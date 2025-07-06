The latest 55" Hisense Fire TV is on sale for its lowest price ever — save 40%

The best time to get a TV is either during one of Amazon's Prime Day events or around Black Friday. The latter is a long way away, but the former is already upon us despite not having officially started yet.

If you're in the market for a new TV, you can get the Hisense 55U65QF QLED TV for $477. This TV typically retails for $799, making this a tremendous deal for anyone looking for a good TV with Amazon's reliable Fire TV interface under the hood. Hisense has rapidly become a maker of some of the best TVs on the market.

Hisense 55U65QF 55" Class U6 Series Mini-LED TV: was $799 now $477 at Amazon This is the lowest price ever offered for the Hisense 55" Class U6 Series Mini-LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV. It's a newer TV (a 2025 model, in fact), which means you'll have all the most current technology and features. Between the Native 144Hz, HDR10+ support, Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos, and Amazon's stellar Fire TV OS, you have everything you need for a great entertainment experience.

While we haven't done a full review of this TV, we did go hands-on (and eyes-on) with the Hisense U65QF, which is the larger 65" version (which is also on sale for $661 if you want a larger display).

"As far as Amazon Fire TVs go, the Hisense U6QF is shaping up to be one of the best, if not the best Fire TV ever made," said Tom's Guide Managing Editor, TV and AV, Nick Pino, in his hands-on impressions.

Pino also said, "I can’t believe I’m actually tempted to buy an Amazon Fire TV." Considering the incredible range of expensive TVs he tests daily, his even thinking about getting a budget-friendly TV like this shows just how good Hisense's offering is.

"If you’re set on the Fire TV platform because of its smart home integration or because you genuinely like Amazon’s ecosphere of products, then I can’t imagine you’ll find a better option coming out in 2025," Pino wrote as he wrapped up his time with the TV.

While not a top-of-the-line TV, the features it offers rival those of many more expensive models on the market, making it a worthwhile choice for anyone who isn't willing to sacrifice quality to save a few bucks.