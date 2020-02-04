Trending

Walmart deals

Best Walmart deals in March 2020

By Louis Ramirez

The best Walmart deals you can score right now on everything from 4K TVs to gaming consoles.

YouTube TV

YouTube TV channels, cost, supported devices and more

By Henry T. Casey

Our guide shows you all the YouTube TV channels, and everything else you need to know about this streaming service.

TCL 4 Series Roku TV review

TCL 4 Series Roku TV (55S425) review

By Brian Westover

The TCL 4 Series Roku TV 55S425 is a basic 4K TV, but the budget-friendly price will be enough for most people to overlook its flaws.

Samsung RU7100 review

Samsung RU7100 review

By Brian Westover

The Samsung RU7100 delivers a solid picture and sound — and plenty of smarts to go with it — at a great price.

Cheap 55-inch 4K TV deal

Walmart cheap 55-inch 4K TV deal sees Roku TV slashed to $268

By Louis Ramirez

Walmart is ending the month with one of the best cheap 4K TV deals we've seen in a long time.

Hisense H9F rreview

Hisense H9F review (65H9F)

By John R. Quain

The Hisense H9F is a solid 65-inch 4K TV with good picture quality, Android TV smarts and an aggressively low price.

Samsung Q60 QLED TV review

Samsung Q60 QLED TV review

By Brian Westover

The Samsung Q60 QLED is less expensive than most premium QLED TVs but it's more good than great

OLED TV deals

Best OLED TV deals for March 2020

By Louis Ramirez

OLED TV deals aren't easy to find outside of major holidays. So we're doing all the hard work for you and rounding up today's best cheap OLED TV deals.

The best TV deals today

The best cheap TV deals in February 2020

By Hilda Scott

The best TV deals today from cheap 4K TVs to top-tier QLED Smart TVs. These are the best TV deals you can get right now.

TCL 8-Series review

TCL 8-Series QLED Roku TV review

By Brian Westover

TCL's first premium QLED TV, the TCL 8-Series, puts the competition on notice.

Best TV

The best TVs in 2020

By Brian Westover

Here are the best TVs available now, from affordable 4K TVs to premium QLED and OLED TVs.

Better Call Saul season 5

Better Call Saul season 5: Here are the 5 questions we want answered

By Kelly Woo

The 5 biggest questions we have about Better Call Saul season 5

Best streaming services

The best streaming services in 2020

By Marshall Honorof

These are the best streaming services for movies, TV series, sports and live TV.

ViacomCBS service will likely include Picard

ViacomCBS builds on CBS All Access with Nickelodeon, Comedy Central and Pluto TV

By Henry T. Casey

The folks at ViacomCBS gave us details about a new streaming service that packs in existing programming and even Pluto TV.

Walmart TV deal

Crazy Walmart TV deal gets you a 70-inch 4K Roku TV for just $475

By Louis Ramirez

This 70-inch 4K Roku TV is on sale for just $475. It's the cheapest big-screen Walmart TV deal we've ever seen.

YouTube TV

YouTube TV review: A reasonably priced cable TV alternative

By Kelly Woo

YouTube TV is easy to use, available on every platform and offers a strong channel lineup.

Best Roku devices 2020

By Marshall Honorof

Here are the five best Roku devices for your entertainment center, recommended based on functionality and price.

Every Roku TV for 2020: TCL, Walmart, Hisense, Sharp and more

By Brian Westover

From cheap 4K Roku TVs to a TCL 8K model, there's a lot to like about the Roku TVs coming this year.

Sling TV

Get a month of Sling TV for $5 for National Cut the Cord Day

By Louis Ramirez

Sling TV is kicking off National Cut the Cord Day with a series of Sling TV deals for new and existing customers.

Smart TVs: Everything you need to know

By Brian Westover, John R. Quain

A smart TV makes it easy to stream movies and shows, and newer models offer voice control and smart home integration. But there are some risks, too.

TV buying guide

TV Buying Guide: 9 things you need to know

By Brian Westover, John R. Quain

Our TV buying guide shows you which TV features and specs are most important, and how to buy the right size TV for your expectations and budget.

Best Roku channels 2020

By Marshall Honorof

Use this guide to help you find the best Roku channels, free and paid, whether you're looking for movies, TV shows, music or kids' programming

Coronavirus wreaking havoc on electronics industry: Apple, Nintendo and more

By Jesus Diaz

New reports coming from Asia detail serious delays in production of parts and products.

Vizio P-Series Quantum X (PX65-G1) review

By John R. Quain

The Vizio P-Series Quantum X (PX65-G1) delivers a gutsy picture with a competitive price.

philips hue smart lights room

Philips Hue lights: A guide to what each bulb does (and costs)

By Kate Kozuch, Mike Prospero

Philips makes a wide number of smart LED light bulbs that offer a mix of colors and lighting effects that you can control remotely. Here’s a guide.

LG C9 OLED

LG C9 OLED Review: The Best Is Back and Better Than Ever

By Brian Westover

Editor's Choice

The LG C9 OLED is the best TV we've seen in 2019, and it gets our top recommendation for 4K smart TVs.

Mohu Leaf Metro

Hurry! Our favorite Mohu antennas are secretly on sale at Amazon

By Louis Ramirez

These Mohu antenna deals will make it easier and cheaper than ever to cut the cord.

Hulu Live vs. YouTube TV vs. Sling vs. AT&T TV Now: Face-off!

Hulu Live vs. YouTube TV vs. Sling vs. AT&T TV Now: Face-off!

By Henry T. Casey

Our mega-face-off pits Hulu Live vs. YouTube TV, and shows how they compete against Sling and AT&T TV Now to show you who's got the best pricing and packages.

The best soundbar deals right now

Best soundbar deals in February 2020

By Hilda Scott

The best soundbar deals right now from various retailers. Save big on soundbars from Bose, JBL, LG, Polk Audio, Samsung, Sony, and Vizio.

Hisense 2020 TVs - Hisense XD9G hands on

Hisense TVs 2020: 100-inch Laser TVs, Roku TVs and more

By Kate Kozuch

Here's the full Hisense 2020 TV lineup, including its projector Laser TVs, Roku 4K TVs and ULED TVs.