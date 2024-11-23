Xbox Black Friday deals — biggest savings on Series X, Series S and more

Xbox Black Friday deals have landed with savings across a range of console essentials including must-play games and essential accessories, but the real flagship deals see the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles drop in price. And the current selection of available deals includes a first-ever discount on the new 1TB All-Digital Xbox Series X.

The best value deal right now is the Xbox Series S for $249 at Best Buy . That’s a $50 saving on an already budget-friendly console. The Series S isn’t as powerful as its more pricey brother, but it’s capable of playing all the best Xbox Series X games . Plus, it makes for an excellent secondary console that gives you access to all the benefits of Xbox Game Pass .

However, if you’re looking for a primary console, you’ll want to consider the Xbox Series X. Fortunately, it’s also on sale. Over at Best Buy, the Xbox Series X is discounted to $449 , down from a list price of $499. The brand-new Xbox Series X All-Digital Edition is also on sale for $399 (was $449). This is the same powerful hardware but minus the disc drive and coated in a very appealing Robot White hue.

If you’re looking to dive into this current generation of console hardware, or just want a machine set up to take full advantage of Xbox Game Pass, these are the best Xbox Black Friday deals you can shop right now. And we’re updating this article regularly so check back for the latest savings.

Best Xbox console Black Friday deals

Xbox Series S: was $299 now $249 at Best Buy The more affordable next-gen Xbox Series S is limited to 1440p output but still delivers fast loading, ray tracing, and high frame rates. It sports a GPU with up to 4 teraflops of output, 10GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD for storage. There's no disc drive on this console, it's designed exclusively for digital games.

Xbox Series X All-Digital: was $449 now $399 at Best Buy The Xbox Series X All-Digital is the same powerful console with two key differences. Firstly, it comes in an attractive Robot White hue, and it also lacks a disc drive so is designed solely for digital play. It's the perfect console for Xbox Game Pass players.