We're still a few days away from Labor Day in the US, but that hasn't stopped TV makers from rolling out some big discounts ahead of the long weekend.
Case in point? The 65-inch LG C6 OLED that is now down to its lowest-ever price of $1,499 at Best Buy. (Amazon offers the same price). That's $1,200 off its MSRP of $2,699.
The bad news? There's no telling how long this deal is going to stay in stock.
LG's latest mid-range OLED is a rare breed. It's only one of two TVs to get a perfect five-star rating from us and, thanks to this huge discount, you don't have to settle for the 2025 model. It boasts all of the benefits of OLED technology like perfect black levels, pixel-level dimming and ultra-wide viewing angles, and the C6 even offers better HDR brightness than last-year's C5.
Price check: $1,499 @ Amazon | Walmart
You can check out our LG C6 review to get the full scoop on this impressive, mid-range LG OLED, but the abridged version is that it's the top of its class.
The reason we like it so much is its OLED picture quality and Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen3 processor. Together, they offer the deepest black levels and smoother color gradations than we've seen on OLED TVs in years past.
For gamers, this is an especially tempting deal as the C6 offers four full-spec HDMI 2.1 inputs support 4K gaming at 120Hz (and up to 165Hz with a PC linked up), as well as Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and AMD FreeSync Premium.
For movie lovers, the C6 supports Dolby Vision, one of the most popular HDR formats. That's something you're not going to find on Samsung OLED TVs.
There's a good reason we gave this a full five stars in our review earlier this year.
So, what's the catch? It's not really a catch, but LG's webOS smart platform isn't exactly my favorite OS. It's fine for navigating from one external source like a games console or Blu-ray player to another, but I much prefer the likes of Google TV.
To webOS's credit, though, you are able to cast directly to it from your phone, laptop or tablet, so you don't need to rely too heavily on webOS if you don't want to.
The other issue is burn-in. It's extremely unlikely to happen to you but it is possible on OLED TVs, and unfortunately, LG is only offering a 5-year panel warranty on the higher-end G-Series OLED in 2026.
The good news is that another publication ran a test recently where they ran the same channel for over a year straight to get the burn-in effect to consistently appear. Don't watch the same thing for 441 days straight and I don't think you'll have a problem.
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Nick Pino heads up the TV and AV verticals at Tom's Guide and covers everything from OLED TVs to the latest wireless headphones. He was formerly the Senior Editor, TV and AV at TechRadar (Tom's Guide's sister site) and has previously written for GamesRadar, Official Xbox Magazine, PC Gamer and other outlets over the last decade. Not sure which TV you should buy? Drop him an email or tweet him on Twitter and he can help you out.
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