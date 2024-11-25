Ask TG: Our editors pick their favorite Black Friday deals on Apple, gaming, TVs and more

In this week's episode of Ask TG, we share the best Black Friday tech deals, from Apple’s must-have MacBook Air and iPads to epic savings on TVs and gaming hardware. Thinking of starting or upgrading your smart home? This is the best time of year. Plus insight into our favorite personal picks—spoiler alert: everyone wants the PS5 Pro!

We're kicking things off with the best Apple deals he’s watching this Black Friday. Our verdict? The M2 MacBook Air and iPad models are the perfect balance of performance and value, while AirPods Pro 2 and Apple Watch Series 10 are also seeing some tempting discounts.

While Amazon’s smart devices like the Amazon Echo Hub frequently go on sale, Black Friday is one of the few times you can snag big savings on Google’s lineup. Deals include the Nest Audio Smart Speaker and the Nest Hub Max Smart Display, making it an ideal time to upgrade your smart home setup.

For gamers, the Xbox Series X and S are $50 off, but I recommend going for the Series X if you can—it’s extra horsepower makes for a much better gaming experience. PC gamers, meanwhile, can score MSI’s Katana 15 AI gaming laptop with an RTX 4070 GPU for just $999, which is a steal compared to many RTX 4060 models!

TV enthusiasts won’t want to miss out on LG OLED deals this year, especially the B3 and B4 models. Discounts of up to $400 are available, but stock is moving fast—so act quickly if one’s on your wishlist.

Finally, we each picked a personal favorite deal. I'm going with the TwelveSouth PlugBug holiday deal, the first charger with Apple Find My built-in—it’s a lifesaver for anyone who’s ever forgotten their charger at a café or airport. I’m also loving the DJI Osmo Action 4 at just $209 for an action camera. As for the team’s consensus, we all agree the PS5 Slim at $379 is a standout, but we’re holding out hope for some Black Friday deals on the shiny new PS5 Pro!

