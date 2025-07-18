This is the cheapest RTX 5070 gaming PC I’ve ever seen! Plus, get $200 off my favorite MacBook and more — Power Picks

Friday’s power picks are, well, powerful — you can get a massive $700 off the MSI Aegis gaming PC with RTX 5070 power, $200 off the M4 MacBook Pro, 20% off one of my favorite gaming headsets and more!

What was funny about these is that retailers are not advertising them heavily. These are definitely the savings that they don’t want you to know about — probably because all of these are either price matching or are lower than what we saw at Prime Day.

And as has become pretty customary, yesterday’s power picks are still available! That means an RTX 5060 gaming PC can be yours for $920 off, and the 49-inch ultrawide curved monitor I’m working on right now (my favorite ever) is $225 off.

But for now, let’s get into today’s top deals.

Today’s power picks

Save $700 MSI Aegis Gaming PC (RTX 5070): was $2,399 now $1,699 at Newegg This $700 price cut brings this mighty MSI Aegis gaming PC into must-buy territory. Alongside that beasty RTX 5070 GPU, you’ll find an Intel Core Ultra 265K CPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM and a 2TB SSD. All of which is packed into a gorgeous case with plenty of RGB cooling to really add some flair to your desk.

Save $200 Apple M4 MacBook Pro: was $1,599 now $1,399 at Amazon If I’m buying a laptop, I’ll always go with the M4 MacBook Pro for its scary fast performance and power efficiency — slowly sipping that battery life while I dig into a complex 4K edit. For most creative enthusiasts (like me), the M4 chip is more than enough horsepower to get the job done, alongside 16GB of unified memory and a 512GB SSD.

Save $115 MSI Ventus RTX 5070 GPU: was $694 now $579 at Amazon Everyone’s favorite game is back: can you buy an RTX 50-series GPU for MSRP? The answer, unfortunately, is no. But with this 17% saving, this brings the RTX 5070 to just $30 over that $549 retail price. Plus, it’s a triple fan-cooled and overclockable, and in my own time with the 5070, the ceiling on how much more performance you can get out of it (frame rates up by 15% before crashing) is impressive.

Save $11 OBSBOT Meet SE webcam: was $69 now $58 at Amazon And if you’re the work-from-home kinda person, a better webcam than the potato on your laptop is essential. That’s where the OBSBOT Meet SE really comes into its own at under $60 — packing a sharp 1080p picture with a 100FPS refresh rate, alongside HDR and gesture control.

