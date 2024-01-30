Score! The best speaker under $100 we've tested just got even cheaper

Looking for ways to give your Super Bowl party a boost? This super bluetooth speaker deal will help set the vibe. It's one of the best models we've tested for under $100, and it just got slashed to an even lower price.

The Anker Soundcore Motion Boom is $74 at Amazon right now. This is $35 off its MSRP and its lowest price ever. This speaker delivers suprisingly great sound with strong bass for its size, so don't miss this deal. (And make sure to check out the best Super Bowl TV deals, too.)

The Anker Motion Boom may not be much of a looker, but it has all the right credentials to deliver big stereo sound anywhere. Its practical size belies its ability to fill whatever space you are in with bassy sound, and has the power to project sound outwards into an open space with impressive clarity. Tom's Guide Audio Editor Lee Dunkley ranks it as one of the best Bluetooth speakers he's tested in its price range.

The Motion Boom is also a perfect choice for outdoor parties — Lee reported that "in a yard party setting it sounded nearly as good as bigger 'boombox' models [he's] heard costing twice as much."

Measuring 13.62 x 5.83 x 7.87 inches, it's easy to take anywhere and reliably fills large spaces with clear, bassy sound. There are even options to adjust the EQ in the Soundcore app.

The Motion Boom is also a perfect choice for outdoor parties — Lee reported that "in a yard party setting it sounded nearly as good as bigger 'boombox' models [he's] heard costing twice as much."

Plus, there's no need to worry if you're partying near a pool. This speaker is IPX7-rated waterproof, so it'll survive if it takes an accidental dip. Even better, the Motion Boom can float.

It's also rated for 24 hours of playtime on a single charge, so you can keep the tunes going all day. All in all, the Anker Soundcore Motion Boom is a steal at this price, so make sure not to miss out. If you're hungry for more sales, check out our Super Bowl TV deals coverage, and the best deals in Best Buy's flash sale.