osmo Pocket 3, portable battery, a ton of cables, and my notebook and pen.

My M3 Pro MacBook Pro, DSLR camera, DJI Osmo Pocket 3, portable battery, a ton of cables, and my notebook and pen. Travel: A giant bottle of water, my laptop, the same camera equipment as above, my Steam Deck, a portable battery, my Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses, and all my cables.

A giant bottle of water, my laptop, the same camera equipment as above, my Steam Deck, a portable battery, my Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses, and all my cables. Festival: The same giant bottle of water, wet wipes to sanitize, two portable batteries, cables, and all the band merch my bank balance lets me buy.

Each of these have been a real test of just how good the Apex 3.0 is. Starting with work, it’s a breath of fresh air to not walk around with something that just looks the part.

I love the navy blue finish here, and every part of this just screams luxury from every angle. Not only that, but the various pockets and compartments gave me plenty of space to organize my various items in a logical way (including a hidden AirTag pocket).

For travel, you’ll be surprised at just how much you can stuff in its 25-liter capacity. The depth of that pocket is deceiving in a good way, as I was able to pack my Steam Deck, Xreal One AR glasses and much more without any sort of strain on the zips.

And running to make my airport connections or walking long distances was a comfortable cinch with that breathable cushioning all across the back (with luggage sleeve). Plus, the bag itself doesn’t add a ton of weight to the total heft — coming in at just 2.2 pounds. Oh, and shoutout to the sneaky strap pockets too, which have been perfect for any foreign currency I use on my travels.

Finally, the ultimate durability test. Your average UK music festival is a rain-soaked mess in a field with great tunes. Staying hydrated is critical, and the stretchiness of those side pockets assured a spacious fit for my 2-liter bottle.

That waterproofing of the fabric and zips is shockingly good, and that fabric across the surface (spun from recycled plastic bottles) withstood any scuffs or dings to keep everything protected without showing a single scratch across the stitching.

Big screens welcome

(Image credit: Future)

The durability of Troubadour’s Apex makes it the perfect companion for every circumstance — be it the daily commute, long haul traveling or even rain-soaked days in a field listening to heavy metal.

But what about the laptop pocket? Sometimes this can be kind of false advertising, as companies say they support up to 17-inch laptops but will barely house your average 15-inch machine.

However, I was able to walk several very comfortable miles to my friend’s LAN party with a 17-inch monster of a gaming laptop. I didn’t know what surprised me most — the lack of back strain or the fact I went to a Halo LAN party in 2025.

Should you buy it?

(Image credit: Future)

Yes, that $245/£245 price is a steep one. But if one thing is clear, it’s that every purchase needs to be a long-term investment, which the Troubadour Apex 3.0 absolutely is.

If you find yourself constantly on-the-move in your life and work, this is a fantastic backpack for all your tech that will last you a good long time through any challenging conditions. Not only does it sport a nice, upmarket look, but it also has all the space for all your devices with the durability to match.

Of course, if you need more space and you’re looking for something to pack what you need for a few days, then I’d point you towards my other top pick in the Able Carry Max. But for the day, there’s no better choice.