Why wait for Prime Day? One of my favorite Mini-LED TVs just fell to its lowest price ever

Prime Day is just a few weeks away, and it’s the perfect opportunity to upgrade your living room with a new TV. You could sit around and wait for the official start of the sales event, or you could get your shopping done early.

The 65-inch Hisense U75QG Mini-LED TV just crashed to $997 at Amazon. It’s the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this mid-range model — over $500 its usual asking price.

Hisense 65" U75QG Mini-LED TV: was $1,499 now $997 at Amazon The Hisense U75QG is a great option for folks looking to upgrade their living room on a budget. It's a better-performing TV than most entry-level TVs thanks to its Mini-LED backlighting, and it offers many of the same features as higher-end Mini-LED TVs. Gamers are likely to squeeze the most value out of the U75QG, as it's loaded with gaming-related enhancements. Right now, it's at its lowest price to date.

Having spent plenty of time up close and personal with the U75QG, I’m well equipped to let you in on why it’s one of my go-to recommendations for anyone looking for a bright, versatile TV with a ton of gaming features this year.

What sets the Hisense U75QG apart from more-affordable, entry-level TVs is its higher-end hardware. The U75QG harnesses Mini-LEDs for better brightness and backlight control.

As a result, it’s not only a good choice for folks who do a fair amount of viewing during the day, it’s also a solid pick for people who want an impressive-looking picture. You can walk away feeling good about the purchase because you didn’t settle for a TV that was simply “good enough.”



The U75QG may not be as bright and colorful as its higher-end sibling, the Hisense U8QG, but it does come with almost the same set of features. This includes a bounty of bells and whistles for gamers.

Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 owners will be pleased as punch to learn that the U75QG supports 4K gaming at 120Hz — the best that these two consoles have to offer. PC gamers get a little more bang for their buck, however, as the U75QG supports 4K gaming at up to 165Hz.

It also supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) for ultra-smooth gameplay, and if you need Dolby Vision support in tow, the U75QG has you covered there, too.

For folks who think 65 inches is a little too big for their living space, I’ve got good news: the 55-inch Hisense U75QG is just $697 at Amazon right now. That’s also the lowest price we’ve ever seen for the 55-inch version.

There are plenty of early Prime Day deals dropping with each passing day, and the U75QG is one of the best I’ve seen in the days leading up to the event. If you need an affordable TV with some pop, look no further.