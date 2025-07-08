Score! One of my favorite Mini-LED TVs of the year is over $1,200 off for Prime Day

Prime Day 2025 is coming in hot, and one of the best deals of the sales event may have just landed.

Right now, the 65-inch Hisense U8QG Mini-LED TV is just $997 at Amazon — that’s over $1,200 off one of the brightest TVs we've ever tested.

If you're unfamiliar with Hisense's top-notch TV, allow me to explain why it's one of my favorite Mini-LED TVs of 2025, and why this will almost certainly end up being one of the best TVs deals of the week.

Hisense 65" U8QG Mini-LED TV: was $2,199 now $997 at Amazon This is the lowest price we've seen so far on the brand-new Hisense U8QG Mini-LED TV. It's one of the brightest TVs we've ever tested, but that's not the only trick up its sleeve. The U8QG is also packed with features for gaming and beyond. And, if you're an A/V enthusiast who values picture accuracy, you're sure to appreciate how well-tuned the U8QG is right out of the box.

With close to 4,000 nits of HDR highlight brightness under its belt, the U8QG is easily one of the brightest TVs we’ve ever tested. This makes it a fantastic pick for viewers who do most of their viewing in a brightly lit room. The bright, colorful presentation also makes it an ideal choice for folks who just want a bold, cinematic picture for movies and games.

The U8QG is also stacked with features for gaming, streaming and more. In fact, it offers more of these features than the average mid-range TV.

This Hisense TV supports 4K gaming at up to 165Hz, comes with the Google TV smart platform built right in. In his Hisense U8QG review, my colleague Ryan Epps described its built-in speakers as “one of strongest audio systems of any TV in the last six months.”

Even before this sensational discount, the U8QG is one of the most value-forward TVs of the year. It offers many of the same performance-related benefits you’ll find in more expensive Mini-LED TVs.

If you're worried about a 65-inch TV being too big for your living space, I've got good news: the 55-inch Hisense U8QG is just $892 at Amazon. This isn't the lowest price we've ever seen on the 55-inch version, but it's pretty close.

The 55-inch model doesn't get quite as bright as the 65-inch U8QG, but it's plenty bright on its own. It also arrives with a similar spread of features.

Check out our full list of Prime Day TV deals for more of our expert picks. The sales event lasts through the remainder of the week, but stock isn't guaranteed to last.