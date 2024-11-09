I test TVs for a living and I've found all of the best OLED TV deals ahead of Black Friday

We're just a few weeks away from the biggest sales event of the year, but I'm going to let you in on a secret: Many of the best deals on the best TVs are already available. In fact, if you're shopping specifically for an OLED TV, right now is a great time to beat the Black Friday rush and score an incredible TV without it selling out from underneath you.

How do I know this? Well, for one thing, I've been testing, reviewing and recommending TVs for over a decade. For another thing, I start every day by scanning the digital shelves of online stores, so I'm well-positioned to track price trends. And, right now, the trends have spoken: OLED TVs are in.

Many of the best OLED TVs you can buy are at their lowest price ever. Most of these sets are new for 2024, but there are a couple of diamonds in the rough from last year that I highly recommend. Bear in mind that prices and stock can change on a moment-to-moment basis.

Best OLED TV deals ahead of Black Friday

LG 42" C4 OLED TV: was $996 now $896 @ Amazon

For the 42-inch version of this value-packed OLED, you probably won't find a better deal than this. In fact, at just under $900, the 42-inch C4 is pricier than current listings for the 42-inch version of its predecessor, the C3. This is a great opportunity to land a slim, scaled-down version of one of our favorite TVs of the year. It comes with all of the same gaming-related features as a bigger-sized C4 (including four HDMI 2.1 inputs), making it a great pick up for console of PC gaming.

Samsung 48" S90D OLED TV: was $1,597 now $1,039 @ Amazon

The Samsung S90D is a direct competitor of the LG C4, and right now, the 48-inch model is on sale for just over $1,000. This TV is popular with gamers (especially PC gamers) on account of its full slate of gaming features, which includes: VRR, AMD FreeSync, and support for 4K gaming at 120Hz (or 144Hz) across all of its HDMI 2.1 inputs. I've spoken with folks who use the 48-inch model as a primary PC monitor and they've had nothing but good things to say. It's also worth noting that this is the cheapest the 48-inch S90D has ever been on Amazon.



Sony 55" Bravia 8 OLED TV: was $1,799 now $1,398 @ Amazon

If you're more of a cinephile than a dedicated gamer, the Bravia 8, Sony's newest OLED TV, might be just the ticket. It doesn't get as bright as some of the OLED TVs on this list (especially compared to the LG G4 and Samsung S95D), but it's incredible picture processing and upscaling capabilities make it a great choice for home theater enthusiasts looking to showcase 4K movies and shows. As alluded to, its gaming features (including support for 4K gaming at 120Hz) are limited to just two of the TV's four inputs, but its presentation is a sight to behold, especially when tapping Sony's Professional picture mode.

Sony 65" A80L OLED TV: was $2,199 now $1,499 @ Best Buy

This 65-inch TV is on double-discount, as its price is slashed not just for the end-of-year shopping season, but because it originally debuted last year. Don't underestimate it, though — it's still a heck of a performer. Like all Sony OLEDs, the A80L features fantastic out-of-the-box accuracy in Sony's Professional picture mode. If you're looking for the brightest possible OLED performance (and the most thorough list of gaming features), consider the options below. The A80L isn't dim by any stretch, but its HDR performance is modest compared to the LG G3, G4, and Samsung S95D. It comes with sought-after gaming features (ALLM, VRR, and support for 4K gaming at 120Hz), but like the Bravia 8, these features are limited to just two ports. That said, a $1,499 price tag on a 65-inch Sony OLED is definitely worthy of consideration, as they're usually much pricier.

LG 55" G4 OLED TV: was $2,599 now $1,796 @ Amazon

The LG G4, our pick for the best OLED TV you can buy in 2024, is a stunning TV. Its impressive display features the second generation of LG's Micro Lens Array (MLA) technology, which allows the G4 to get much brighter than traditional OLED displays (like the LG C4, for instance). This makes it a sensational pick for home theater enthusiasts who want an OLED but also want a bright display. Gamers will enjoy class-leading gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 inputs that support 4K gaming at 120Hz or 144Hz, VRR, FreeSync, G-Sync compatibility, and LG's Game Optimizer mode. Simply put, it's one of the best TVs ever made.

Samsung 55" S95D OLED TV: was $2,397 now $1,897 @ Amazon

The 55-inch S95D's secret sauce is Samsung's incredible QD-OLED display, which blends the color- and brightness-boosting benefits of quantum dots with the unparalleled contrast of OLED. In addition to gobsmackingly good color volume (thanks, quantum dots!), the S95D is also capable of dazzlingly bright HDR highlights. (One of the first things I saw on the S95D was sunlight reflecting off a sword, and I talked gushed about it with my coworkers for a week straight.) The S95D is also equipped with every gaming feature you could ask for, including support for 4K gaming at 120Hz or 144Hz, FreeSync, and Samsung Gaming Hub. Just remember: Like all Samsung TVs, the S95D doesn't come with Dolby Vision support. For that, I would stick with the 55-inch LG G4.