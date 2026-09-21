LG's mid-range C6 OLED TV took home the award for Best TV Overall at the recent Tom's Guide Awards. Given its incredible picture quality and it's laundry list of features, the honor was well deserved.

In his review of the LG C6, my colleague Dylan Haas said that "snagging a C5 on sale is still your best bet," due to the OLED TV's sky-high price tag at the time of our evaluation. For all of the folks who've waited patiently: Your time has come.

The 65-inch LG C6 is just $1,599 at Amazon right now, which is a whopping $1,100 off its price at the time of Dylan's glowing review. When you factor in screen size, performance and value, It's the best OLED deal on shelves right now. (For more deals, check out our guide to the best early Prime Big Deal Days discounts).

Save 41% ($1,100) LG 65" C6 4K OLED TV: was $2,699 now $1,599 at Amazon LG's latest mid-range OLED is one of the best value propositions in the 2026 OLED TV class. It boasts all of the benefits of OLED technology like perfect black levels, pixel-level dimming and ultra-wide viewing angles, and the C6 even offers better HDR brightness than last-year's C5.

You can check out our LG C6 review to get Dylan's complete thoughts on this truly impressive, mid-range OLED, but here's the gist of it: The LG C6 offers a taste of high-end luxury for a price that feels far more reasonable than what you'll pay for a flagship-level TV.

The secret to OLED's incredible performance is the technology's lack of a backlight. Every single pixel in the C6's display is self-illuminating, which has a tremendously positive impact on picture quality.

For one thing, the C6 is capable of producing perfect black levels, which contributes to the picture's astonishing level of visual depth. Because the C6 isn't regulating any LED backlights, its picture is free of the distracting, hazy light-bloom effect often associated with traditional LED TVs.

It's not nearly as bright as higher-end Mini-LED TVs in its price range, but the C6's ability to render perfect black levels while driving plenty of brightness to small clusters of pixels is something even the best Mini-LED TVs can't quite capture.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Gamers will enjoy one of the best gaming TVs on the market today. All four of the C6's HDMI 2.1-compatible inputs support 4K gaming at 120Hz (and up to 165Hz when linked up to a gaming PC). It also arrives withVariable Refresh Rate (VRR) and AMD FreeSync Premium right out of the box.

Unlike Samsung's entire lineup of OLED TVs, the C6 supports Dolby Vision, one of the most popular HDR formats. For many home theater enthusiasts, this is an essential feature.

In writing about the LG C6 for the Tom's Guide Awards, Managing Editor Nick Pino wrote that "the LG C6 perfectly embodies Tom’s Guide’s ethos: performance without paying a premium." I'm inclined to agree, and at its current sale price, few TV deals come close.

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds.