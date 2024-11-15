LG B4 OLED TV just crashed to $599 in amazing black Friday deal — lowest price ever

Black Friday is here and we're seeing some epic TV deals. If you're looking to make the jump to OLED this year, Best Buy has a particularly epic deal right now.

For a limited time, Best Buy has the LG 48-inch B4 4K OLED TV on sale for just $599. That's $200 off and one of the best OLED TV deals of the year. The 48-inch LG B4 is a Best Buy exclusive, which makes this an impossible deal to find elsewhere. For more savings, check out our Best Buy Black Friday deals roundup and this week's top Best Buy coupon codes.

LG 48" B4 4K OLED TV: was $799 now $599 at Best Buy The B4 is LG's entry-level OLED TV for 2024. It supports Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and great visual fidelity due to the LG A8 processor. If you're a gamer, it features four HDMI 2.1 ports, a 120Hz refresh rate and a Game Optimizer Mode. The 48-inch model is exclusive to Best Buy, but other large sizes up to 83-inches are also on sale at Best Buy, if you prefer a bigger display.

OLED TVs tend to offer some of the crispest images and deepest blacks, but often, the price is daunting even for seasoned TV buyers. If you're looking to dip your toes in the OLED waters, then LG's entry-level B4 might be the swimming pool you need.

We compared the LG C4 OLED vs B4 OLED in a walkthrough where we said that the C4 has a better processor — which means higher brightness and color accuracy — but the B4 OLED is more wallet-friendly, especially with Best Buy's Black Friday sale.

According to our resident TV expert, "The LG B4 OLED could well be one of the best gaming TVs of the year due primarily to its price." For gamers, the B4 boasts four HDMI 2.1 inputs, a 120Hz refresh rate, brightness booster and a Game Optimizer Mode, making it the optimal play.

This is the lowest price we've ever seen for the B4, and there's no telling how long it will stay there, so we encourage you to act fast!