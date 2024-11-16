I just spent 2 weeks with the PS5 Pro — what I like and what I don't

It has been over two years since I wrote a story about how releasing a PS5 Pro would be a bad idea. Back in March, I questioned the point of a PS5 Pro if it couldn’t (reportedly) play GTA6 at 60 frames per second. Despite my skepticism about Sony’s mid-generation refresh console, I hoped it would be worth buying.

Now, after spending two weeks with the PS5 Pro, I’m happy to say the console has mostly been worth the hype. Yes, the $700 asking price is pretty steep. But if you’re looking for the best console experience possible, the PS5 Pro delivers the goods thanks to its powerful performance and graphical prowess.

Though I still have some issues with the PS5 Pro, my perception of it has improved over the past two weeks. If you buy this system, you ultimately won’t be disappointed. Here’s why.

The same PS5 experience, but better

Our full PS5 Pro review and my PS5 Pro: 3 reasons to buy and 3 reasons to skip piece cover all the major details about the console. For this article, I want to focus on my experience using the PS5 Pro as my primary gaming system—which is likely how most folks will also experience it.

Once the novelty of testing the new fidelity and performance modes in select games wears off, the PS5 Pro becomes an average console. That’s not a con, as this means the system quickly becomes part of your entertainment routine. When I finish work and fire up Tekken 8, I’m not thinking about the PS5 Pro’s enhanced GPU or additional storage space. I’m thinking about how not to get pulverized online.

Of course, this isn’t the PS5. One of the most underrated things about the new console is how it boosts the performance of PS5 games with uncapped frame rates. For instance, Monster Hunter Wilds runs much better in fidelity mode on PS5 Pro than on PS5. The Last of Us II Remasted also runs smoothly in its fidelity mode. This is all thanks to the console's beefier GPU.

Regarding aesthetics, I can’t say I’m enamored with the PS5 Pro’s curved design but I like it a whole lot more than the PS5’s. Yes, they’re not that dissimilar, but the Pro’s thinner profile and side vents that break up the white faceplates make it more visually appealing. I also don’t mind the lack of a disc drive since I don’t own any physical PS5 games.

Waiting on new games

Right now, there are over 82 PS5 Pro-enhanced games—with more coming in the following weeks and months. That’s great, but the problem becomes clear when you go over that list. Most of the PS5 Pro games currently available are old! Even relatively newer titles like Dragon’s Dogma 2 and Stellar Blade have been out for months. Chances are that you’ve already played and beaten most PS5 Pro-enhanced titles, which can take away from the console’s allure.

Another issue I have is that the games I’m currently playing haven’t been updated for PS5 Pro—and I have no idea when or if they’ll ever get patched. In addition to Tekken 8 (which dropped in January 2024), I’m also playing Street Fighter 6, which was released in June 2023. These fighting games look and run great on PS5, but I’d love to see them updated for PS5 Pro. But as I said, it’s anyone’s guess when that’ll happen.

In the interest of fairness, I should add that anyone new to PS5 who buys a PS5 Pro won’t have this issue as every game will effectively be new to them. I kind of envy that, as they’ll get the best possible experience during their initial run through a game. Nevertheless, if you’re like me and have played most of the PS5 Pro-enhanced titles, you’ll have to wait patiently for newer games already optimized for PS5 Pro or for whatever games you’re currently playing to get updated.

Outlook

I’m currently using the PS5 Pro Sony sent us for review. The question is, would I buy the PS5 Pro for myself? When I first began testing it in our office, my answer would have been no since it didn’t seem all that different from the PS5. But after having the system in my apartment for two weeks, I have to admit, it will be hard to live without it. So even if I don’t need this $700 console, I would now buy it. It’s not a revolutionary update to the PS5, but the improved performance, larger SSD, and slimmer design are enough of a draw for me.

Though my opinion on the PS5 Pro has improved, I still maintain it’s not a system for everyone. If you’re a hardcore PlayStation gamer who only plays on Sony’s system (and doesn’t mind replaying old games), you’ll have a great time with the PS5 Pro. Conversely, if you’re happy with how games look and run on your PS5, or if you don’t have a 4K OLED TV with a minimum 120Hz refresh rate, VRR support, then you can skip the PS5 Pro.