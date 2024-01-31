This is the best cheap Super Bowl TV deal — this 55-inch Mini-LED is just $349

There are plenty of huge Super Bowl TV deals around if you're ready to splash some cash, but what if you want a new set on a budget? Lucky for you, our favorite budget TV just got a big price cut, making it even better value for money.

Right now the Hisense 55-inch U6K Mini-LED TV is $349 at Amazon. Not only is this our choice for the best budget TV, it's on sale for $230 off, a 40% discount. It's the lowest price I've ever seen for this TV, making now a great time to buy.

Hisense 55” U6K Mini-LED 4K TV: was $579 now $349 @ Amazon

The Hisense U6K is one of the cheapest Mini-LED TVs you can buy, and we rank it as the best budget TV on the market right now. The TV sports 200 local dimming zones and Hisense claims the TV will reach up to 500 nits of brightness. Dolby Vision, Dolby Vision Gaming and Dolby Atmos support are also included. However, with a 60Hz refresh rate and no HDMI 2.1 support, it’s not the best choice for gamers.

The Hisense U6K is one of the cheapest Mini-LED TVs we've seen, which makes it an awesome pick for a bright, colorful TV on a budget. Just check out our highly positive Hisense U6K Mini-LED TV review, where we said "it delivers an outstanding picture for its price tag."

HDR content looked incredible on this TV in our tests. The U6K's bright colors and excellent contrast were on full display while watching movies like Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. It's overall far superior to TVs in the same price range from competitors like Insignia, Amazon and Vizio.

In our tests, the U6K reached a peak brightness of 525 nits, achieved a Delta-E score of 3.5783 and covered 97.16% of the UHDA-P3 color gamut. While color accuracy could be a little better, the U6K's results for brightness and contrast make up for it.

In terms of sound, the Hisense U6K packs a pair of down-firing 10W speakers, putting its audio quality ahead of many other cheap TVs. It gets loud enough to fill a room with good clarity. We wish it could produce more bass, but you could always pick up one of the best soundbars or the best cheap soundbars if this bothers you.

The Hisense U6K is one of the best deals around for the Super Bowl, so make sure not to miss out. For more options, check out our Super Bowl TV deals coverage. Plus, check out this deal on the best Bluetooth speaker under $100 we've tested.